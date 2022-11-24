Mavericks 112, Celtics 125: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 112, Boston Celtics 125 (Final)

Mavericks manhandled in Boston, despite another crazy game from Luka Doncic.

mavs.com/celtics-top-ma… – 9:58 PM

#Celtics beat #Mavericks 125-112, after a 27pt lead is cut to 9. Tatu, 37 and 13 rebs, Brown 31, Horford 14 (4-4 3pt), Smart 13, Brogdon 13, White 12: Luka 42 pts, 8 rebs 9 ast; Wood 26, Dinwiddle 15. – 9:57 PM

New: Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum and the Celtics get the best of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday night after a starting lineup shift masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 9:57 PM

What a showdown in Boston between these two 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7eK45lrLFB – 9:56 PM

Christian Wood off the bench:

26 PTS

12 REB

10-14 FG

Season high 34 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OswskuapO2 – 9:56 PM

Final: Celtics 125, Mavericks 112.

Luka Doncic was sensational, finishing with 42-8-9 on 17-for-28 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to overcome another terrific set of performances from Jayson Tatum (37-13-5), Jaylen Brown (30-4-4) and Boston’s shooters (17-for-33 from 3). – 9:55 PM

Luka finishes with 42-8-9 on 17-28 shooting.

Celtics about to close it out and go to an NBA best 14-4. pic.twitter.com/eX1XPkxaD8 – 9:54 PM

40/8/8 games this season:

3 — Luka Doncic

3 — Everyone else combined pic.twitter.com/IVcY7xN6Lu – 9:54 PM

Jayson Tatum tonight:

37 points

13 rebounds

5 assists

2 blocks – 9:53 PM

Jayson Tatum tonight:

37 PTS

13 REB

5 AST

First player with 550 points this season. pic.twitter.com/My1cTtXEkR – 9:53 PM

Congrats to Luka for the 42-9-8 but Tatum was the best player in that game. – 9:53 PM

Jayson Tatum screamed “I told you!” at Luka Doncic after rejecting him at the rim. – 9:52 PM

I am old enough to remember when “the Celtics need to trade one of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown” was a real opinion I saw on this app – 9:51 PM

Hard to pick anyone other than Giannis for MVP right now, but Tatum is right there with him. Incredible two way impact – 9:50 PM

#Celtics responding with some big buckets and a block from Tatum on Luka to extend lead to 17 with 1:55 left. Luka has been stellar but BOS is fighting off the DAL charge. – 9:50 PM

2 minutes on the ⏰

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/JlNVeVlzrn – 9:50 PM

Jayson Tatum blocks a Luka Doncic drive at one end, and then Jaylen Brown buries a 3 at the other. Now both Tatum and Brown have eclipsed 30 on the night, Boston is up 17 and this one is over. – 9:49 PM

Jayson Tatum looked like he had a few words for Luka Doncic after that block. – 9:49 PM

The Kings win streak is coming to an end.

Sacramento will head into Boston on Friday coming off their first loss in a while. – 9:49 PM

Explosive finish by Tatum. He wasn’t being stopped there. – 9:48 PM

Mavs sure take a while to remember they can use Christian Wood in the pick and roll. – 9:48 PM

Doncic had 1 assist until the 3:57 mark of the 3rd quarter. Since then, about 1 full quarter now, he’s had 7 – 9:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Well, MFFLs finally are getting a large dose of Doncic and Wood together and it’s pretty effective — although to be fair there’s a garbage-time element to this. – 9:42 PM

Kind of a Groundhog Day Raptors game.

Bunch of guys forced into roles they don’t usually play, play hard, have their moments, can’t shoot 3s to save their souls

Benches emptied, Nets will win, Luka Madness here Saturday at the (non) traditional 5 p.m. start time – 9:42 PM

Luka going for a necessary 50 in Boston – 9:39 PM

Doncic has 42 points. It’s the 19th time he has scored 40 or more in a regular-season game. Including playoffs he now has 27 games of 40+ points. – 9:39 PM

Celtics have executed a solid gameplan covering Luka Doncic tonight, and he still might have a 50 point triple double. – 9:39 PM

The Celtics have chosen to live with Christian Wood post-ups all game. He’s had some success down there too but they keep letting guards play him 1-on-1 with no help. – 9:34 PM

Tatum just jammed that layup in past Wood, who looked stunned. Big basket. 109-94 C’s. – 9:34 PM

35 points for Luka through the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/oo0nG2CVbY – 9:29 PM

Celtics lead 101-85 after three

Tatum – 29/11/3

Brown – 22 points

Smart – 13 points

White – 12 points

Horford – 11/4/3

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 15-28 3Ps

Celtics – 11 TOs

Doncic – 35/5/5

Dinwiddie – 15 points

Wood – 13/9

Mavs – 54% FGs

Mavs – 9-27 3Ps

Mavs – 12 TOs – 9:28 PM

Mavericks are down 101-85 after three quarters. Just a long, long way to have to come back from. – 9:26 PM

Mavs cut Celtics’ lead to 101-85 entering the fourth quarter. Slightly more respectable in terms of margin, but 101 points allowed in 3 quarters? Yikes. – 9:25 PM

#Mavericks end 3Q on a 16-5 run in the final 3:57, cut #Celtics lead to 101-85. Tatum 29, Brown 22, Smart 13, White 12, Horford 11, Brogdon 11; Luka 35, Dinwiddle 15, Wood 13. – 9:25 PM

Celtics really needed that and-1 from Brogdon. Things were starting to tighten up a bit. – 9:23 PM

Doncic dodging defenders, sets himself and finds Wood going toward the basket from nearly half court. He’s on a roll, up to 35-5-5 on 15/22 FG late in the 3rd. Mavs within 16. – 9:23 PM

Mavericks are shooting 53.4 percent and they’re down by 20. – 9:22 PM

Mavericks got down 96-69 before scoring the next four points. They have since cut it down to 20 with 1:23 left in the third, but giving up over 100 in the first three quarters is inexcusable. – 9:22 PM

Josh Green has really improved. He looked like a potential lost cause as a rookie. That’s why you don’t give up on draft picks too ealry. – 9:20 PM

Celtics are up 23, but their bench is being outscored 18-9 – 9:18 PM

Good timeout by Mazzulla. It’s turned into trading baskets for the most part. Celtics defense has been pretty sloppy this half. – 9:17 PM

💥 attack mode 𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙙 💥

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/wvhyxmjUL6 – 9:15 PM

0 minutes for Kornet/Vonleh/Griffin tonight as #Celtics‘ rotation gets tighter by the game. – 9:12 PM

Breen and Doris are doing a great job candidly talking about this weird semi-broken Dallas team. I’m enjoying this. – 9:12 PM

Luka Doncic has 31 points, but only three rebounds and just one assist. Very atypical game for him. The Celtics, who were outrebounded 51-38 Monday in Chicago, are beating the Mavericks 29-18 on the boards. – 9:12 PM

Celtics up 91-67.

Luka has 31.

But he averages 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

He’s got 3 and 1 tonight, midway through the 3rd. – 9:11 PM

💥 attack mode 𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙙 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ni1Sra5FHd – 9:11 PM

Tatum floater! @NekiasNBA *no video this time, bad WIFI* – 9:11 PM

Luka Doncic is playing great, but he’s clearly frustrated with his teammates tonight. – 9:10 PM

Big change for Tatum this year is how he gets into his floater game. It used to be to drive the gap hard and pop the floater before the rim protector steps up. Now he crosses out to the wing, then crosses back to get to the LaMelo style floater going to his left. – 9:10 PM

Is Dallas OK? – 9:09 PM

Luka Doncic has 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting and Dallas is shooting 55 percent from the field with 65 points early in the third quarter, and yet Boston is up by 24 thanks to getting 17 points off turnovers, shooting 58 percent overall and 14-for-24 from 3-point range. – 9:08 PM

The Celtics are already up to 22 assists (on 31 baskets) with 7:31 to play in the third quarter. – 9:07 PM

The Celtics starters have combined to start this game 28 for 43 from the field, including 11 for 16 from deep. Just elite offense. – 9:07 PM

Ben Sullivan is pleased with holding the Mavs to 49 points in the first half.

Tune in for more hoops now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/rZq7STGCML – 9:06 PM

The three point barrage continues. #Celtics up 24 shooting 58.3% from deep. Horford hit one in the corner to open the 3rd and Smart, who’s been great tonight, buried another pair and is up to 7 AST. – 9:06 PM

#Mavericks offense was ready for the second half but the defense is still back in the locker room. BOS 89, DAL 65, 3Q. #Celtics – 9:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

When he gets to the line like this, he’s unstoppable. – 9:02 PM

What a nice pass from Brown to Horford. He’s played such an under control, patient game tonight. – 9:01 PM

The Celtics are playing so well that Tatum threw a pass to no one on a cut and Dallas kicked it anyway. – 8:59 PM

In addition to two 3PM and assists apiece, Coby White has 3 steals tonight and has been flying around for loose balls. Carries over high defensive activity from Q4 vs. Boston – 8:59 PM

Payton Pritchard telling Grant Williams to “shut up and sit back down” while Grant is mic’d up is a highlight of the season so far. – 8:57 PM

🔵🔵⚪️⚪️

@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/bXvQUQ4iOI – 8:51 PM

It’s ugly. BOS 70-49 at the half knocking down 11-21 3ptrs to just 4-17 for Mavs. Tatum and Luka both with 23. Tatum though getting help from Brown with 13 and White with 12. No other Mav in DF. Dinwiddie with 9. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:47 PM

#Celtics come back from the #Bulls disappointment with a strong first half against #Mavericks, lead 70-49. Tatum 23, Brown 13, White 12, Horford 8, Brogdon 6; Luke 22, Dinwiddle 9. #Celtics winning at the 3pt line and FT line. – 8:47 PM

Celtics lead 70-49 at the half

Tatum – 23/8/2

Brown – 13 points

White – 12 points

Horford – 8/4/3

Celtics – 54.5% FGs

Celtics – 11-21 3Ps

Celtics – 6 turnovers

Doncic – 22 points

Dinwiddie – 9 points

Wood – 7 points

Mavs – 50% FGs

Mavs – 4-17 3Ps

Mavs – 8 turnovers – 8:45 PM

foot on the gas into the half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WOTOdcsvBT – 8:43 PM

Halftime: Celtics 70, Mavericks 49.

Luka Doncic had 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and Dallas shot 50 percent from the field, but the Celtics shot 54 overall, 11-for-21 from 3, went 11-for-13 from the FT line got 23 points from Jayson Tatum in 18 minutes & forced 8 turnovers. – 8:42 PM

And it’s 70-49 Celtics at halftime as the Mavericks have gotten 22 points from Luka, one fewer than Jayson Tatum has for the Celtics. – 8:42 PM

Celtics with 54/52/84 splits in their 70-point first half. – 8:42 PM

Dallas came in with the 5th ranked defense in the NBA.

Boston has dropped 70 on them in the first half. – 8:42 PM

the celtics’ ball movement is honestly soccer-esque. guys running off each other and understanding passing lanes. – 8:41 PM

Solid 3.5/5 pregame speech rating from @Malcolm Brogdon and @Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/bZASU8KyQp – 8:41 PM

12 points in the last 3 minutes for Tatum, with a nice block mixed in. – 8:41 PM

Give me 2022-23 Jayson Tatum over Luka Doncic @John_Zannis @Jimmy_Toscano – 8:40 PM

The Celtics are so much fun. – 8:40 PM

The Celtics are carving the Mavericks up. A dominant performance, and a heck of a bounce back from Monday’s dud in Chicago. – 8:39 PM

With 2 minutes left in the half, the Celtics have blasted out to a 68-43 advantage. Luka scored to quiet the crowd, but this is getting rough to watch. – 8:39 PM

Brown had his surge late in the 1st and now Tatum’s 3/6 in the 2Q and already has shot 11 FTA. 21-8-2 this half. – 8:39 PM

MVP sequence from Jayson Tatum:

-Hits a three over Doncic before double could get there

-Blocks Finney-Smith at the rim

-Draws a foul on transition three – 8:39 PM

Jayson Tatum has already taken 11 free throws – 8:38 PM

11 first half free throws for Jayson Tatum. – 8:38 PM

After attacking the rim early, Boston is now back to firing away from beyond the arc again, and to great effect.

The Celtics are now 11-for-19 from deep – and Jayson Tatum was just fouled on a 3.

He’ll head to the line to put Boston up by as many as 25 late in the first half. – 8:38 PM

Bulls shook off very sloppy start to post solid 1st quarter. The activity and energy from the Celtics’ victory has carried over. – 8:35 PM

#Mavericks giving a challenge a shot on this Tatum slam attempt… pic.twitter.com/0cMWcKvWzD – 8:34 PM

Jason Kidd just challenged a meaningless foul by his backup center who only has 1 foul halfway through the second quarter. And it was apparent on the first replay that McGee was moving slightly toward Tatum and he was going to lose the challenge. That’s a bizarre one. – 8:33 PM

Maybe you understand that Dallas challenge if the decision had to be made on the fly, but it’s stunning that you’d try to challenge that having seen the replay as these benches do. – 8:33 PM

Jason Kidd’s challenge unsuccessful.

Foul on McGee, free throws for Tatum – 8:32 PM

Dallas is challenging the foul on McGee… and I don’t know why. 13 point game. It’s not saving a key player a foul. It’s not an obvious challenge. This is confusing – 8:31 PM

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/23/nba… – 8:31 PM

This looks like a terrible challenge from Jason Kidd. McGee got Tatum with the body down low and then brought his arms down too. – 8:31 PM

Jayson Tatum just tried to end JaVale McGee. – 8:30 PM

A few pregame nuggets from the Mavericks’ visit to Boston tonight, including World Cup talk.

mavs.com/mavs-celts-not… – 8:30 PM

Jayson Tatum just tried to detonate on JaVale McGee at the rim, and drew a foul in the process – one that Jason Kidd is now challenging. – 8:30 PM

Jayson Tatum just tried to send JaVale McGee into retirement – 8:30 PM

If you are going to play Bertans, you have to run at least a couple of sets to get him a shot. Otherwise, there is no reason to have him on the floor. – 8:20 PM

Non-Luka minutes not going great for the Mavs. – 8:19 PM

Tatum finds White for a 3 and layup, then White hits Grant on a baseline in-bounds cutting up the middle, who kicks out to Hauser for 3. Now, Tatum going to the line again in transition. This offense is a machine. #Celtics – 8:19 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Fitting. – 8:14 PM

Tatum and Brown are locked in tonight. – 8:14 PM

Everyone should follow @MoDakhil_NBA. He does great stuff all the time. And he’s breaking down Celtics clips tonight. – 8:14 PM

Celtics lead 34-23 after one

Brown – 13 points

Tatum – 7 points

Brogdon – 6 points

Celtics – 56.5% FGs

Celtics – 4-9 3Ps

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Doncic – 15 points

Bullock – 3 points

Mavs – 47.4% FGs

Mavs – 2-9 3Ps

Mavs – 5 turnovers – 8:13 PM

Can’t ask for a much better first quarter. Put up 34, hold them to 23, Six guys on the board, 8 assists & just 2 turnovers, JT and JB combine for 20. Dallas can’t score outside of Luka right now – 8:11 PM

What a play by Brogdon with 5 seconds left, using all of them to get the #Celtics a 3rd chance score, dribbling around the world in the post until Brown cut for the left-handed layup. #Mavericks provide little defensive resistance, Brown scored 13 and C’s lead 34-23 after 1. – 8:11 PM

Such good energy for Boston in Q1. – 8:10 PM

15 PT quarter for Luka, whose leaner falls again past Hauser. – 8:10 PM

Pair of Brogdon pull up 3s paxcing the #Celtics as Luka and Hardaway score inside against Boston’s bench unit. Early Luka look over Hauser falls off glass. 32-21 BOS – 8:09 PM

Great job by Brown. He attacked, backed it out and that cleared the traffic for Brogdon to be wide open. – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hauser isn’t the bad defender people think he is. He’s not a great defender, but he’s solid. – 8:07 PM

Really good bounce-back from the Celtics so far. They were low-energy and the offense was off against the Bulls. None of that so far tonight. – 8:05 PM

Celtics lead 26-14, and given the fact they are 10-of-15 from the field they don’t show any indication of let-up.

Mavs, conversely, look a step slow. Maybe two steps. Doncic has 10 of Dallas’ points. – 8:04 PM

11-1 run — 7 points from Jaylen Brown – 8:03 PM

Epic run from Jaylen Brown in transition, getting downhill and knocking Powell out of the game with 3 fouls, finding Hauser for an open 3 that he missed then taking a steal back himself for a left-handed layup.

Seven Brown points in less than 2 minutes. #Celtics up 12. – 8:03 PM

Celtics running layup lines so far tonight. – 8:02 PM

Celtics are getting whatever they want at the rim

They have 16 points in the paint, Mavs have 14 points total. – 8:02 PM

That was a pretty move by Smart. He Eurostepped right around Luka for the lefty finish. – 8:02 PM

After launching jumper after jumper during their loss against the Bulls, the Celtics seem intent on getting to the hoop tonight. – 8:01 PM

Three fouls on Dwight Powell. – 8:01 PM

The ball movement and the spacing have been terrific for Boston so far. – 8:00 PM

Feels pretty noteworthy that Boston has begun this game taking just 2 of its first 12 shots from 3-point range. Dallas doesn’t have a huge presence at the rim, but given how regularly the C’s have been getting up shots from deep, it’s clearly an active attempt to be aggressive. – 8:00 PM

We’re looking to stay strong on defense as we open up a six-game stretch at home.

Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/PCseGZfK0K – 7:55 PM

pushing the pace ➡️➡️➡️

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/fSnG5hJIQx – 7:55 PM

This game has just been Tatum and Doncic going iso for 10 minutes straight – 7:54 PM

Luka Doncic, who entered the game with an already absurd 38 percent usage rate, is up to 10 points and an assist (on the only other made field goal Dallas has) so far in this game. – 7:54 PM

Don’t faint. Mavs put together back-to-back defensive stops. And then Tatum tips in his own miss. – 7:54 PM

Derrick White told me this morning a lot of what the #Celtics have seen on film from themselves defensively comes down to individual efforts. Luka is going at everyone one on one right now. Smart got a stop on a jumper that JUST rimmed out. Already 10 PTS and an AST for Luka. – 7:54 PM

Tatum is in the roamer role tonight. He’s “guarding” Dwight Powell, but mostly looking to help where he can. – 7:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jay King @ByJayKing

Abby Chin @tvabby

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Both games between the Celtics and Mavericks last year came right down to the end. Here’s hoping for another one like that tonight. – 7:46 PM

Let’s get it. – 7:46 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

⚪️ 5-0 (home white)

🟢 4-3 (road green)

⚫️ 3-1 (statement)

🏙 1-0 (city) – 7:45 PM

New: Rob Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury told @Adrian Wojnarowski that he expects the #Celtics will have their starting center back by Christmas masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:43 PM

Luka does everything including letting us know during the broadcast open that our monitor went out for a few seconds. 🤣🤣🤣🏀📺 pic.twitter.com/vA3PAyjuno – 7:42 PM

Luka approved. pic.twitter.com/JbffJ0sXaw – 7:39 PM

Reminder: ESPN game, so Celtics-Mavs will tip around 7:45. – 7:33 PM

Audio coming shortly, but with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, and crossover legend God Shammgod here tonight, I talked to a guy who was a Providence College season ticket holder when he was a kid during the Shammgod years there.

He’s currently the head coach of the Celtics… – 7:33 PM

Luke Kornet just tried a between the legs dunk during warmups. I’ll let you guess how that worked out. – 7:31 PM

Mavericks at Celtics – TD Garden – November 23, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford

Dallas – Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Dallas: Kleber pic.twitter.com/QTSiwLS8qk – 7:17 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie is playing (and starting) as expected, after being listed as questionable w/ a left shoulder issue from Sunday. Mavs play the team w/ the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (13-4). They had a 9 game win streak end in Chicago on Monday. 6:45 tipoff, BSSW. – 7:17 PM

Nailed it 🎯 @Marcus Smart

🍿 Mavs at Celtics

📺 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8EqIDhxDoP – 7:15 PM

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

BOS starters: Tatum, White, Horford, Brown, Smart

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Luka or Tatum? @PhilAPerry putting me on the spot on Early Edition before this MVP showdown. pic.twitter.com/8VPTNUNnpd – 7:09 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Mavericks starters:

Dwight Powell

Dorian Finney-Smith

Reggie Bullock

Spencer Dinwiddie

Luka Doncic – 7:07 PM

Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/U5Webtq3Nd – 7:03 PM

Happy Fansgiving ☘️

Thank you @TDBank_US for providing fans with Celtics playing cards tonight pic.twitter.com/FRH1oft594 – 7:03 PM

Nick Gallo & Paris Lawson are calling tonight’s Nuggets vs Thunder game once again with Chris Fisher – 7:00 PM

Who we do it for 🫶

@Maxi Kleber // #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/KKVEaaUP7i – 6:44 PM

Which is more interesting: Watching Doncic come out for warmups? Or watching everyone watching Doncic come out for warmups? pic.twitter.com/6dRCF5UF5k – 6:42 PM

Luka making sure the threads are sharp before beginning workouts. pic.twitter.com/1SaP3963bA – 6:41 PM

Joe Mazzulla gives his take on preparing for Luka Doncic for the first time as a head coach. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:39 PM

Pregame scenes 📸

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/izA38ftTBr – 6:30 PM

🗣NEW POD

📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3

Hawks (3:30)

Celtics (12:52)

Nets (18:22)

Hornets (26:57)

Bulls (34:40)

Cavs (41:38)

Pistons (48:27)

Pacers (56:11)

🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx

🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL

✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ

📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM

Fire fits on the #JetBlueRunway tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJuEBYbfZR – 6:20 PM

Mazzulla mentioned #Celtics need to guard the 3PT line better

Opponents have taken 6th-fewest attempts vs BOS, but are hitting 36.1% (21st). 18.9 of them have been “wide open” (38% 3PT). They’ve gotten some luck too, only allowing 32% 3PT on “open” looks: clnsmedia.com/manning-celtic… – 6:12 PM

Kidd on Luka’s defense: “Huge step. Luka can play both sides of the ball … what he understands is the opponent is going to bring him up in the pick and roll or put him in the post … he can do both .. we need him … we’re gonna cover each other, but now he’s participating.” – 6:05 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie is in the Mavericks tonight. Maxi Kleber remains out. – 6:00 PM

Dinwiddie is IN and Kleber is OUT for #Mavericks. #Celtics – 5:58 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jay King @ByJayKing

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Spencer Dinwiddie (left shoulder soreness) will be available for tonight’s in Boston.

Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 5:58 PM

Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown’s offensive approach: “I think there’s a time and a place for (mid-rangers). I think our shot quality is really, really good.”

Says when you pass up the first open three, that’s when turnovers often happen around the rim. – 5:51 PM

My plan for the Celtics tonight?

Be up by more than 1 or 2 points before Dallas’ last possession. Otherwise, it’ll be Luka magic time. We’ve seen that story before. – 5:51 PM

The Celtics have lost four straight to Dallas, their longest current losing streak against anyone.

The four losses, by a combined 14 points.

A stat that absolutely has a culprit… pic.twitter.com/JvSWFOjPt4 – 5:50 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight with no minutes restrictions. – 5:50 PM

Jayson Tatum WILL play tonight. #Celtics – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum (ankle) will play tonight vs. Mavericks. – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight on his injured ankle. Joe Mazzulla said he did what he had to do to be ready and felt good. – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight, Joe Mazzulla says. Tatum was questionable with an ankle injury. – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum is in tonight with no minutes restriction – 5:48 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight, per Joe Mazzulla. No minutes restrictions. – 5:48 PM

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against Dallas – 5:47 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight against Dallas. – 5:47 PM

Celtics coach Joe Mazzila says Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) will play tonight. No limitations. – 5:47 PM

Jayson Tatum will play tonight – 5:47 PM

Jayson Tatum is active tonight. – 5:47 PM

Joe Mazzulla on Luka: “Know what you need to live with and know what you need to take away … he can (score) in a lot of different ways.” – 5:47 PM

While Sam Hauser no longer leads the NBA in +/-, he does have the lead in the minutes-adjusted Net Rating category.

(And if you don’t know Josh Green, you will by the time this night is over.) pic.twitter.com/tc0ELv6USV – 5:44 PM

Theo Pinson catching up with the #Celtics. Gave a big shout to his Maine teammate Sam Hauser from across the court. pic.twitter.com/OR8kLP2Kz1 – 5:37 PM

Making a Thanksgiving plea for Mavericks questions. Get ’em in while you can. Beat the holiday rush. Or wait until tonight’s entertaining match is over. Either way, I’ll be working through the holiday to bring you the answers you may or may not want to hear. – 5:28 PM

Spencer Dinwiddie looks like he’s going to give it a try tonight. #mavericks #Celtics pic.twitter.com/AnF0qs5XYg – 5:22 PM

En route to #Celtics #Mavericks. Any questions? – 5:02 PM

Went to Carmelina’s in Boston’s North End last night. Might have a new favorite Italian spot up here. Crazy Alfredo (chicken, soppresata, spicy alfredo sauce), glass of Nebbiolo, modern feel, small spot, great food and I had a front row seat for the action in the food prep area. pic.twitter.com/ytPGQ1YLl5 – 4:55 PM

Boston peeps. Any golf courses open on Thanksgiving? Thinking of maybe getting in a round. Would also need to rent lefty clubs. Help your boy out. Thanks for the recommendations. #Boston #Golf #Thanksgiving2022 – 3:32 PM

New ESPN story: Ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Celtics here in Boston on @espn, Luka Doncic had high praise for his opponents, saying Boston is the best team in the league and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are its best duo. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM

Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup vs. the Mavs, and why I think it can be a big Jaylen Brown game, regardless of whether Jayson Tatum plays:

bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 2:24 PM

After Mavs at Celtics tonight we’re headed to Toronto and will be there til Saturday evening’s game. Unfortunately Canada is playing today and Sunday. Would love to be there during a game experiencing the vibe 🇨🇦 – 2:15 PM