Falcons Sign WR Frank Darby to Active Roster; What's His Role?

Frank Darby has been competing on the practice squad all year long. Now, the Atlanta Falcons have promoted him.

The Atlanta Falcons are welcoming a familiar face back to the 53-man roster. According to ESPN , Atlanta has signed wide receiver Frank Darby from the practice squad to join the main roster.

Darby, 25, was the team's sixth-round pick out of Arizona State last season, but hasn't made much of an impact for the Falcons since he entered the league.

In his rookie year, Darby played in just nine games for the Falcons and only caught one pass for 14 yards. This year, his production has shrunk even further. After being cut by the team following training camp, Darby made just one appearance against the Seattle Seahawks this season before being called up last weekend against the Chicago Bears.

The team seems to be impressed by Darby's progress through a difficult season, as they now have him on the 53-man roster. He'll likely play mostly on special teams, but he is considered to be a depth piece at wide receiver behind Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Bryan Edwards, Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge.

In addition to bringing Darby aboard, the team also signed offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil to the 53-man roster.

The Falcons play the Washington Commanders in their next game Sunday at FedEx Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

