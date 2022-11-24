Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Historic Foundation announces this year’s Christmas ornament
Each year, the Washington Area Historic Foundation (WAHF) preserves a piece of Washington’s history by designing a Christmas ornament which features a historic structure in the city. While some of the historic structures are still standing, others only exist in memory and books. This year’s ornament highlights three homes...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Christmas in the Quarter festivities planned
When Hyde County Sheriff Guire Cahoon leads off the parade in the county seat of Swan Quarter during the 7th annual Christmas in the Quarter festivities on Dec. 3, he will have over forty other parade entries lined up behind his car. The parade is just one part of the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections November 13-19, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from November 13-19, 2022. La Mesa Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 824 Washington Plaza, Washington, grade A, final score 94. November 15. Fish Hooks Café, 231 E. Main St., Belhaven, grade A, final score 99. Food Lion Meat Market, 3620...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Joseph Michael (Joe Joe) Whitley
Joseph Michael Whitley passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2022. He was born in Chocowinity, North Carolina in 1936 tJoseph Michael Whitley passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2022. He was born in Chocowinity, North Carolina in 1936 to Essie R. Alligood Whitley and Charles Whitley...
thewashingtondailynews.com
WASHINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, November 7-13, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of November 7-13, 2022. Breaking and entering (non-vehicular) 200 block of N. Bonner St., at 12:12 a.m. Special activity/assignment at 900 block of Hudnell St., at 6:32 a.m. Repossession of vehicle at 400 block...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages November 13-19, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from November 13-19, 2022. Cinthie Ramirez Hernandez and Joseph Bryden Halcrow II. Marilyn Chasity Horne Dawson and Dalton Jean Silverthorne. November 19. Gabrielle Cheyanne Cromwell and Michael Mark Jeremy Sol. Liliana Robinson Selvan and Abdala Giovanni Hernandez. Victoria Nicole McGuire and Kenneth...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pam Pack boys primed for season opener
The Washington High School boys basketball team returns only one experienced senior, but there are plenty of younger players to pick up the slack. The Pam Pack finished 15-9 and 8-4 in the Eastern Plains Conference, good for third place behind Greene Central and perennial East powerhouse Farmville Central. Sophomore...
thewashingtondailynews.com
BELHAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT: Nov. 5-11, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Belhaven Police Department for the period of Nov. 5-11, 2022. Most block locations and incident occurrence times are not noted. November 5-6 No incidents reported. November 7. “PVA” call, drug/narcotic violations (unspecified) at Dollar General. November 8-11 No incidents...
