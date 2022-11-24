ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, MS

wcbi.com

Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

12 Days of Christmas Contest

Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
STARKVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian

The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

A local book store celebrates its second year in business

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local store celebrates its second year in business, and the owner believes she can write a whole book about its journey. Just a couple of years ago, Emily Liner saw that the story of Columbus was missing a few pages, so she opened Friendly City Books.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Local stores in the area kick off Small Business Saturday

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Shoppers were out today in support of Small Business Saturday. This is a day to celebrate local entrepreneurs and it gives them the opportunity to reach the community. The owner of Robins Unique Boutique in Aberdeen has seen the importance over the years of people...
ABERDEEN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian

Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
ABERDEEN, MS
WLBT

6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS

