Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaMontville, CT
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & CasinoThe Connecticut ExplorerMontville, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Turnto10.com
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
Turnto10.com
Christmas comes to Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Christmas has arrived on Federal Hill. Rhode Island state leaders including Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza attended the festivities on Saturday. Those on the Hill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. saw holiday performances, carolers, free trolley rides, and a Mount Pleasant...
Turnto10.com
Local crumpet-maker ramps up production ahead of the royal's visit to Boston
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales will be arriving in Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the 2022 Earthshot Prizes. Five winners will receive $1 million each to accelerate projects aimed at the prize’s goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, and building a waste-free world.
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
Turnto10.com
Clouds fill in Sunday ahead of rain and wind later in the day
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We're past the best part of the weekend, but that doesn't mean Sunday is a complete washout or a fully windy day. Due to the impacts of afternoon rain and night wind, however, it is a Weather Alert Day on a busy travel day. Wind...
Turnto10.com
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday
Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
Turnto10.com
Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
Turnto10.com
Person hospitalized following house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized following a house fire in Providence Monday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 7:30 a.m. to Duncan Avenue. Responding crews found a 50-year-old man on the floor. The department says he was conscious but was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Turnto10.com
New handicap-accessible playground opens in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new playground accessible for those with disabilities opened in North Providence on Saturday. Mayor Charles Lombardi and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee held an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Lombardi said the playground will be called the North Providence Encompass Park to represent...
Turnto10.com
Weather Alert Day: Rain and gusty winds to impact Southern New England tonight
Low pressure will bring steady rain and gusty winds to the region late on Sunday. Strong gusts along the south coast and the potential for isolated downpours during one of the busiest travel weekends is the reason why Storm Team 10 has issued a Weather Alert Day. The first half...
Turnto10.com
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
Turnto10.com
Black Friday not what it was, but it's still important to retailers
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers were hoping to score a deal at the Warwick Mall on Black Friday. "We are shopping. We are broke high school students, so we like the sales," Courtney True said. Management says this the busiest the place has been since the pandemic. Others were...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Indian Council says community lacks visibility
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal communities are speaking out about issues impacting their community. On Broad Street in Providence, the Rhode Island Indian Council office has been here for decades. "We're often just invisible because I think from America's perception, a large...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman reflects on quick-thinking in helping to save newborn baby
A Massachusetts woman says she sprang into action when a newborn baby was unresponsive at a North Smithfield store. Two weeks ago, Kara Krupski took a quick trip from her home in Blackstone to the Walmart along Eddie Dowling Highway. Dressed in her pajamas, Krupski didn't have plans to do...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter
A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
Turnto10.com
Providence police release identity of man killed in the city's eighth homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police confirmed Monday that the man shot and killed in his car in the city last week was 24-year-old Craig Robinson. Providence City Councilman James Taylor said Robinson was one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players. Taylor held a moment of silence...
Turnto10.com
Roommates remember Salve Regina student killed in crash
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Salve Regina students are remembering their roommate who tragically died in a crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving morning. Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu said the two of them have lived with Drew Ceppetelli since freshman year. Ceppetelli was going to turn 22 in...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing women with knife held on bail
A Warwick woman was ordered to be held on bail on Monday for allegedly slashing two women with a knife in Cranston. Shania Vincent, 23, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She appeared in Kent County District Court with an apparent cut on...
Turnto10.com
Providence Councilman Taylor holds moment of silence for man shot, killed in the city
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Councilman James Taylor remembered a man who he says is one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players on Saturday. Dozens of former Providence athletes and coaches gathered to honor hometown star Jeremy Peña on his achievements this season. Taylor said...
