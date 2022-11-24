Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Local organization helps single parents put gifts under the Christmas tree
RIVERTON, Utah — With prices on the rise on almost everything, providing Christmas gifts is proving difficult for many families, especially for single parent households. Local organization, The Single Parent Project, plans to connect nearly 100 single parent families with sponsors from the community. Each sponsor can donate gifts to children or make a monetary donation to the organization.
Full-capacity animal shelters beg Utahns not to buy puppies for Christmas
Salt Lake County Animal Services only has a few empty kennels, said Ryan DeGrey, Volunteer Coordinator.
Best places in Utah to get hot chocolate
Where can I get hot chocolate in Utah? Best places for hot chocolate in Utah.
KSLTV
Utah fire chief calls small plane crash, with surviving pilot, a miracle
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — It’s a series of miracles that lead a Utah pilot to not only survive but find help after crashing a small plane. Mountain Green Fire District Fire Chief Brian Brendel said they got a call for a plane going down Sunday afternoon. He said...
KSLTV
First Presidency of the Church releases 2022 Christmas message
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a Christmas message. This Christmas season, we invite you to find quiet moments to reflect on our Savior’s birth, life and atoning sacrifice. Come unto Him. Learn of Him. Look to Him for lasting peace and divine rest. In a world that often feels overwhelming and contentious, He offers peace that “passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). He has promised:
KSLTV
Utah’s second Topgolf location to open Friday
VINEYARD, Utah — Topgolf is ready to open its second Utah location later this week. The company announced the new Vineyard driving range will open Friday. It features 72 signature outdoor hitting bays, a mini-golf attraction, an outdoor patio, and meeting and event spaces. It’s located at The Yard...
KSLTV
Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday
OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
KSLTV
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant Salt Lake City house
SALT LAKE CITY — First responders took down a fire at a vacant and boarded-up house Sunday evening. At approximately 7:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on 1383 S Major street, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. SLC Fire Captain Adam Archuleta told KSL that...
KSLTV
Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise
WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
KSLTV
Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
The richest person in Park City, Utah
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
LIVE: Winter storm warning issued as snow blankets Utah
A winter storm will move through Utah starting Monday afternoon and it could make for some messy road conditions across the state.
KSLTV
New tram cabins open at Snowbird
SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
Ogden woman has gender reveal plot twist at Carrie Underwood show
One mother took her gender reveal story to a whole new level at the Carrie Underwood concert on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
Comments / 0