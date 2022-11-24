Read full article on original website
'Artist Sunday' encourages residents to support local artists and shop their work in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — We've all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Cyber Monday. However, "Artist Sunday" is now gaining national attention. Artist Sunday is a nationwide effort encouraging you to shop local and support local artwork and artists ahead of the holidays. Some of Northeast Ohio’s...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Stambaugh Auditorium decks the halls for annual show
Stambaugh Auditorium's halls are decked in honor of the return of The TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft show.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes at The Chalet in Strongsville now open
Reservations are required to go tobogganing at The Chalet. You can book your times now for tobogganing on November 26-27 and December 2-11.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Akron Zoo celebrates holiday season with Wild Lights, safari tours
The Akron Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of Wild Lights.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Akron personal trainer celebrates 9 years of sobriety by summiting Mount Kilimanjaro
AKRON, Ohio – Each year on Oct. 14, Akron personal trainer James Anderson celebrates his sobriety anniversary by partaking in an intense physical challenge. “I take on large challenges every Oct. 14 for my clean date to remind myself and others what’s possible,” Anderson, 34, said. “I’ve done a 50-mile ultra run, eight hours of burpees, hiked Trolltunga in Norway and completed the Spartan race.”
12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
