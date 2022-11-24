Read full article on original website
Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
What's next for Mississippi State?
Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss 2024 hoops target Labaron Philon sets Lighthouse Classic scoring record
Ole Miss 2024 target and Baker High School (AL) point guard Labaron Philon dropped 47 points in his team's 71-62 win over Cordova (TN) in the 2022 Lighthouse Classic on Friday in Corinth, Mississippi. His 47 points set a new tournament record. Additionally, he added three rebounds, three assists, five steals and a blocked shot.
WLBT
The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3) The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the...
Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
letsbeardown.com
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
Magazine names Mississippi university director as national ‘Veteran Champion of the Year’
Home of one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities, Mississippi State is now the home of a “Veteran Champion of the Year.”. Brian Locke, MSU’s veteran and military affairs director, is among a select group of 22 nationwide named “Veteran Champions of the Year in Higher Education” by G.I. Jobs magazine. The publication, which features Locke on the cover representing these champions, is a leading source of job opportunities, education and transition assistance for veterans and military service members.
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
wcbi.com
Rainy Tonight, Dry Tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Intervals of rain and storms enter the forecast as we near the last days of November. TONIGHT: Clouds remain overhead, rain lingers through late tonight with the chance of a t-storm. Low: 49. SUNDAY: Skies will be partially clear with temperatures warming into the lows...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson
Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
wtva.com
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
wtva.com
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
wcbi.com
Big crowds gather in Aberdeen for Black Friday shopping
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The official start of the Christmas shopping season kicks off with Black Friday. In Aberdeen, sales are taking place at a historic residence and a boutique known for its unique merchandise. A unique Black Friday shopping awaited hundreds of people who lined up early outside...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
wcbi.com
Burglary suspects arrested in Itawamba
ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba deputies arrest two suspects after a shop is burglarized. The incident happened on November 22nd. Deputies found the vehicle matching the description and arrested both Justin Pettigo and Casey Mcminn. According to the Itawamba Sheriff’s Office, Pettigo admitted to the crime and the fact that McMinn was with him at the time.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol searches for missing woman by helicopter
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Here at home, The Mississippi Highway Patrol is using a helicopter to look for a missing woman. Her name is Jo Ann Decker. Crews started to search for her last night. Decker was previously reported missing this month and was later found. Decker has...
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
