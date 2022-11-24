ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Police: Dump truck crashes in Sullivan County; 1 dead

A person is dead after an accident involving a dump truck in Sullivan County. Police say it happened Monday morning on Route 17B, just down the road from Bethel Woods. The dump truck overturned in the brush. Police say a person was pinned underneath the truck and pronounced dead at...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard

A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
MILFORD, NY

