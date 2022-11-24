Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball and Goran Dragic, while the Bucks remain without Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The Bulls are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 when they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have gotten off to a very slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the east.

In their last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are an abysmal 2-5 in seven games on the road away from the United Center.

As for the Bucks, they have yet to have Middleton (one of their top-three players) play in a game so far this season.

However, they are still 12-4 in their first 16 games and a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

At home, they have been superb, with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4.