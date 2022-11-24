Read full article on original website
NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 10 (Holmes 3, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc, Lipsey, Osunniyi, Ward). Steals: 13 (Kalscheur 4, Grill 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, Jones, Osunniyi, Ward,...
BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44
Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
PORTLAND STATE 83, OREGON STATE 71
Percentages: FG .429, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Taylor 1-1, Krass 1-2, Pope 1-3, Akanno 1-8, Rataj 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Rataj 2, Andela). Turnovers: 17 (Taylor 7, Stevens 3, Bilodeau 2, Pope 2, Akanno, Andela, Krass). Steals: 4 (Akanno, Krass,...
TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
Russell, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to face the Milwaukee Panthers
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-2) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State square off. The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Milwaukee scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.
Duke 54, Oregon St. 41
DUKE (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Balogun 1-2, Taylor 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Day-Wilson 0-2, Bollin 0-1, de Jesus 0-1, Richardson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Oliver 1, Heide 1) Turnovers: 13 (Balogun 2, Taylor 2, de Jesus 2, Brown 1, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1,...
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
MARIST 52, COLUMBIA 39
Percentages: FG .250, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (De La Rosa 4-7, Brown 1-3, J.Cooper 0-1, Stankard 0-2, Thompson 0-3, McLean 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odunowo, Stankard). Turnovers: 16 (Bedri 4, Brown 3, Thompson 3, De La Rosa 2, McLean 2, Noland 2).
Reese leads No. 23 Maryland against Louisville after 24-point game
Maryland Terrapins (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (0-6) BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Maryland visits the Louisville Cardinals after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland's 95-79 victory over the Coppin State Eagles. The Cardinals are 0-3 on their home court. Louisville is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record. The Terrapins...
VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57
Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59
Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Capital 15, University 13, Parkersburg South 12, South Charleston 9, Spring Valley 7, Greenbrier East 7, Princeton 4, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Brooke 1.
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Nowell 2-3, Anderson 1-1, Forbes 1-3, Reid 1-3, Edwards 1-6, Russell 1-7, Towns 0-1, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, Minott, Russell). Turnovers: 18 (Edwards 7, Russell 3, Towns 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Nowell, Reid).
UTSA 68, INCARNATE WORD 62
Percentages: FG .375, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Cisse 4-6, Miller 1-5, Swaby 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Griscti 0-2, Morgan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Dennis, Griscti, Swaby). Turnovers: 7 (Cisse 2, Cruz, Dennis, Griscti, Payne, Swaby). Steals: 6 (Dennis 2, Cisse, Morgan,...
Toronto 100, Cleveland 88
CLEVELAND (88) Okoro 1-11 0-0 2, Wade 3-10 0-0 8, E.Mobley 7-14 4-6 18, Garland 7-11 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-11 1-1 8, I.Mobley 1-2 0-0 2, Osman 4-12 0-0 9, Lopez 3-6 3-3 9, LeVert 2-9 3-4 8, Neto 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-90 13-16 88. TORONTO (100) Hernangomez 2-3...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Houston (23)(6-0)7822. 2. Texas (5)(5-0)7324. 3. Virginia (1)(5-0)7186. 4. Arizona(6-0)66212. 5....
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
Luke Fickell's seven-year deal at Wisconsin averages $7.8 million per year
University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh told reporters Monday night that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell - introduced Monday as the Badgers' new head coach - agreed to a seven-year deal that starts at $7.5 million per year and averages $7.8 million per year. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier via...
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such...
