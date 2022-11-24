ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
PINEWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]
palmcoastobserver.com

A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road

A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl

The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m. Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Endangered juvenile missing from Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
MARGATE, FL

