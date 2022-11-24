Read full article on original website
The National Dog Show welcomes 3 new breeds; here’s what they are
There are three new dog breeds taking part in the 2022 National Dog Show. The mudi gained full recognition by the American Kennel Club on Jan. 1. The Russian toy was also rully recognized Jan. 1. And he Bracco Italiano became fully recognized in July. The mudi is part of...
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three additional breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
How To Watch ‘The National Dog Show' On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditions usually involve Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, followed by plenty of food and hours of football. But in recent years, another cherished piece of entertainment has emerged: The National Dog Show. Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pedigreed pooches has become one of the most...
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
America's top dog is Winston the 'Frenchie'
Winston, the French bulldog, won the top prize on Thursday at the 21st annual National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The fan-favorite bested English toy spaniel Cooper.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time
Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
PETA blasts 'shameful' National Dog Show whose best-in-show winner is owned by NFL player
Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox is the owner of Winston, the Frrench bulldog who took home best in show at the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving.
NBC’s Thanksgiving Day special, “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina returns for 21st year
NBC’s Thanksgiving Day special, “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®,” will crown one of the sport’s great purebreds as Best In Show on Thursday, bringing canine competition and family entertainment to American television viewers as part of the 21th annual holiday broadcast. The coverage...
Buffalo Rescue Makes Dog a 'TV Star' in the Hopes of Getting Him Adopted
We're so thankful for the power of social media to help connect rescue animals to their forever families. Without sharing videos of the fur babies that need to be adopted, who knows if those sweet, innocent animals would ever get adopted? We can only hope that those shelters continue sharing these videos.
