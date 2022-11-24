ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Oregon State

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBsV_0jLtZ1bh00

Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team.

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon.

This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams in years. Should the Ducks win, they will advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Should the Beavers win, head coach Jonathan Smith will have an early leg up on Dan Lanning in the bitter rivalry.

As is usually the case, Oregon is going heavy on the school colors in their uniforms for this matchup. Check out what they’re going to be wearing on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis”

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTk3B_0jLtZ1bh00

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cb53D_0jLtZ1bh00

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akUTq_0jLtZ1bh00

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHW9B_0jLtZ1bh00

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esmsH_0jLtZ1bh00

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. Oregon State Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApXF0_0jLtZ1bh00

1

1

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Sun Bowl calling, Pac-12’s terrible look, all-time rivalry game? 10 takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon

Ten takeaways from Oregon State’s 38-34 win over Oregon:. The Pac-12′s bowl picture cleared a tad after Saturday’s games. With Oregon losing to OSU, the likelihood of the conference sending a team to the CFP (USC) and two to NY6 bowl games probably ended. What’s probable is the Pac-12 has USC in the CFP or NY6, and Washington or Utah in an NY6. In any case, the Vegas bowl looks like it will have its pick of UCLA or Oregon State. You can make a strong case for the Beavers – they’ll travel better than UCLA, a good story, etc. – but in the end, the Bruins’ TV market is likely to win out.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Beavers rally from 21 points down to stun Ducks in Corvallis

In what will likely go down as one of the most memorable comebacks in the long running rivalry, No. 21 Oregon State rallied from 21 points down to beat No. 9 Oregon 38-34 Saturday in Corvallis. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) were up 14-10 at the half and appeared to...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball could have some injured players return for Pac-12 opener

A few of the Oregon Ducks’ injured players could be available as soon as this week. Guard Brennan Rigsby, who has missed the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain, warmed up before the Ducks’ Sunday afternoon game against Villanova in the Phil Knight Invitational. Rigsby, who averaged 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists at Northwest Florida State College last season, could debut for the Ducks (3-4) in their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Conclude Season with Loss at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell in straight sets (25-13, 25-14, 25-9) to No. 10 Oregon in their final match of the 2022 season on Friday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavs were unable to contain the top-five Oregon hitting attack, as the Ducks (23-5,...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Video: Oregon Football Player Sucker Punches Fan On Field

A disturbing video showing an Oregon football player sucker punching an Oregon State fan has emerged on social media this Saturday night. The No. 9 Ducks collapsed in a 38-34 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis after once leading 31-10 in the second half. It's Oregon's second loss in three...
CORVALLIS, OR
Yardbarker

Will Richardson sparks Oregon over slumping Villanova

Will Richardson scored five points in the final 1:39 to fuel Oregon's 74-67 victory against Villanova on Sunday in the final game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. Richardson made a free throw to snap a 67-67 tie with 1:39 left, then followed with a layup at 1:05....
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently

In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy