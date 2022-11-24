Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz County, CA)
Authorities responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Airport Road in Santa Cruz County early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the fatal wreck was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest 3 men in series of local business burglaries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested three men in a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October. Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.
Morgan Hill Times
Suspect who lives in Morgan Hill arrested for assaulting students
Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail on Nov. 21 arrested a 43-year-old music teacher in Morgan Hill on a warrant accusing him of sexual assaults on “at least 10” students at a TK-8 school in East San Jose. Detectives said Israel...
Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said.Following local news...
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said an 18-year-old Watsonville man died in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Airport Boulevard just east of Pajaro Lane on Sunday morning Officers responded to the scene around 2:36 a.m. when they saw a 2004 Lexus Sedan driving westbound on Airport Boulevard at an undetermined speed. Officers said The post One dead in single vehicle car crash in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP
SAN LUCAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP King City said that a man died after a fatal crash on Jolon Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. when a man driving a black Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree for an unknown reason, said crash investigators. The man was pronounced dead The post Man dead after crashing into tree in South Monterey County: CHP appeared first on KION546.
1 Man Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon when the 2023 Tesla they were in barreled off San Felipe Road near Metcalf Road in Santa Clara County.
Shooting in San Bruno leaves one with non-life-threatening injuries
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday night in San Bruno, according to San Bruno Police Department. At around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 700 block of Kains Avenue. One victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle
Salinas Fire responded early this morning to a fire at the storage area of a shipping facility on Rianda Circle. The post Salinas Fire extinguishes fire at a shipping facility on Rianda Circle appeared first on KION546.
One dead in early morning car crash
SANTA CRUZ CO., Calif. (BCN) — A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Suspect arrested after biting 2, injuring another inside San Francisco home, police say
San Francisco police responded to reports of a stabbing on Juanita Way off Portola Drive. Two victims with bite wounds were discovered, along with one victim with other injuries.
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
montereybayparent.com
The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives
New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
Two bitten by suspect in bizarre San Francisco home attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two San Francisco residents were treated for bite wounds and a suspect was in custody in a bizarre assault in a neighborhood in the shadow of Mount Davidson.San Francisco police said officers responded to a 7:19 p.m. report of a stabbing near the corner of Juanita and Evelyn ways. Upon arrival, the officers discovered it was not a stabbing, but a bizarre assault that left three people injured and bleeding. The three were attacked after a suspect broke into their home.The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported two adults to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the suspect bit two of the victims and the third victim was struck by a door.The suspect was located by officers who arrested him. Charges were pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
Suspects arrested in Thanksgiving homicide: Sheriff
BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in a shooting death on Thanksgiving Day in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Wharf Drive in Bay Point around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, and arriving on scene they found “a shooting victim on the street.” “The […]
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
60-year-old Livermore woman reported missing
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday. Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 […]
