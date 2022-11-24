Read full article on original website
Related
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
News 12
Police: Dump truck crashes in Sullivan County; 1 dead
A person is dead after an accident involving a dump truck in Sullivan County. Police say it happened Monday morning on Route 17B, just down the road from Bethel Woods. The dump truck overturned in the brush. Police say a person was pinned underneath the truck and pronounced dead at...
News 12
Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard
A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
State police: Wrong-way driver who caused fatal head-on crash in Milford arrested
The wrong-way driver who caused a fatal head-on crash Saturday morning in Milford has been arrested, state police say.
Ulster County Sheriff’s Office: Driver injured after car crashes into Esopus home
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Esopus last week.
Comments / 0