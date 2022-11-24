ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Couple gives thanks to EMT who delivered baby unexpectedly-early

EPHRAIM, Utah — A couple is giving thanks this week to the emergency medical crew that helped when the miracle of birth came early. Mikaella and Preston Clark were hoping to make it to Utah Valley Hospital on Aug. 17 to give birth via VBAC, a vaginal delivery of a baby after a previous pregnancy was delivered by cesarean delivery, to Charlie, when it appeared Charlie didn’t want to wait.
EPHRAIM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Apartment fire displaces dozens in Richfield, community jumps in to help

RICHFIELD, Utah — A fire Thursday night has displaced 70 people in Richfield according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Ville Apartments on 647 South Main St. In a press release, Richfield City Police said that all tenants were believed to be evacuated, and accounted for.
RICHFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Breaking: Richfield motel destroyed by fire

RICHFIELD, Utah — A motel in Richfield was destroyed by a fire Monday night, according to the city’s mayor. According to fire officials in Richfield, all individuals staying at the Ville 647 motel have been accounted for. They say some injuries have been reported, but no fatalities. The extent of those injuries are not immediately known.
RICHFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Man involved in 16 thefts at Ephraim store

EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say has been involved in more than 16 thefts at Walmart. The man is described as between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, with short, dark hair and dark facial hair.
EPHRAIM, UT
midutahradio.com

Speed Limit Change in Richfield

A speed limit increase is coming to a popular road in Richfield soon. The speed limit on Technology drive, from 530 South to 1300 South will be increasing from 25 to 30 mph. The change has already been approved and will take place as soon as new speed limit signs arrive.
RICHFIELD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy