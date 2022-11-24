Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where you'll find best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Wind-driven fire guts marina in Mystic, Connecticut
MYSTIC, Conn. - A wind-driven fire gutted a marina in Mystic, Connecticut late Sunday night.Flames broke out at Seaport Marine on Washington Street just before 9 p.m.Firefighters used water from the Mystic River to put out the fire, which burned for hours.Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi told reporters Monday the fire destroyed a home and a commercial building at the marina. It also caused some propane tanks to explode, but no one was hurt. Manfredi thought as many as five boats may have been damaged."It's an older building that's been around as long as I've been here and that's 26 years," Bruce Flax, President of the Mystic Chamber of Commerce, told CBS station WFSB-TV. "There's a parking lot to the north side of the building, which I think saved a few other buildings because the wind was blowing quite hard and it looked like that parking lot left enough room for the flames not to get any other buildings."Roads in the area were shut down and a nearby hotel was evacuated.There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat
World War II boat found in California LakePhoto by All That Interesting. It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.
Cruise Guest Rescued off Louisiana Coast After Falling Overboard
A guest on a Carnival cruise was rescued on Thanksgiving Day after he had been reported overboard just off the coast of Louisiana. The crew of the Carnival Valor notified the Coast Guard of the missing man on the search began. The man's disappearance was first noticed by his sister...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength
While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
FOX2now.com
Fairmont on Clayton is changing the landscape of aging
ST. LOUIS – Fairmont on Clayton is an intermediate care facility (ICF) located in the heart of Clayton. Their goal is to change the landscape of aging longer to offer a full-service facility to assist individuals and couples to live their best in the elder years. They provide medicine support and in-house therapy, plus a special program for those with memory loss, all while helping people get back to their homes to continue a quality of life.
MilitaryTimes
Coasties rescue cruise passenger who spent a full day overboard
The Coast Guard rescued a cruise ship passenger in the Gulf of Mexico on the evening of Thanksgiving after the individual fell overboard the evening before. The unnamed 28-year-old man fell off the Carnival Valor cruise ship hours after it departed from New Orleans on its way to Mexico and was reported missing to Coast Guard officials at roughly 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a service press release.
FOX2now.com
In-person classes resume at St. Louis high school adjacent to site of shooting
Students on Monday returned to the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which is on the opposite side of the same building as Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A student and a teacher were killed in a shooting at the latter last month. In-person classes resume at St....
FOX2now.com
Brandon J. Roofing is committed to being a better version of the industry
ST. LOUIS – CEO and Owner of Brandon J. Roofing Brandon James has been working on houses for decades as a subcontractor. He opened Brandon J. Roofing with an intention to be a better version of the industry by finding the right roofing production options backed by warranties. Hiring the right claims consultants to help owners throughout their claim has built his business right here in the St. Louis area.
Comments / 0