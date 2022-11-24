ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Several contenders for Cumberland girls basketball crown

Just like the start of every season, plenty of optimism surrounds Cumberland District girls basketball. Thomas Walker won the district title last year when Eastside and J.I. Burton pushed toward the top. The 2022-23 season promises to be a fight to the finish for the district crown.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi boys capture Hardee's crown; Crockett girls repeat as champs

JONESBOROUGH — Unicoi County captured its sixth Hardee’s Classic boys championship Saturday night by holding off a determined David Crockett squad in the final. The only school with more Hardee’s titles is host Crockett, which has played in all 33 versions of the tournament.
UNICOI, TN

