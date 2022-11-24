Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale leaving man, woman critical
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Click10.com
Wheelchair-bound man hit by tractor-trailer dies days after crash, wife says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in a wheelchair struck by a tractor-trailer in northwest Miami-Dade died nearly a week after the crash, his wife told Local 10 News on Monday. Sixty-year-old Oswaldo Rojas was panhandling on the corner of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street last Tuesday when...
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 dead
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting in North Bay Village. Just before 8:00 a.m., North Bay Village police received a call about a reported triple shooting that occurred in Belle Isle Apartments located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, Monday. North...
WSVN-TV
Juvenile killed, 8 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down for hours
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - One juvenile has died and either other people were taken to the hospital, including several other juveniles, after they were involved in a crash in Tamarac that led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area for hours. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire...
NBC Miami
1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
Click10.com
Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot, injured in northwest Miami-Dade
PINEWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Saturday morning, authorities said. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. near 115th Street and 12th avenue in the Pinewood area of Miami-Dade County. Northside units with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale; SB lanes shut down near Broward Blvd.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
NBC Miami
Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl
The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl. Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m. Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
40-year-old motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash Friday evening. Police said Nicholas Baccari, 40, died in the crash.
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 66, who went missing in Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday. Donald stands 5 feet, 11...
WSVN-TV
Endangered juvenile missing from Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police detectives need the public’s help in finding a missing endangered juvenile. Around 1:45 a.m., Friday, Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home located at 1105 East River Drive. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
