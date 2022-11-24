Bring the Kardashians to your Thanksgiving dinner: Recipes by the famous family It seems like nobody wants to cook these daysThanksgiving is tomorrow and if you celebrate the somewhat problematic holiday there is surely going to be a delicious dinner. If you are still deciding to bring to your family or Friendsgiving potluck we have some recipes members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have shared in the past. It should be noted these recipes have not been tested by HOLA! And we can not be held accountable if your family asks you to leave the dinner table. From Kylie Jenner’s famous ramen to Kim Kardashians, Mac and Cheese, get inspired below. Kim Kardashians Mac and Cheese Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian have shared recipes with fans on their now-defunct app. Thankfully Yahoo! Still has the recipes they shared. Kim has many talents and she has shown off her “soul food” skills in the past, even once cooking homemade fried chicken for Kevin Hart. “Soul food is my favorite to cook, and mac and cheese is such a classic. It’s also a perfect dish for Thanksgiving that everyone will love!” She said.Ingredients: 16-ounce bag of elbow macaroni1 egg1/2 cup whole milk1/2 box Velveeta, cut into cubes1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon garlic salt1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese15 by10 inch Pyrex baking dishDirections:Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a pot, boil the macaroni noodles until they’re fully cooked.Strain and transfer to a Pyrex baking dish.Beat the egg and milk together in a small bowl then mix them into the noodles. Add the Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, garlic salt, and pepper and stir. Add in the Velveeta cheese and mix everything.Sprinkle cheddar and Monterey Jack over the top and bake for 20 minutes until “golden brown and bubbly.”Kourtney Kardashians‘ cornbread stuffing Kourtney Kardashian is all about a healthy lifestyle. “I love to make cornbread stuffing since it’s both gluten- and dairy-free—but you would never know since it’s so flavorful and delicious,” she said about her recipe, per YAHOO. The recipe works with either homemade or store-bought cornbread.Ingredients 8 tablespoons of vegan butter, divided1 large Vidalia or Spanish onion, chopped (about 1 cup)1 celery stalk, chopped, plus the leavesKosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper3/4 cup water6 cups cubed (1-inch pieces) store-bought or homemade cornbread, about 1 pound1/3 cup fresh sage leaves (about 12), stems removed2 large eggs, beatenDirections: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt two tablespoons of vegan butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the chopped onion and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the onions for about six to eight minutes until they turn golden brown. Remove and place on a small plate.Turn the heat to low and add water. Using a wooden or plastic spatula, scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet and let the water simmer for a couple of minutes to fuse in the onion flavor. Take the skillet off of the heat and save it for later.Pour the cornbread mix into a large mixing bowl and add the chopped celery.Melt the remaining six tablespoons of vegan butter into a separate pan over medium heat, letting it bubble but not burn. It should turn into a golden shade. Add the sage leaves and fry until they start to crisp. Once they look crispy enough pour them over the cornbread. Add the eggs and cooked onions into the cornbread mix and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Add a tablespoon of the onion-infused water from earlier. Add tablespoon by tablespoon until it looks moist, not soggy. Pour the corn board mix into a 9 x 11 baking dish and bake in the oven until the top turns golden around and the dressing is nice and set in the middle. Around 30 minutes.Khloe’s Twice-Baked Butternut SquashKhloe Kardashian loves to cook and used to cook and clean every Thanksgiving by herself. “No, I cook and clean every Thanksgiving by myself,” Khloé said on The Real in 2019. “I do it all. I’m normally in Cleveland cooking every single dish — I love it.” She said. At the time, her ex Tristan Thompson was living in Cleveland. According to Koko, she is known for her Oreo Cake recipe, but she hasn’t shared the details of that recipe yet. She did however her twice-baked butternut squash recipe on the app, per YAHOO. Ingredients:1 large (about 5 pounds) and 1 medium (about 3 1/2 pounds) butternut squash2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided1 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, divided4 strips of turkey bacon4 tablespoons sugar, divided2 tablespoons finely chopped hazelnuts1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg3 tablespoons chopped chives, dividedDirections:Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Cut each squash in half lengthwise and remove all seeds. Using a fork, poke holes all over the outside of the skinPlace squash in the baking pan and roast until the flesh is soft, about 60 to 90 minutes.Heat one cup of cream over medium heat until it starts to simmer.Turn down the heat to medium-low and whisk in a 1/4 cup of the cheese until the mixture becomes smooth. Once ready, put the mixture into a medium bowl and let it chill in the fridge for about 45 minutes.Meanwhile, cook the turkey bacon in a skillet over medium heat. If you don’t know how to cook bacon, look it up. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, let it cool, and then finely chop.Spread three tablespoons of sugar in the middle of a dry skillet and cook it over medium heat until it turns light brown. Careful not to burn. Add in that crispy bacon and hazelnuts until everything is well coated in sugar. Scrape this combo onto another lined pan and spread it out to cool.Once the squashes are ready, turn the oven down to 375. Scoop out the LARGE squashes into a bowl but leave a half-inch border around its shell to help hold its shape. Scoop out the medium shells in the same bowl, but all the way. You should have about six cups of squash in the bowl. You can throw away the medium shells after but keep the large shells.Move the large shells back to the baking pan, and use crumpled foil around them to keep them upright.Using a potato masher or whatever you have available mix salt, pepper, nutmeg, your last cup of cream, cheese, and one tablespoon of sugar, into the bowl with squash. Once it’s mixed add 2 tables hoops of chives and fold them into the mix. Divide the filling between the large squash shells and bake for about 20-30 minutes until they are heated all the way through. While it cooks whip the chilled cream using an electric mixer or good old-fashioned whisk. Once the squash is finished, let it chill for a few minutes so the whipped cream doesn’t melt instantly. Top with whipped cream and candied bacon bits and a tablespoon of chives. Kylie Jenner’s famous ramen In 2016 Kylie Jenner shared her ramen recipe on her snap chat and just about broke the internet. Hundreds of people flocked to try the easy recipe. While it’s not the most typical Thanksgiving dish, it is simple. So if you don’t know how to cook this could be the easy and confusing dish you have to offer your family. https://twitter.com/KylieJenner/status/761484216248872962?s=20&t=cIDKOHZf_zD-Pq1dLbMJ6QIngredients: Note this is for one serving, so if bringing it for the family you should triple or quadruple the recipe. 1 Instant Ramen Noodle Pack1 Cup Boiling Water1 Tablespoon Butter1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder1 Egg BeatenDirections:Kylie did not specify what kind of ramen she used but many people used chicken for their recipe. Boil water and cook the ramen according to the Directions: on the package. You got this. While the ramen cooks, crack the egg in a small bowl and use a fork to beat it until the yolk and egg white are combined. Once the ramen is cooked, transfer the noodles and brother to a saucepan and bring it to a simmer. If you need a couple of tablespoons of water, go for it. Heat your stove to medium heat, and add the garlic powder and butter. Stir everything together until evenly mixed. Slowly pour the beaten egg over the mix and allow to cook. Transfer to bowl and enjoy. Kendall Jenner’s pasta with peasKendall Jenner has never claimed to be a good cook and by the looks of the viral cucumber video, it’s for good reason. Back in 2017, she wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle app, “I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado, and toast breakfast, but when I do, I have a few super simple recipes that I consider my ‘specialties.” The recipe she showcased in “The Dish I Cook for Dinner Better Than Anyone Else” was her Pasta with Peas recipe, per PEOPLE. According to the model, it’s the dinner he could eat for every meal. Ingredients16 oz. fettucine½ onion, chopped1 bag, of frozen peas1 clove minced garlic¼ cup grated ParmesanSalt and ground pepper½ lemon1 cup pasta water Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over medium heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente and drain, but SAVE 1 cup of pasta water.In a large saucepan, sauté onions until softened over medium-high heat. Add peas and garlic and sauté for another 3 minutes.Stir in pasta and Parmesan cheese moistening with tablespoons of the reserved pasta water. Stop adding pasta water when it looks most, not soggy. Toss to mix, and season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Kris Jenner The matriarch Kris Jenner has taught her children a lot of things, but it’s unclear how much of that was cooking. She did however share her sweet potato souffle recipe with LifeandStyle magazine. Ingredients:2 Sticks Butter (Melted)6 sweet potatoes1/2 of a 2lb. box of Brown Sugar2 Cups White Sugar6 Eggs (Beaten)1 Can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract1 Teaspoon Cinnamon1 Teaspoon Nutmeg Directions: Preheat the oven two 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a large pot to boil. Cut potatoes into 4 pieces, and boil for around 20 minutes, until soft. Let them cool down a bit. Peel and mash until everything is smooth. Add 2 sticks of melted butter. Add the rest of the ingredients - except the eggs. Mix. Add the beaten eggs once everything else has already been added. Put ingredients into souffle dish.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow and if you celebrate the somewhat problematic holiday there is surely going to be a delicious dinner. If you are still deciding what to bring to your family or Friendsgiving potluck we have some recipes members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have shared in the past. It should be noted these recipes have not been tested by HOLA! And we can not be held accountable if your family asks you to leave the dinner table. From Kylie Jenner’s famous ramen to Kim Kardashian’s , Mac and Cheese, get inspired below.

Kim Kardashian’s Mac and Cheese



GettyImages

Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian have shared recipes with fans on their now-defunct app. Thankfully Yahoo! Still has the recipes they shared. Kim has many talents and she has shown off her “soul food” skills in the past, even once cooking homemade fried chicken for Kevin Hart. “Soul food is my favorite to cook, and mac and cheese is such a classic. It’s also a perfect dish for Thanksgiving that everyone will love!” She said.

Ingredients:

16-ounce bag of elbow macaroni

1 egg

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 box Velveeta, cut into cubes

1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

15 x 10 inch Pyrex baking dish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a pot, boil the macaroni noodles until they’re fully cooked. Strain and transfer to a Pyrex baking dish. Beat the egg and milk together in a small bowl then mix them into the noodles. Add the Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, garlic salt, and pepper and stir. Add in the Velveeta cheese and mix everything. Sprinkle cheddar and Monterey Jack over the top and bake for 20 minutes until “golden brown and bubbly.” Kourtney Kardashians‘ cornbread stuffing Kourtney Kardashian is all about a healthy lifestyle. “I love to make cornbread stuffing since it’s both gluten- and dairy-free—but you would never know since it’s so flavorful and delicious,” she said about her recipe, per YAHOO. The recipe works with either homemade or store-bought cornbread.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Stuffing

GettyImages



Ingredients

8 tablespoons of vegan butter, divided

1 large Vidalia or Spanish onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 celery stalk, chopped, plus the leaves

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

3/4 cup water

6 cups cubed (1-inch pieces) store-bought or homemade cornbread, about 1 pound

1/3 cup fresh sage leaves (about 12), stems removed

2 large eggs, beaten

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt two tablespoons of vegan butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add in the chopped onion and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the onions for about six to eight minutes until they turn golden brown. Remove and place on a small plate. Turn the heat to low and add water. Using a wooden or plastic spatula, scrape the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet and let the water simmer for a couple of minutes to fuse in the onion flavor. Take the skillet off of the heat and save it for later. Pour the cornbread mix into a large mixing bowl and add the chopped celery. Melt the remaining six tablespoons of vegan butter into a separate pan over medium heat, letting it bubble but not burn. It should turn into a golden shade. Add the sage leaves and fry until they start to crisp. Once they look crispy enough pour them over the cornbread. Add the eggs and cooked onions into the cornbread mix and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Add a tablespoon of the onion-infused water from earlier. Add tablespoon by tablespoon until it looks moist, not soggy. Pour the corn board mix into a 9 x 11 baking dish and bake in the oven until the top turns golden around and the dressing is nice and set in the middle. Around 30 minutes. Khloe’s Twice-Baked Butternut Squash

Khloe Kardashian’s twice baked stuffed squash

GettyImages

Khloé loves to cook and used to cook every Thanksgiving by herself. “No, I cook and clean every Thanksgiving by myself,” Khloé said on The Real in 2019. “I do it all. I’m normally in Cleveland cooking every single dish — I love it.” She said. At the time, her ex Tristan Thompson was living in Cleveland. According to Koko, she is known for her Oreo Cake recipe, but she hasn’t shared the details of that recipe yet. She did however her twice-baked butternut squash recipe on the app, per YAHOO.



Ingredients:

1 large (about 5 pounds) and 1 medium (about 3 1/2 pounds) butternut squash

2 cups heavy whipping cream, divided

1 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan, divided

4 strips of turkey bacon

4 tablespoons sugar, divided

2 tablespoons finely chopped hazelnuts

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons chopped chives, divided

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Cut each squash in half lengthwise and remove all seeds. Using a fork, poke holes all over the outside of the skin Place squash in the baking pan and roast until the flesh is soft, about 60 to 90 minutes. Heat one cup of cream over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Turn down the heat to medium-low and whisk in a 1/4 cup of the cheese until the mixture becomes smooth. Once ready, put the mixture into a medium bowl and let it chill in the fridge for about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the turkey bacon in a skillet over medium heat. If you don’t know how to cook bacon, look it up. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, let it cool, and then finely chop. Spread three tablespoons of sugar in the middle of a dry skillet and cook it over medium heat until it turns light brown. Careful not to burn. Add in that crispy bacon and hazelnuts until everything is well coated in sugar. Scrape this combo onto another lined pan and spread it out to cool. Once the squashes are ready, turn the oven down to 375. Scoop out the LARGE squashes into a bowl but leave a half-inch border around its shell to help hold its shape. Scoop out the medium shells in the same bowl, but all the way. You should have about six cups of squash in the bowl. You can throw away the medium shells after but keep the large shells. Move the large shells back to the baking pan, and use crumpled foil around them to keep them upright. Using a potato masher or whatever you have available mix salt, pepper, nutmeg, your last cup of cream, cheese, and one tablespoon of sugar, into the bowl with squash. Once it’s mixed add 2 tables hoops of chives and fold them into the mix. Divide the filling between the large squash shells and bake for about 20-30 minutes until they are heated all the way through. While it cooks whip the chilled cream using an electric mixer or good old-fashioned whisk. Once the squash is finished, let it chill for a few minutes so the whipped cream doesn’t melt instantly. Top with whipped cream and candied bacon bits and a tablespoon of chives.

Kylie Jenner’s famous ramen

In 2016, Kylie Jenner shared her ramen recipe on her snap chat and just about broke the internet. Hundreds of people flocked to try the easy recipe. While it’s not the most typical Thanksgiving dish, it is simple. So if you don’t know how to cook this could be the easy and confusing dish you have to offer your family.



KingKylie

Ingredients: Note this is for one serving, so if bringing it for the family you should triple or quadruple the recipe.

1 Instant Ramen Noodle Pack

1 Cup Boiling Water

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Egg Beaten

Directions:

Kylie did not specify what kind of ramen she used but many people used chicken for their recipe. Boil water and cook the ramen according to the Directions: on the package. You got this. While the ramen cooks, crack the egg in a small bowl and use a fork to beat it until the yolk and egg white are combined. Once the ramen is cooked, transfer the noodles and brother to a saucepan and bring it to a simmer. If you need a couple of tablespoons of water, go for it. Heat your stove to medium heat, and add the garlic powder and butter. Stir everything together until evenly mixed. Slowly pour the beaten egg over the mix and allow to cook. Transfer to bowl and enjoy.

RELATED:

Kendall Jenner’s pasta with peas

GettyImages

Kendall Jenner has never claimed to be a good cook and by the looks of the viral cucumber video , it’s for good reason. Back in 2017, she wrote on her now-defunct lifestyle app, “I don’t cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado, and toast breakfast, but when I do, I have a few super simple recipes that I consider my ‘specialties.” The recipe she showcased in “The Dish I Cook for Dinner Better Than Anyone Else” was her Pasta with Peas recipe, per PEOPLE. According to the model, it’s the dinner he could eat for every meal.

Ingredients

16 oz. fettucine

½ onion, chopped

1 bag, of frozen peas

1 clove minced garlic

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Salt and ground pepper

½ lemon

1 cup pasta water

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over medium heat. Add pasta and cook until al dente and drain, but SAVE 1 cup of pasta water. In a large saucepan, sauté onions until softened over medium-high heat. Add peas and garlic and sauté for another 3 minutes. Stir in pasta and Parmesan cheese moistening with tablespoons of the reserved pasta water. Stop adding pasta water when it looks most, not soggy. Toss to mix, and season with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Kris Jenner’s Sweet Potato Souffle

GettyImages



The matriarch Kris Jenner has taught her children a lot of things, but it’s unclear how much of that was cooking. She did however share her sweet potato souffle recipe with LifeandStyle magazine.

Ingredients:

2 Sticks Butter (Melted)

6 sweet potatoes

1/2 of a 2lb. box of Brown Sugar

2 Cups White Sugar

6 Eggs (Beaten)

1 Can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

1 Teaspoon Nutmeg

Directions: