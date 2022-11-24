Read full article on original website
Two Trios Matches and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s Elevation will feature trios matches with The Best Friends and Rocky Romero in action, plus Matt Hardy and Private Party in action. The women’s division will be represented by The Bunny, Athena, Marina Shafir, and more. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will headline against The Factory’s Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, along with Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
NWA USA Results 11/26/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm) First Match: The Pope & JTG vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro. JTG and Gaagz The Gimp will start things off. Gimp is playing mind games with JTG. JTG tags in Pope. Gimp talks strategy with Judais. Gimp drop steps into a side headlock. Pope whips Gimp across the ring. Gimp runs into Pope. Pope drops Gimp with a shoulder tackle. Gimp drops down on the canvas. Gimp stops Pope in his tracks. Gimp sticks his tongue out. Pope continues to zip Gimp’s mask. Pope with a straight right hand. Pope tags in JTG. Pope with a Body Avalanche. JTG bodyslams Gimp for a one count. Gimp shoves JTG. Gimp with a greco roman eye poke. Gimp applies The Sleeper Hold. JTG sends Gimp back first into the canvas. JTG nails Gimp with a Pump Kick. JTG with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Gimp rolls away from JTG. Judais tags himself in.
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating for Post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve Show
Last Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite drew 880,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. The numbers are just now being released due to the holiday. This is up 7.58% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 818,000 viewers for the Full...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight...
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset After WWE Survivor Series
Despite The Bloodline defeating Team Brawling Brutes in War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night, word now is that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was upset backstage after the match. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reigns was visibly upset after the War Games match,...
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
Madusa Criticizes Ronda Rousey For Wanting WWE To Remove “Women’s” Term From Titles
WWE Hall Of Famer Madusa was recently interviewed on TheA2theK Wrestling Show to promote her new book, “The Woman Who Would Be King.”. During it, the former WWE Women’s Champion talked about Rousey expressing her take that WWE should remove the term ‘women’s’ from the respective championships.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, NY – 5,721 sold. AEW Dynamite – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL – 6,060 sold. WWE SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI – 5,315 sold.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Fallout, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, More
The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing. New WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to appear to celebrate his win over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW after AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor this past Saturday.
Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series
Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With Tony Khan, Why AEW Was The Perfect Home For The Kingdom
AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx about her and The Kingdom’s (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) decision to sign with the promotion earlier this year, which came right after the group’s successful run with IMPACT. Check out highlights, including the full video interview, below. How AEW...
How Much Longer Does William Regal Have On His AEW Contract?
William Regal is not leaving AEW anytime soon. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal still has several months left on his contract after arriving at the promotion at this year’s Revolution pay-per-view, a massive signing that led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was...
Former WWE Star Compares Backstage Influence Of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels
During an appearance on the Monte and The Pharoah podcast, Dennis Knight, who performed as Mideon and Phineas I. Godwinn throughout the Attitude Era, talked about The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. The former WWE star was also part of the backstage group the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.
Matt Sydal On AEW Potentially Launching A Cruiserweight Division: “That’s My Division, I Would Be Owning It”
AEW star and longtime industry veteran Matt Sydal recently spoke with Steve Falls from WrestlingNews.Co, where the master of the shooting star press discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on AEW potentially launching a cruiserweight division, an idea that he would be completely behind because he loves wrestling competitors in his own weight class. Highlights from the interview are below.
Fourth WWE Hall of Famer Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been added to this week’s WWE NXT line-up. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would be joined by four fellow Hall of Famers on Tuesday’s show to announce the 5 male and 5 female competitors for the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10.
Matt Hardy Talks Whether The Rock Had ‘It’ From His First Day In WWE
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on The Rock’s WWE debut at the Survivor Series event in 1996 and whether he thought Rock had the ‘it factor.’ Hardy began appearing for the company in 1994, but wasn’t signed to a full-time contract until 1998.
Raquel Rodriguez Injury Update from WWE
Raquel Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks, according to WWE. Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attack Rodriguez backstage, right before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later noted in a backstage interview that Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, and aggravated the injury during the tag match.
