ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Local organization helps single parents put gifts under the Christmas tree

RIVERTON, Utah — With prices on the rise on almost everything, providing Christmas gifts is proving difficult for many families, especially for single parent households. Local organization, The Single Parent Project, plans to connect nearly 100 single parent families with sponsors from the community. Each sponsor can donate gifts to children or make a monetary donation to the organization.
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

First Presidency of the Church releases 2022 Christmas message

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a Christmas message. This Christmas season, we invite you to find quiet moments to reflect on our Savior’s birth, life and atoning sacrifice. Come unto Him. Learn of Him. Look to Him for lasting peace and divine rest. In a world that often feels overwhelming and contentious, He offers peace that “passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). He has promised:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s second Topgolf location to open Friday

VINEYARD, Utah — Topgolf is ready to open its second Utah location later this week. The company announced the new Vineyard driving range will open Friday. It features 72 signature outdoor hitting bays, a mini-golf attraction, an outdoor patio, and meeting and event spaces. It’s located at The Yard...
VINEYARD, UT
KSLTV

Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday

OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant Salt Lake City house

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders took down a fire at a vacant and boarded-up house Sunday evening. At approximately 7:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire on 1383 S Major street, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. SLC Fire Captain Adam Archuleta told KSL that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah farmers say real Christmas trees prices continue to rise

WEST JORDAN, Utah — This is the biggest weekend of the year for Christmas tree shopping, especially for those looking for a real tree. Yet, some shoppers may notice a 10 to 12% price increase in the cost of trees, amounting to anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars more than what you may have paid last year.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Teen sentenced in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August. On Monday, Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the 17-year-old to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
LINDON, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Park City, Utah

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

New tram cabins open at Snowbird

SALT LAKE CITY — Since 1971, the Snowbird Tram has carried people up and down Little Cottonwood Canyon. For the first time in a long time, the tram cabins got quite the facelift and made history. As the first new tram cabins to open in the last 50 years...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy