Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
South Korea extradites murder suspect to New Zealand
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand two months after she was arrested over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday the unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities Monday evening at the Incheon international airport near Seoul. The ministry said it has also provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” over the case. South Korean police arrested the woman in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest. New Zealand’s Justice Ministry then submitted a formal request for her extradition to the South Korean ministry.
KEYT
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to voice anger at what’s widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and the leader’s recent remark about women using alcohol. They protested a near total ban on abortion pushed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party that took effect last year, as well as policies that ended state funding of in-vitro fertilization. They also chanted slogans urging Kaczynski to leave politics. Police prevented demonstrators from reaching the house. Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, called for Monday’s demonstration after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.
KEYT
Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64. Vladimir Makei, was a close associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for decades. Belarusian authorities gave no cause of death on Saturday. Makei was Lukashenko’s adviser and then his chief of staff prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for its increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Russia has abruptly postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Monday that Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt. The commission hammers out details of U.S. and Russian inspections of each others’ military sites under the terms of the New START treaty, the last major arms control pact between Washington and Moscow. It has not met in more than a year, initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since languished due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting in Cairo had been aimed at showing the two sides remain committed to arms control and keeping open lines of communication despite other differences.
South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing...
KEYT
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
KEYT
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.
KEYT
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease the rules for obtaining German citizenship. They are arguing that the government must first do more to ensure that people who are in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, a member of his center-left party, have signaled in recent days that they’re keen to move ahead quickly with liberalizing the rules. But senior lawmakers with the pro-business Free Democrats have pushed back. They point to a pledge in the coalition agreement to “effectively reduce irregular migration” and argue that too little has happened on that front.
KEYT
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
KEYT
Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc has begun in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. The Kenyan and Burundian presidents attended the opening session in person Monday, while the presidents of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda attended virtually. The leaders reiterated their commitment to support and ensure lasting peace in Congo. The East Africa regional bloc secretary general said some of the rebel groups were present for Monday’s talks, but did not specify which ones.
KEYT
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children. Monday’s drive is the sixth such campaign this year and it will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under 5 in high-risk areas. The latest anti-polio drive was launched in the capital, Islamabad, and in the country’s high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province. A similar campaign will also be launched in the northwest in the first week of December. Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are also supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
KEYT
Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s former youth minister Charles Ble Goude has returned to his home country after more than a decade in exile. Ble Goude arrived in Abidjan on Saturday aboard a commercial flight and made no comment at the airport. Ble Goude was acquitted of charges linked to the violence that erupted after the disputed 2010 election when then President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede. Ble Goude was later arrested in 2013 in Ghana after nearly two years in hiding, and then was extradited to the International Criminal Court. After his acquittal, he sought financial compensation, saying that he was the victim of a wrongful prosecution.
KEYT
Arkansas GOP governor says Trump’s meeting with Holocaust denier is ‘very troubling’ and ’empowering’ for extremism
Former President Donald Trump’s meeting last week with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was “very troubling” and “empowering” for extremism, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday. “No, I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that’s setting an example for the...
KEYT
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over approximately two and a half hours of arguments at the high court Monday. The cases are the latest in which the justices could narrow the use of federal fraud charges against state and local officials, as well as people doing business with governments, even if those interactions appear to be unsavory.
KEYT
China’s Urumqi to ease Covid lockdown amid public anger over deadly fire
Chinese authorities said Saturday they would ease a months-long Covid lockdown in the country’s far western region of Xinjiang “in stages”, following protests over a deadly fire at an apartment building in the regional capital of Urumqi. At least 10 people were killed and nine injured when...
KEYT
Fauci shares lessons from pandemic, criticism of China’s zero-Covid policy ahead of his departure from government
The Covid-19 pandemic has carried a key lesson for public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday: When talking to Americans, be clear that science is often a moving target. “What we knew [about Covid-19] in January was very different from what we knew at the end of January, the...
KEYT
Taiwan’s President billed midterms as all about China. Now she’s resigning as party chief
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as the leader of the island’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, after her party suffered heavy losses in mid-term elections. The DPP’s losses in Saturday’s vote come as a heavy blow for Tsai as she had tried to frame the election — technically...
KEYT
Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s environment minister says her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International Union for Conservation of Nature released a report on Monday warning that without “ambitious, rapid and sustained” climate action, the world’s largest coral reef is in peril. The report, which recommended shifting the Great Barrier Reef to endangered status, followed a 10-day mission in March to the famed reef system off Australia’s northeast coast. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says the report is a reflection on Australia’s previous government, which was voted out of office in May elections after nine years in power.
KEYT
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and is calling on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House. Pence says in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert airing Monday night that Trump “was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table.” And he says Trump “should apologize for it” and “should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”
Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania
The Romanian son of a reputed mob boss from Romania who crossed the border into South Texas has been sent back to Romania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
Comments / 0