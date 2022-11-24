ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL-TV

Water main break floods parts of north Toledo, boil advisory in effect

TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of a north Toledo neighborhood flooded Monday morning due to a large water main break at the intersection of Galena and Chase streets. Residents began reporting water flooding the streets around 8 a.m.. City crews investigating discovered that a large water line had broken beneath the street, causing the flood and even creating a large hole in the street.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

North Toledo water main break floods homes, cars Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A water main break in north Toledo caused dozens of cars, homes and streets to flood Monday morning. "I opened the front door and I opened it up to all of this," Amy Wallace, who lives on North Erie Street, said while motioning to the mass of water around her home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Power outages leaving thousands of Toledoans in the dark

TOLEDO, Ohio — An estimated 4,200 Toledo residents are experiencing sudden, wide-spread power outages. Reports of power outages began flooding in at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to FirstEnergy's power outage map, the areas with the most reports of outages are in West Toledo near Notre Dame Academy,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Competition drives cost, but gas prices declining at the pump

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices across the Toledo area are 36 cents higher than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Those who traveled for Thanksgiving may have noticed differing prices in different cities in Ohio, and even northwest Ohio. "Sometimes when you get up by Maumee and...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday. The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo. The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue were closed briefly to clean up the accident....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Terra State to install new security cameras with state grant

FREMONT, Ohio — Security at schools and universities has been ramped up all over the country according to a report on CBS News' Eye on America. Northwest Ohio is no exception. A little over a year after Terra State Community College received state grant funding to improve security at campus entrances, surveillance cameras are now next.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Gas prices still trending downward in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are still trending downward in Toledo. The average price for a gallon of gas locally decreased 11.1 cents last week to $3.52, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That number is 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents higher than a year ago.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win

Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Council rejects rebates for rooftop solar systems tied into city’s grid

Bowling Green City Council split 4-3 last week over an ordinance giving rebates to homeowners with rooftop solar systems tied into the city’s electric grid. Voting for the proposal were Bill Herald, who introduced the legislation, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. Voting against it were Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, Joel O’Dorisio, Greg Robinette and Nick Rubando.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
