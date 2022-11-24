Read full article on original website
Affordable housing project in central Utah deemed total loss after fire
More than a dozen families were displaced this week just ahead of the holiday season when a fire broke out at an affordable housing unit in Richfield.
Couple gives thanks to EMT who delivered baby unexpectedly-early
EPHRAIM, Utah — A couple is giving thanks this week to the emergency medical crew that helped when the miracle of birth came early. Mikaella and Preston Clark were hoping to make it to Utah Valley Hospital on Aug. 17 to give birth via VBAC, a vaginal delivery of a baby after a previous pregnancy was delivered by cesarean delivery, to Charlie, when it appeared Charlie didn’t want to wait.
Apartment fire displaces dozens in Richfield, community jumps in to help
RICHFIELD, Utah — A fire Thursday night has displaced 70 people in Richfield according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Ville Apartments on 647 South Main St. In a press release, Richfield City Police said that all tenants were believed to be evacuated, and accounted for.
Breaking: Richfield motel destroyed by fire
RICHFIELD, Utah — A motel in Richfield was destroyed by a fire Monday night, according to the city’s mayor. According to fire officials in Richfield, all individuals staying at the Ville 647 motel have been accounted for. They say some injuries have been reported, but no fatalities. The extent of those injuries are not immediately known.
American Red Cross of Utah seeks volunteers in central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of the fire in Richfield that displaced 35 families earlier this week, the American Red Cross of Utah is seeking additional volunteers from central Utah. “Disaster Action Team volunteers help communities prepare for and avert emergencies,” said Benjamin Donner, executive director of the...
VIDEO: Former hotel building in Richfield goes up in flames
A former hotel in central Utah that was being converted into affordable housing caught fire Monday night.
Police: Man involved in 16 thefts at Ephraim store
EPHRAIM, Utah — Ephraim police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say has been involved in more than 16 thefts at Walmart. The man is described as between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9, with short, dark hair and dark facial hair.
Speed Limit Change in Richfield
A speed limit increase is coming to a popular road in Richfield soon. The speed limit on Technology drive, from 530 South to 1300 South will be increasing from 25 to 30 mph. The change has already been approved and will take place as soon as new speed limit signs arrive.
This Natural Hot Spring In Utah Has Stunning Desert Views & Relaxing Outdoor Bathtubs
Tucked in the sprawling Utah desert is the Mystic Hot Springs, where you can soak in outdoor bathtubs and stare at the striking views of the arid surroundings. The magical property in Monroe, Utah, supplies fresh mineral water to its two massive pools and six cast iron tubs etched into the side of ruddy orange rock formations.
