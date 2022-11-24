Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's comeback falls short against North Texas
DENTON, Texas — The Montana State women's basketball team used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. But North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
406mtsports.com
Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Montana State women have trouble stopping Abilene Christian in loss at North Texas tournament
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team took three separate leads in the fourth quarter against Abilene Christian on Friday but couldn’t make any one of them stick. The Bobcats had trouble stringing together offense and, even more damaging, getting defensive stops on the other end. The...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball season ends with Big Sky semifinal loss to Portland State
OGDEN, Utah — Two days after knocking off No. 3-seeded and host Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, the Montana State volleyball team's season ended with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-7 loss to No. 2 Portland State in semifinal action on Friday night in Swenson Gym.
406mtsports.com
Offense fades late as Montana State men drop opener of Northern Classic to UNC Greensboro
BOZEMAN — Prior to Friday, the Montana State men's basketball team had only faced UNC Greensboro one time, back in 2019 when the Bobcats escaped with a one-point win thanks to a buzzer-beating layup from Harald Frey on the Spartans’ home court. There would be no late heroics...
KULR8
ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana
Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback
I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
NBCMontana
Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Fairfield Sun Times
Expected snowfalls heightens avalanche danger, GFNAC warns
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted this on their Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, warning of heightened avalanche danger with the morning's snowfall. Nov. 26: Expected snowfall this morning heightens the avalanche danger. Human-triggered avalanches are possible, especially where westerly...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun
Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
Meet Shauna White Bear, moccasin maker
'There’s no place in Bozeman where you can go buy Native-made moccasins. I’d like to be a household name'
BREAKING: Missing And Endangered Person Alert For Montana
MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ALERT (MEPA) AT 9:51 AM ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022:. A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for Laura Sprinkle. Laura is a white 36-year-old woman who gave birth to an infant on either November 17th or 18th in a hotel in Madison County. Neither...
This Annual Holiday Event Is Perfect For Your Montana Traditions
Tis' the season! Every day is looking more and more like Christmas as the days go on. Many families have holiday traditions that have been passed down for generations, and many are just starting to make new traditions. When looking for a new family tradition to start, consider trying something...
NBCMontana
Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again
A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
Construction underway at workforce housing development in Belgrade
Construction is now underway at a site just south of Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport which is set to bring over 100 units of workforce housing to the area.
