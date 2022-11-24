ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street. Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brazen' Attack: PPA Worker Shot While on the Job; Search Continues for Gunman

A gunman shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend in an attack Philadelphia police called “bold” and “brazen.”. The shooting happened underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said someone drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
fox29.com

Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
fox29.com

Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
fox29.com

CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?

November 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Temple University student Samuel Collington. After parking his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, Collington was shot in a carjacking by a 17-year-old. Collington died from his injuries within the hour. The student reporters of Philadelphia Neighborhoods...
fox29.com

Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
fox29.com

16-year-old girl injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue Friday night, just before 8 p.m. Responding officers found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back. MORE HEADLINES:. They rushed her...
CBS Philly

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night.  A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
delawarevalleynews.com

Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info

Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
