Read full article on original website
Related
True Blue LA
Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Trea Turner and Maury Wills
Our Dodger Greats series continues this week with two masters of the basepaths: Trea Turner, who has wowed us all with his sliding abilities, and Maury Wills, who is equally well-remembered for his lighting speed as he is for the immense dedication he showed the Dodgers after his playing days were done.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Julio Urías
One word defined Julio Urías’s seventh Major League season: Consistency. The 26-year-old lefty has been one of the most consistent Dodgers pitchers since he burst onto the scene, and 2022 was no different. Not only did he manage to stay off of the injured list while his fellow starters were plagued with issues, but he also turned out one gem of a game after another in his 31 starts this season.
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Rylan Bannon
To provide coverage at catcher, the Dodgers selected the contract of Tony Wolters, and designated Rylan Bannon for assignment, who was subsequently claimed by Atlanta, but that thread is a story for another day. This year in review post is the story of that thread. My general rule is to...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Jake Amaya
Jake Amaya spent his first year on the 40-man roster advancing to Triple-A in the minors, trying to make his way into the conversation for the Dodgers infield in the near future. The Dodgers added five prospects to the roster in November 2021, none of whom had played past Double-A...
True Blue LA
Dodgers reportedly interested in former Cardinals closer Alex Reyes
The hot stove season is fully upon us, especially with the winter meetings starting this coming weekend. That means it’s rumor season. One potential addition for the Dodgers bullpen could be Alex Reyes, who missed all of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury. Reyes has an extensive injury...
True Blue LA
Marlins reportedly hire hitting coach Brant Brown away from Dodgers
It looks like the Dodgers will have at least one change on their major league coaching staff for 2023. Brant Brown, one of Los Angeles’ hitting coaches, has reportedly been hired by the Marlins as their new hitting coach. Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported the hire of Brown in...
Comments / 0