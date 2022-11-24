Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
wcbi.com
$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.
wcbi.com
12 Days of Christmas Contest

wcbi.com
Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
Arrest made in carjacking of grandparent who was dropping off student at Mississippi middle school
An arrest has been made in the carjacking of a grandparent who was dropping off a student at a Mississippi middle school earlier this month. WLBT in Jackson reports that Tyler Charles Payne, 32, was arrested in Lauderdale County, where the car he stole at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found nearly 100 miles away.
desotocountynews.com
Holiday weekend crash has two dead in Meridian
The Thanksgiving weekend in Mississippi has resulted in the deaths of at least two people in a car wreck in Meridian. WTOK-TV reports that two people have died and another person was injured in a crash on an off-ramp in Meridian. The accident took place Thanksgiving night. It wasn’t immediately...
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
wcbi.com
A local book store celebrates its second year in business
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local store celebrates its second year in business, and the owner believes she can write a whole book about its journey. Just a couple of years ago, Emily Liner saw that the story of Columbus was missing a few pages, so she opened Friendly City Books.
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
wcbi.com
Local stores in the area kick off Small Business Saturday
GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Shoppers were out today in support of Small Business Saturday. This is a day to celebrate local entrepreneurs and it gives them the opportunity to reach the community. The owner of Robins Unique Boutique in Aberdeen has seen the importance over the years of people...
darkhorsepressnow.com
2 dead in Thanksgiving wreck in Meridian
Two people were killed and one injured after a two-car collision in Meridian Thursday. WTOK reports that the wreck happened on the off-ramp of 22nd Avenue in Meridian. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler told the station that it’s unclear what caused the wreck. A witness told WTOK the following:
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
WLBT
6 people killed in crashes during Thanksgiving travel period in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were killed in crashes over the course of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday travel enforcement period, which spanned Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. Also during that period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
wcbi.com
Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday. Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided. There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties. A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s...
Laid off employee of Mississippi furniture plant accused of stealing furniture, company truck
One day after United Furniture laid off all of its workforce, one of its former employees has been arrested after he reportedly stole furniture and a company truck. Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department report that Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and has been charged with grand larceny.
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
WTOK-TV
Tuesday Morning closing its doors in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A popular home goods store is now officially closing its doors in Meridian. A sign outside Tuesday Morning on Bonita Lakes Circle says the store is closing this location only. The final date of operation is unclear. The store offers brand-name home furnishings, small appliances &...
WLBT
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
