Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
Divers Uncover Sixth Set of Human Remains in Lake Mead Amid Low Water Levels
More than two decades of unrelenting drought, exacerbated by climate change and population growth, have resulted in a rapidly diminishing Lake Mead. The once 1,225-foot deep body of water just outside of Las Vegas, is now only 1,042 feet and continuing to decrease. The largest reservoir in the United States,...
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon
Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
Throwback: See Photos of the Incredible Winter of 2019 in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest
The winter of 2019 in Northern California was historic on many fronts. Many ski resorts, including Squaw Valley and Mammoth Mountain, recorded historic snowfall numbers. Reservoirs were filled to the brim. And the precipitation singlehandedly brought the state out of a 7-year drought. While perusing Flickr, we also found visual...
