Houston, MS

247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The South Panola High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 28, 2022, 15:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’

Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Rainy Tonight, Dry Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Intervals of rain and storms enter the forecast as we near the last days of November. TONIGHT: Clouds remain overhead, rain lingers through late tonight with the chance of a t-storm. Low: 49. SUNDAY: Skies will be partially clear with temperatures warming into the lows...
COLUMBUS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson

Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
ABERDEEN, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
wcbi.com

Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
COLUMBUS, MS

