Turnto10.com

New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Christmas comes to Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Christmas has arrived on Federal Hill. Rhode Island state leaders including Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza attended the festivities on Saturday. Those on the Hill from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. saw holiday performances, carolers, free trolley rides, and a Mount Pleasant...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Local crumpet-maker ramps up production ahead of the royal's visit to Boston

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales will be arriving in Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the 2022 Earthshot Prizes. Five winners will receive $1 million each to accelerate projects aimed at the prize’s goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving the oceans, and building a waste-free world.
BOSTON, MA
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA
Clouds fill in Sunday ahead of rain and wind later in the day

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We're past the best part of the weekend, but that doesn't mean Sunday is a complete washout or a fully windy day. Due to the impacts of afternoon rain and night wind, however, it is a Weather Alert Day on a busy travel day. Wind...
CRANSTON, RI
Shoppers support Rhode Island shops on Small Business Saturday

Thousands of shoppers visited Rhode Island businesses for Small Business Saturday. At the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, 165 small businesses gathered for the annual Shop RI event. "It's really important to be here and shop with these local community stores and the vendors that don't necessarily have the ability...
WARWICK, RI
Patriot Place holds fundraiser for Massachusetts K-9s

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds gathered at Patriot Place in Foxborough on Sunday to raise money for Massachusetts K-9 officers. Six String Grill and Stage hosted a K-9 demonstration as well as music and dancing. A handful of K-9s have been shot and killed in the line of duty...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Person hospitalized following house fire in Providence

(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized following a house fire in Providence Monday morning. The Providence Fire Department responded around 7:30 a.m. to Duncan Avenue. Responding crews found a 50-year-old man on the floor. The department says he was conscious but was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New handicap-accessible playground opens in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new playground accessible for those with disabilities opened in North Providence on Saturday. Mayor Charles Lombardi and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee held an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Lombardi said the playground will be called the North Providence Encompass Park to represent...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
WESTPORT, MA
Black Friday not what it was, but it's still important to retailers

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Shoppers were hoping to score a deal at the Warwick Mall on Black Friday. "We are shopping. We are broke high school students, so we like the sales," Courtney True said. Management says this the busiest the place has been since the pandemic. Others were...
WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island Indian Council says community lacks visibility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — November is Native American Heritage Month, and tribal communities are speaking out about issues impacting their community. On Broad Street in Providence, the Rhode Island Indian Council office has been here for decades. "We're often just invisible because I think from America's perception, a large...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter

A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
CRANSTON, RI
Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
WARWICK, RI
Roommates remember Salve Regina student killed in crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Two Salve Regina students are remembering their roommate who tragically died in a crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving morning. Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu said the two of them have lived with Drew Ceppetelli since freshman year. Ceppetelli was going to turn 22 in...
NEWPORT, RI
Warwick woman accused of slashing women with knife held on bail

A Warwick woman was ordered to be held on bail on Monday for allegedly slashing two women with a knife in Cranston. Shania Vincent, 23, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She appeared in Kent County District Court with an apparent cut on...
WARWICK, RI

