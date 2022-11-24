Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Water main break floods parts of north Toledo, boil advisory in effect
TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of a north Toledo neighborhood flooded Monday morning due to a large water main break at the intersection of Galena and Chase streets. Residents began reporting water flooding the streets around 8 a.m.. City crews investigating discovered that a large water line had broken beneath the street, causing the flood and even creating a large hole in the street.
North Toledo water main break floods homes, cars Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A water main break in north Toledo caused dozens of cars, homes and streets to flood Monday morning. "I opened the front door and I opened it up to all of this," Amy Wallace, who lives on North Erie Street, said while motioning to the mass of water around her home.
13abc.com
Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
Power outages leaving thousands of Toledoans in the dark
TOLEDO, Ohio — An estimated 4,200 Toledo residents are experiencing sudden, wide-spread power outages. Reports of power outages began flooding in at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to FirstEnergy's power outage map, the areas with the most reports of outages are in West Toledo near Notre Dame Academy,...
Competition drives cost, but gas prices declining at the pump
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices across the Toledo area are 36 cents higher than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Those who traveled for Thanksgiving may have noticed differing prices in different cities in Ohio, and even northwest Ohio. "Sometimes when you get up by Maumee and...
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
wdet.org
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Terra State to install new security cameras with state grant
FREMONT, Ohio — Security at schools and universities has been ramped up all over the country according to a report on CBS News' Eye on America. Northwest Ohio is no exception. A little over a year after Terra State Community College received state grant funding to improve security at campus entrances, surveillance cameras are now next.
Gas prices still trending downward in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are still trending downward in Toledo. The average price for a gallon of gas locally decreased 11.1 cents last week to $3.52, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That number is 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents higher than a year ago.
Shooting under investigation, suspect at large in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is injured and a suspect is at large after a shooting Monday afternoon in east Toledo. The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Broadway Street in the parking lot of Dollar Tree. A suspect shot the victim and fled the scene, Toledo police claim.
Shopping local creates sense of community say Toledo business owners
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the holiday season and shopping carts are filling up. But for local small businesses it's about more than just the bottom line - it's about creating a sense of community. "We're nothing without our community and we know that. We see that so we take...
13abc.com
Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
13abc.com
Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win
Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid
Bowling Green City Council split 4-3 last week over an ordinance giving rebates to homeowners with rooftop solar systems tied into the city’s electric grid. Voting for the proposal were Bill Herald, who introduced the legislation, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. Voting against it were Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, Joel O’Dorisio, Greg Robinette and Nick Rubando.
13abc.com
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
