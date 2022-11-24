ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Isti Toppler
5d ago

Doctor patient records are privileged especially when there is no crime . The theocracy government is reaching way to far into private lives.

Aaron Wagner
3d ago

What's funny is when the AG and his female family members are involved then it becomes a personal issue and their records have to stay sealed.

Shawn Webb
2d ago

how about the arrest of the person that got that 10-year-old pregnant that's what I want to hear

