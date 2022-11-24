Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Porterville Recorder
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1) Brown 4-9 0-0 8, Balogun 3-9 0-0 7, Day-Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, Oliver 0-5 0-0 0, Taylor 7-10 3-4 18, Bollin 1-2 0-0 2, Heide 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Volker 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 23-66 5-6 54.
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49
Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71
Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
Porterville Recorder
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
Porterville Recorder
MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39
Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
Porterville Recorder
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
Porterville Recorder
BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44
Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
Porterville Recorder
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
Malvern's Maddie Powers scores career high 31 points; Sandy Valley, Lake remain unbeaten
GIRLS BASKETBALL SANDY VALLEY 57, MALVERN 44 MALVERN (1-1): Boni 1 2-2 4, Smith 0 0-1 0, Powers 10 7-8 31, Debo 3 0-0 9, Watson 0 0-2 0. Totals:...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 49, Christian Academy 19. Traders Point Christian 37, Christel House Manual 20. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Comments / 0