City crews responding to water main break near Cowley Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city crews are currently responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th Avenue.

Drivers traveling southbound on Division will be detoured at 6th Avenue. Northbound Division lanes are open.

Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ: Crews fix water main break at Francis and Crestline

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.