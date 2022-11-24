ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State women's comeback falls short against North Texas

DENTON, Texas — The Montana State women's basketball team used a 15-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to close a 16-point deficit to three with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left. But North Texas closed out the game with an 11-3 run to post a 66-57 victory over the Bobcats at the UNT Fall Feast on Sunday afternoon.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Weber State sets up rematch at Montana State with playoff-opening win over North Dakota

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Weber State football teams will face off for the second time this season, and the rematch has win-or-go-home stakes. Weber beat North Dakota 38-31 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Wildcats (10-2) will play fourth-seeded MSU in the second round at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's first College GameDay in Montana reaches 2.198M viewers

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode. Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Best Place For a Family Day Out in Montana

Sometimes planning a family day out in Montana can be difficult. The weather is unpredictable, and depending on where you are, there aren't a ton of indoor entertainment activities. But we have the perfect to go when you want a fun and stress-free experience. Growing up in Montana, my parents...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Epic Cat-Griz Game Tradition Receives Negative Feedback

I think Bozeman needs to lighten up. But as a long-time Bozeman resident, decent citizen, frustrated tax-payer, and proud Montana State alum, I can see both sides of this issue—one I never gave a sneeze about in years past. Actually, I don't remember anyone EVER finger-waving about this tradition...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Skier carried in avalanche slide north of Bozeman

Bozeman, Mont — A warning from forecasters in southwest Montana -- avalanches are on the rise due to a combination of weather factors. “We have some instabilities, and so right now, as you're getting out, it's a good idea to treat it as though it is midwinter,” Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center director Doug Chabot said.
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Expected snowfalls heightens avalanche danger, GFNAC warns

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted this on their Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, warning of heightened avalanche danger with the morning's snowfall. Nov. 26: Expected snowfall this morning heightens the avalanche danger. Human-triggered avalanches are possible, especially where westerly...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Fire Department reported Engine 2 and Battalion 1 assisted with a working structure fire in the Gallatin Gateway area early Sunday morning. Officials say the fired had been confirmed in a commercial building in the southwest Four Corners. There is no additional information available...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

42 Years Later This Montana Event Hosts Thousands For Holiday Fun

Are you ready for a night full of joy, laughter, and holiday cheer? Me too! The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll is just around the corner. If this is your first year celebrating the holidays in Bozeman, this is one event you do NOT want to miss. Trust me, it's like the official "kick-off" to the holiday season. Stroll down Main Street to see the holiday lights, visit incredible vendors, and stop in to buy Christmas gifts at the local shops.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to car crashing into Bozeman business

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a single occupant car driving into a business around 8 a.m. in north Bozeman. Officials say the driver mixed the brakes with the gas pedal, causing the car to jump the curb and crash into the business. Bozeman Fire Department...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Person dies after medical emergency at Bozeman footrace

MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers of Bozeman's Huffing for Stuffing footrace confirmed in a Facebook statement one person died after a medical emergency at the race Thursday. "Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to the family and friends that lost a loved one yesterday. We are reminded that life is fragile and that we must cherish each day," organizers wrote.
BOZEMAN, MT
K2 Radio

Montana Man Sentenced For Wildlife Crime, Again

A federal judge recently sentenced a Montana man for a 2021 wildlife crime and ordered him to spend 60 days in jail for violating probation in a previous similar crime, according to federal court records. Joshua Anders Rae, 38, of Bozeman, Montana, was sentenced on Oct. 24 for the unlawful...
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy