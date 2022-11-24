Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man stabbed in the head during home invasion in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person stabbed early Monday morning, authorities say. According to police, the invasion took place in a home on the 3600 block of Old York Road in the North Philadelphia section of the city just after midnight. Officials say...
fox29.com
Man, 38, fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home, officials say
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a residence in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., inside a home on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street. Police found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Man dies after being shot by woman he allegedly stabbed in Philadelphia
After being stabbed, the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
fox29.com
Man, 39, in critical condition after being shot in Northern Liberties, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital critically injured after being shot in the chest in Northern Liberties, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Sunday around 11:37 p.m. on the 400 block of W Girard Avenue. Officials say a 39-year-old man was shot one time in...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Brazen' Attack: PPA Worker Shot While on the Job; Search Continues for Gunman
A gunman shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend in an attack Philadelphia police called “bold” and “brazen.”. The shooting happened underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said someone drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.
Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time.
fox29.com
Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
fox29.com
Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
fox29.com
Man shot to death after police say he stabbed a woman in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man after a stabbing incident in Strawberry Mansion. Officials say the stabbing and shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., on the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue. The man reportedly stabbed a 44-year-old woman in...
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
fox29.com
Police: 2 sought for breaking into tent at Dilworth Plaza's Christmas Village
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two people wanted for breaking into a tent at Dilworth Park's Christmas pop up. According to police, the suspects entered the Philly Makers tent at Christmas Village at Dilworth Plaza just before 5:00 a.m....
Crime Fighters: Killings of 3 young men in West Oak Lane still unsolved
The mother of a young man who was among those killed in a triple homicide earlier this year in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia is hoping you can help provide some answers.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
North Philadelphia: Can the Next Crimes be Prevented?
November 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Temple University student Samuel Collington. After parking his car on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, Collington was shot in a carjacking by a 17-year-old. Collington died from his injuries within the hour. The student reporters of Philadelphia Neighborhoods...
fox29.com
Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
fox29.com
16-year-old girl injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue Friday night, just before 8 p.m. Responding officers found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back. MORE HEADLINES:. They rushed her...
Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night. A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
WDEL 1150AM
Man hospitalized in stable condition after overnight shooting in Wilmington
A 39-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the 100-block of East 23rd Street in Wilmington. Police said the shooting was reported at about 2:47 a.m. Monday. The shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at (302)...
Comments / 2