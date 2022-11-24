ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Wind-driven fire guts marina in Mystic, Connecticut

MYSTIC, Conn. - A wind-driven fire gutted a marina in Mystic, Connecticut late Sunday night.Flames broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street just before 9 p.m.Firefighters used water from the Mystic River to put out the fire, which burned for hours.Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi told reporters Monday the fire destroyed a home and a commercial building at the marina. It also caused some propane tanks to explode, but no one was hurt. Manfredi thought as many as five boats may have been damaged."It's an older building that's been around as long as I've been here and that's 26 years," Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, told CBS station WFSB-TV. "There's a parking lot to the north side of the building, which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames not to get any other buildings."Roads in the area were shut down and a nearby hotel was evacuated.There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength

While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
Fairmont on Clayton is changing the landscape of aging

ST. LOUIS – Fairmont on Clayton is an intermediate care facility (ICF) located in the heart of Clayton. Their goal is to change the landscape of aging longer to offer a full-service facility to assist individuals and couples to live their best in the elder years. They provide medicine support and in-house therapy, plus a special program for those with memory loss, all while helping people get back to their homes to continue a quality of life.
Coasties rescue cruise passenger who spent a full day overboard

The Coast Guard rescued a cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico on the evening of Thanksgiving after the individual fell overboard the evening before. The unnamed 28-year-old man fell off the Carnival Valor cruise ship hours after it departed from New Orleans on its way to Mexico and was reported missing to Coast Guard officials at roughly 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a service press release.
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry

ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
