Officials: Oxford Schools never implemented safety policy
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two former school board officials say policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented. Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told reporters Monday that a threat assessment policy has been in place in the district since 2004 and was updated in 2011. Bailey says he learned about the policy in August and that it never was put into practice in Oxford school buildings prior to Nov. 30, 2021. Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six other students and a teacher.
Connecticut facing growing cost of pandemic bonus pay
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A greater-than-expected demand for aid has forced the Connecticut General Assembly to considering how to cover the extra cost of promised bonuses for thousands of frontline workers who remained on the job the during the coronavirus pandemic. Connecticut lawmakers were meeting Monday in a special session to revamp the distribution formula for the $30 million Connecticut Premium Pay Program for private sector workers. A proposal also would earmark an additional $76.6 million. The move comes after officials predicted planned bonuses of up to $1,000 for eligible workers would end up being only $233, given the large number of claimants.
Utah to challenge decision overturning death row conviction
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah plans to challenge a judge's decision overturning the 1985 murder conviction of a man who has been on death row for almost four decades. The Attorney General's office said in a statement on Monday that it planned to appeal Judge Derek Pullan's ruling that misconduct by police and prosecutors prejudiced the trial of Douglas Stewart Carter. Carter was found guilty of stabbing and shooting the aunt of a Utah police chief in 1985 based on his own confession and two acquaintances who said he bragged about the killing. He later said the confession was coerced and the witnesses recanted parts of their testimony.
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J's suit against brand developer
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company. The judge ruled Monday that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit stems from a 2016 deal in which the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” agreed to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group. According to court records, ABG promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. Erving alleges that ABG has failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and has focused instead on more profitable brands.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV athletic director Erick Harper announced the firing of football coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo went 7-23 over three seasons. He had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper says Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million over the remainder of that term. Kenwick Thompson will serve as the interim coach if UNLV, which is 5-7, is invited to a bowl. The Rebels began this season 4-1 before going on a six-game losing streak.
