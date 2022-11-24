ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue LA

Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Trea Turner and Maury Wills

Our Dodger Greats series continues this week with two masters of the basepaths: Trea Turner, who has wowed us all with his sliding abilities, and Maury Wills, who is equally well-remembered for his lighting speed as he is for the immense dedication he showed the Dodgers after his playing days were done.
2022 Dodgers in review: Julio Urías

One word defined Julio Urías’s seventh Major League season: Consistency. The 26-year-old lefty has been one of the most consistent Dodgers pitchers since he burst onto the scene, and 2022 was no different. Not only did he manage to stay off of the injured list while his fellow starters were plagued with issues, but he also turned out one gem of a game after another in his 31 starts this season.
2022 Dodgers in review: Rylan Bannon

To provide coverage at catcher, the Dodgers selected the contract of Tony Wolters, and designated Rylan Bannon for assignment, who was subsequently claimed by Atlanta, but that thread is a story for another day. This year in review post is the story of that thread. My general rule is to...
2022 Dodgers in review: Jake Amaya

Jake Amaya spent his first year on the 40-man roster advancing to Triple-A in the minors, trying to make his way into the conversation for the Dodgers infield in the near future. The Dodgers added five prospects to the roster in November 2021, none of whom had played past Double-A...
Dodgers reportedly interested in former Cardinals closer Alex Reyes

The hot stove season is fully upon us, especially with the winter meetings starting this coming weekend. That means it’s rumor season. One potential addition for the Dodgers bullpen could be Alex Reyes, who missed all of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury. Reyes has an extensive injury...
