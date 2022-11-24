Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Starkville kicks off Christmas with first parade of the season
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Movie magic and Christmas magic combine in the first parade of the holiday season. Nearly 80 groups will kick off the season in Starkville with the annual Christmas parade. The famous Maroon band will lead the way through town. The Starkville Academy and Starkville High...
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals for jails, shut ins and others
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inmates in area jails, along with jail staff, enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a Tupelo-based ministry. 9-year-old Will Bryant spent part of his Thanksgiving morning in the kitchen at Harrisburg Baptist Church. “Working very hard opening cans using a big can opener,” said...
wcbi.com
One victim hospitalized after Thanksgiving night shooting
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Thanksgiving night shooting in Lowndes County remains under investigation. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the incident happened on Rogers Cove in Artesia. The 34-year-old gunshot victim remains in a Jackson hospital after he was shot two times. Deputies believe the man and his girlfriend were...
wcbi.com
Columbus prepares to buy new radios for police department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police will soon be tuning into other Law Enforcement and Emergency Response units in the state. The city is getting ready to buy new radios for the police department. The new handheld and car-based units will be able to communicate with the statewide MS-WIN...
wcbi.com
A local book store celebrates its second year in business
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local store celebrates its second year in business, and the owner believes she can write a whole book about its journey. Just a couple of years ago, Emily Liner saw that the story of Columbus was missing a few pages, so she opened Friendly City Books.
wcbi.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Starkville gas station on Thanksgiving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of taking more than a good meal on Thanksgiving. He’s now charged with a serious crime. 21-year-old Demontavis Jones was charged with armed robbery. In a Facebook post, the Starkville Police Department said the hold-up happened in the parking...
wcbi.com
$559,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Lowndes County player gobbled up the jackpot from the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Hwy. 45 North in Columbus. The player always chooses his own numbers. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and split by two players in July 2021.
wcbi.com
Local stores in the area kick off Small Business Saturday
GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Shoppers were out today in support of Small Business Saturday. This is a day to celebrate local entrepreneurs and it gives them the opportunity to reach the community. The owner of Robins Unique Boutique in Aberdeen has seen the importance over the years of people...
wcbi.com
Pleasant Monday, severe storms Tuesday PM
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week starts dry, but a potentially significant episode of severe weather could develop Tuesday. MONDAY: Expect lots of sunshine with a pleasant afternoon as highs reach the middle 60s. TUESDAY: While the day will start chilly in the 40s, significant returns of warm, humid...
wcbi.com
Several county runoff elections scheduled for tomorrow, November 28
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Voters will head to the polls in several runoff elections Tuesday. Several Circuit Court judge races are still to be decided. There are races in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Clay, and Montgomery Counties. A county judge race is also on the ballot in Oktibbeha County in tomorrow’s...
wcbi.com
Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
