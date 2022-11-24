ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on November 24

By Mystic Meg
 5 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

Last night’s new moon influence reaches through your day – as you find it easier to learn facts, figures, and techniques.

You know you need to make a change in your passion level, or schedule, and if you have been putting this off, now you can be firm but fair.

The luck factor includes navy blue stripes.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

For a while you have been thinking about which direction to take regarding fitness or a new look.

Today this choice is clear as one option glows brighter than any other.

You start to believe in yourself again, and your right to be happy.

Your friend who rarely seems to listen can turn out to hear and understand.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

As the moon and Mercury team up, you identify the perfect partners, in both love and work.

You set your instincts free and support them with common sense – and your words can start to work.

In your love life, energy levels flow both ways.

Partners can read each other’s hearts and love what they find.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Your working life energy may have dipped but you are about to shake this up with the help of the moon and Mercury.

Trust yourself to speak off the cuff and you can hear incredible things.

This can connect to a recent meeting where passion was clear, but stayed unspoken.

Luck chooses number four.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The moon and Pluto may whisper sweet nothings in your ear, but you know that is the part of love you often get wrong.

Taking some time out to be alone and think things through somewhere quieter, is a great plan.

A VIP date, maybe a birth or a wedding, can be suddenly brought forward – but for a good reason.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

A family moon of fresh starts is at the heart of your chart.

So even if you have assumed all talking is over, find time for people closest to you.

There are three things that haven’t yet been said that you would love to hear.

Passion-wise, feeling safe in your feelings helps you let others in – so look at this again.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

A family moon of fresh starts is at the heart of your charts

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You are the most chatty of the zodiac signs today – but build some silence into your day as that is when you can have your best ideas.

Nothing is out of bounds in love – the deeper passion talks go, the better you respond.

Single? The most ­infectious smile in a group picture belongs to your soulmate.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

The moon and Venus light up your zone of values.

So trying to tell yourself you can overlook different levels of trust between partners is not going to work.

But when you are honest, you can find ways to work on this, together.

New love can be linked to a game that includes tumbling coins.

Luck wears a silver belt.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

The new moon has rebooted your chart into something less predictable and more challenging – both of which you will relish.

It is time to tell someone close you need actions from them rather than words.

A skills-based TV show has a message for you, and a family member can be the go-between.

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Your secrets sector is invigorating. The parts you don’t yet know about people can prove the most rewarding.

Keeping love real can involve a truth-sharing session that starts slowly but gathers pace.

Pluto’s input in your sign reverses a choice you assumed was set in stone – and you can love the results.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

What do the signs have in store for you today?

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Who you choose to surround yourself with is a key part of your growth.

Friends and family can help bring out talents and take them forward – and help you see how precious some skills you take for granted can be.

Jealousy in love can be exciting, but beware of pushing this too far.

Luck plays “C” music.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your success sector is in the spotlight, and your input in a project can be a life-changer before you realise.

Influential eyes can be watching, and waiting to offer you a chance.

Love is ready to be more, and one partner’s success can benefit both.

Single? A top ten countdown can be your introduction.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

