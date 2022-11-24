Read full article on original website
Who are Greater Lansing's top girls basketball programs the past five seasons?
Greater Lansing has had several girls basketball programs succeed at a high level over the past five seasons. A trio of programs — Fowler, Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland — have claimed state championships in that stretch while several others have produced top talent and made deep runs in the postseason. As another season gets going...
Kingsport Times-News
Several contenders for Cumberland girls basketball crown
Just like the start of every season, plenty of optimism surrounds Cumberland District girls basketball. Thomas Walker won the district title last year when Eastside and J.I. Burton pushed toward the top. The 2022-23 season promises to be a fight to the finish for the district crown.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Dean-led comeback keeps Cavs unbeaten
WISE — “We needed a spark and I wanted to be that guy,” Bradley Dean said.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs
JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
