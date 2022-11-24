ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit looking for help filling clients’ holiday wish lists this season

 5 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is looking for gifts to give to families and individuals they’ve served in the past year.

The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit.

Staff members have asked each family or person who received services in the past year for a list of items they would like for the holidays. Oftentimes, those items are things like gas cards, clothes, toys and gift cards.

“A lot of survivors we work with are working to rebuild family and friends relationships after an abusive relationship, so they may not have a lot of gift giving or receiving this season so this may be kind of the only gifts that they get, or we may have parenting survivors who don’t have the ability to purchase for their children, so we can give them their gifts and they can make their kid’s holidays really special,” Kelsey Hood-Christenson, the group’s director of survivor and empowerment services, said.

This year, DEFY has helped more than 150 domestic abuse survivors.

To donate, call 608-364-1083 or email Eboni Morrow at emorrow@familyservices1.org.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

