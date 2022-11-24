ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Bay Area

How To Watch ‘The National Dog Show' On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving traditions usually involve Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, followed by plenty of food and hours of football. But in recent years, another cherished piece of entertainment has emerged: The National Dog Show. Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pedigreed pooches has become one of the most...
The Independent

French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time

Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Digital Trends

Where to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

When you think of the phrase “America’s First Family,” you probably think of the President’s family. Whether it’s Joe and Jill Biden, or past presidential families like the Obamas, the Clintons, or the Kennedys, that label conjures images of warmth, stability, and grace under pressure.
Digital Trends

Where to watch the holiday classic A Christmas Story

America has many Christmas traditions: drinking eggnog that may or may not be spiked with alcohol, singing outdated carols to random strangers, avoiding weird relatives during dinner, and listening to Mariah Carey endlessly proclaim that all she wants for Christmas is you. But it wouldn’t be the holidays without at least one viewing — and usually many more than that — of A Christmas Story, the nostalgic 1983 movie that introduced the world to Ralphie Parker, eating soap as a form of punishment, and the immortal phrase, “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”
pethelpful.com

Buffalo Rescue Makes Dog a 'TV Star' in the Hopes of Getting Him Adopted

We're so thankful for the power of social media to help connect rescue animals to their forever families. Without sharing videos of the fur babies that need to be adopted, who knows if those sweet, innocent animals would ever get adopted? We can only hope that those shelters continue sharing these videos.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy