Midwest City Carl Albert senior safety Tashawn James considered a "difference-maker" by his coach

By Michael Kinney

Midwest City Carl Albert has had a long legacy of success on the gridiron.

The winners of 16 state titles, including four of the last five, there are very few programs in Oklahoma that can claim the lineage of the Titans.

So, when Carl Albert head coach Mike Dunn calls senior Tashawn James a program difference-maker, that is saying something.

“I tell people all the time, especially when coaches were here recruiting, he's an old school, kind of a throwback football player,” Dunn said. “He's physical, and I think that's something that spurs our defense.

"You know that he's going to be back there, and you've got a chance to make teams snap it again.”

James is the starting safety for the Titans, and has been part of the team’s past three championship runs. Now, as a senior, he is preparing for what could be his final opportunity to wear a Carl Albert uniform as he goes for his third title.

Carl Albert will face Grove Saturday in the Class 5A semifinals at Owasso. The winner advances to next week’s championship game at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Despite the Titans' past success, James noted it has not been easy to get to this point in the season.

“The key was just really overcoming adversity,” James said. “Early on in the year, we had some tough games, and then we had a lot of losses, players out, and we just fought back and stayed together.

"We knew we had a bigger goal ahead of us.”

The same could be said about James himself. He has played much of his prep career with the goal of playing at the next level in the back of his mind.

That was after James originally considered playing basketball.

“Coming out of middle school, I thought I was going to be a hooper,” James said. “But in my freshman year, I came out here, played freshman ball, had some fun and built relationships with the coaches and players.

"After that season, and then going into that summer, I started training with my older cousin. He trained me, and then I was just getting better and better and I just fell in love with the game. I saw that I was good enough to play with the people at the top; I just knew.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound James saw his game transform throughout his career as he became one of the top players in the state. He has racked up 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three interceptions this season.

James is also the team’s leading receiver with 401 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches, averaging 17.4 yards per catch.

“This year, we haven't had many touchdowns on big plays scored on us,” Dunn said. “In the pass game or the run game, he's always back there as that last line of defense. I think what probably separates him is he's way athletic and he's got all kinds of football ability, but the football IQ is there as well.

"He definitely approaches the game the right way, starting on Monday through Thursday. He's not a show up on Friday, and then all of a sudden he hits the light switch and stuff like that.”

That mindset, athletic ability and talents earned James offers from Northern Iowa and Tulsa. But it was Iowa State that stood out.

“They're building a better program and just the coaching staff,” James said. “They brought me in on my first visit, and they just made me feel at home. You ask the other players there about the coaches, and they say they’re not going to treat you differently compared to when you are there on your visit.

"Most schools just want to let you hear what you want to hear. But they said the coaches are real. They are not going to waver on how they treat you.”

James committed to the Cyclones on June 24, knowing that no matter what he has, that having the next stage of his life paid for was a big goal for him.

“It is good because I didn't want to have my mom paying for anything college-wise,” James said. “So, going to a school like that was big for me.

"I was proud of my accomplishment and thankful for everybody that has got me to this place.”