Morgantown, WV

College forecasts for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

By Spencer Adkins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFqlS_0jLtUfAX00

(WOWK) — Lots of great college football games will be played in the region with Marshall, Kentucky and Ohio State all playing at home. WVU is on the road and Ohio University played several days ago.

Starting with the Marshall home game against Georgia State: Should be dry. All models hold the rain out of this region until the night time so enjoy some seasonal to mild conditions in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siLUd_0jLtUfAX00

Kentucky hosts rival Louisville in the battle for the Governor’s Cup on Saturday at Kroger Field. Once again, you might see a chance of rain in the forecast apps, but as of mid-week the models all hold the rain off in Lexington until well past game time. Once again mild toward the end of the game with highs in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJo1P_0jLtUfAX00
UK forecast for Saturday hosting Louisville

And the biggest home game of the weekend pits Ohio State at home against heated rival Michigan . The Bucks have home field advantage but at least it doesn’t look like weather will get in the way of the action. 40s through much of the game with some clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxEN8_0jLtUfAX00
Ohio State forecast vs Michigan

WVU is on the road at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. That forecast calls for a chance of showers, highs in the mid 40s.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

