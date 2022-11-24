ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

12 Days of Christmas Contest

Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A local book store celebrates its second year in business

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local store celebrates its second year in business, and the owner believes she can write a whole book about its journey. Just a couple of years ago, Emily Liner saw that the story of Columbus was missing a few pages, so she opened Friendly City Books.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Local stores in the area kick off Small Business Saturday

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Shoppers were out today in support of Small Business Saturday. This is a day to celebrate local entrepreneurs and it gives them the opportunity to reach the community. The owner of Robins Unique Boutique in Aberdeen has seen the importance over the years of people...
ABERDEEN, MS
wcbi.com

Pleasant Monday, severe storms Tuesday PM

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts dry, but a potentially significant episode of severe weather could develop Tuesday. MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s. TUESDAY: While the day will start chilly in the 40s, significant returns of warm, humid...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy