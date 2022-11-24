ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khris Middleton Getting Closer To Return For Milwaukee Bucks

 5 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is nearing a return to the floor after undergoing offseason wrist surgery.

The Milwaukee Bucks are once again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season and they have found success without one of their vital, All-Star talents in Khris Middleton.

This past July, Middleton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist and has yet to play during the 2022-23 season. However, it looks like Middleton could be getting ready to make his return before the start of 2023, as he has already begun to ramp up his return to play activities.

Not only has Middleton begun doing some work at practice, but the Bucks have sent him to their League affiliates in the Wisconsin Herd a couple of times to get extra workout time and practice in. Most recently, the Bucks sent Middleton to the G League on Wednesday before recalling him later in the day.

This past Sunday, head coach Mike Budenholzer said that Middleton was able to do “a little bit” at practice, but he did not offer up a timeframe for when the star forward could return to the floor.

“He’s been making progress, probably steady and slow,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll just continue to see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, he can be doing a little bit more each day.”

Obviously the Bucks are waiting until Khris Middleton is 100 percent recovered from the offseason wrist surgery he had, but they are also making sure that he is conditioned enough to return to the floor, hence why it is hard to give an exact date for his return right now.

In his absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued his brilliance on the court and the Bucks have received extra contributions from Jevon Carter and Jordan Nwora out on the perimeter.

Currently 12-4 on the season, Milwaukee will continue to monitor Khris Middleton’s progress and prepare him for an eventual return to play, which could come at some point near the end of December should Middleton not suffer any setbacks in practice.

