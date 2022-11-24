Kings 106, Hawks 115: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (10-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Sacramento Kings 106, Atlanta Hawks 115 (Final)

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Ep. 106 of The Kings Beat Podcast: The streak is over, Kings fall on the road in Atlanta.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Happy Thanksgiving to all of the women and men with the Bulls, Hawks and United Center. You are truly appreciated and valued. Your hard work and dedication is a testimony to your character and integrity. We have much to be thankful for and I am truly humbled to work with you . – 12:26 AM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!

Lets talk about what went down in the ATL.

Also, what are you most thankful for as a Kings fan?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings are up to No. 5 in the NBA in pace. They are No. 1 in scoring (120 ppg) and No. 2 in offensive rating, effective field-goal percentage and true shooting percentage. – 12:06 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

ESPN’s Mark Jones & Mark Jackson cite Kings as one of NBA’s “great surprises.”

Jackson: “Really as good a fan base as we’ve seen in the league, so well deserved that they have experienced some success, and Mike Brown is doing a great job.”

* Jackson was a finalist for the job. – 11:44 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Kevin Knox II set a season-high with 21 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3FG, 3-4 FT) tonight against Utah. It is his third game in a row setting a new season-high in scoring (11 points vs SAC [11/20], 17 vs DEN [11/22]), and his first 20+ point game since April 3, 2019. – 11:42 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Updated heading into Friday night’s showdown of the top two offenses in the NBA this year.

The Celtics with their win tonight have regained the top spot all-time. The Kings, which were on top on Tuesday, have dropped out of the top 10 with their last two games. pic.twitter.com/A4FEVUzB5D – 11:41 PM

Clint Capela @CapelaClint

Home dub 💥 pic.twitter.com/P7yHcDq6NT – 11:34 PM

Clint Capela @CapelaClint

Home dub💥 #WeMove pic.twitter.com/WkoSwKeL7j – 11:30 PM

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

Beam shooting Red tonight

Great Win in the A

WeMove🫶🏽❄️ pic.twitter.com/boWHL2NlY3 – 11:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

I didn’t think the Pistons would beat Denver AND Utah this week, but this is what I was getting at after the Kings loss when some people thought the sky was falling. It was an encouraging L considering the injuries, and here we are. Pistons are playing their best ball right now. – 11:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Clint Capela said that he’s getting up at 5 AM tomorrow to catch Switzerland’s World Cup Match. He’s watching lots of France, too. – 10:32 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

From @EliasSports: Most consecutive makes in a single game in Pels history:

– 13, Zion Williamson, 1/17/21 vs. Kings

– 12, Zion Williamson, 2/12/21 vs. Mavs

– 12, Willie Green,4/8/11 vs. Suns

– 11,Zion Williamson, tonight vs. Spurs

– 11, Zion Williamson, 2/16/21 vs. Grizzlies – 10:27 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“He’s been giving us a big lift.”

🎙 Coach Brown on @Malik Monk‘s performance off the bench pic.twitter.com/MxEO6HD5XG – 10:16 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae’s first 12 games: 27.4 ppg, 37.9 FG%.

Trae’s last 4 games: 30.0 ppg, 50.6 FG%. – 10:15 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The Kings scored 100+ points 🏀 Power up at your local Power Market to receive this special offer.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nate McMillan: “The big key was transition defense, and transition defense starts with offense. We wanted to make sure that we took care of the basketball.”

Hawks had 13 turnovers. Kings had 18. – 10:06 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

No beam in the Atl but shining a flashlight out a back window of my house in the suburbs. – 9:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder won the third quarter 34-15 and lead the Nuggets 97-84.

If it holds, it’ll be OKC’s fourth 15+ point comeback this season. Right now OKC and Sacramento have three such comebacks, which leads the NBA. – 9:53 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Hawks left that door wide-open in the 4th. Atlanta was 5-18 FG for 18 pts and had 7 turnovers.

Unfortunately, the Kings had 18 pts, 6 turnovers and shot 7-20 FG in the 4th.

Looked like some tiiiiired legs tonight. – 9:52 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

The beam needed a day off.

FINAL: Kings fall in Atlanta, 115-106.

👑 @Malik Monk: 27 PTS, 4 AST

👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 18 PTS, 5 REB

👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 15 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/pE5mjN4i3t – 9:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Not this time. The Kings took a 7-game win streak into Wednesday night’s back-to-back in Atlanta. Sacramento looked sluggish, but kept it close. In the end, Trae Young was too much as the Hawks handed the Kings a 115-106 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the streak ends. – 9:51 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

FINAL: Hawks 115, Kings 106

Young 35p/7a

DJM 15p/7r/4a

Hunter 13p/10r

AJG 12p/3r/2a

Capela 11p/14r/3b – 9:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Hawks 115, Kings 106 – 9:50 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Trae Young tonight:

35 PTS

7 AST

11-19 FG

4-7 3P

Snapped the Kings 7-game win streak. pic.twitter.com/jPGMNg0ocA – 9:50 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Kings lose. I feel like Jeff Probst just snuffed my torch but instead of fire it’s beam. – 9:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Kings win streak is coming to an end.

Sacramento will head into Boston on Friday coming off their first loss in a while. – 9:49 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

what a dime from @Malik Monk 🪙 for @De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/aWm6vYyxf3 – 9:46 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Harrison Barnes takes a charge. Ring the bell. – 9:42 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

B2B 3s by the Hawks put them up 110-97 w/ 3:58 remaining in the game. Hawks had a catch and shoot triple from De’Andre Hunter then a logo 3 from Trae Young.

They’re now 10-26 from 3. They’ve made 21 total 3s in their last 2 games. They made 21 3s over three games prior. – 9:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks have scored at least 100 points in every game this season (18), tied for the second-longest such scoring streak to begin a season in franchise history.

1960-61: 21 games

2022-23: 18 games

1973-74: 18 games – 9:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with a huge And-1. Misses freebie. Kings within 7 at 100-93. 8:38 remaining. – 9:27 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

SKRRRRRT.

@De’Aaron Fox stops on a dime for an easy ✌️ pic.twitter.com/vU2rF53nC8 – 9:26 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

3Q: Hawks 97, Kings 88

Hawks got a little flat in that quarter and the Kings pulled things within 6.

But they finish off well enough to head into the 4th with a 9-point lead. – 9:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail 97-88 heading to the fourth in Atlanta. 7 game win streak on the line. – 9:19 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Air Monk taking flight 🛩

@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/GKuaUkJu4n – 9:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell are trying to will the Kings back into this game. They trail the Hawks 97-88 going into the fourth quarter. Seven-game winning streak on the line. – 9:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles with a big rebound and putback. Kings down 92-84 with less than a minute remaining in 3Q. – 9:16 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Domantas Sabonis now has seven games with 15-10-5, the most in the NBA this season. – 9:14 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

From Kings PR: Domantas Sabonis currently has 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists at ATL. He now has seven games with 15-10-5, the most in the NBA this season. – 9:14 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Davion Mitchell is bringing the heat. That’s how you change the game. – 9:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Clint Capela has recorded his 92nd double-double as a Hawk, two away from tying Clyde Lovellette (94) for 20th place in Hawks franchise history. – 9:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk for 3. The Kings have cut the Hawks’ lead to six. – 9:06 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Malik Monk for 3. The Kings have cut the Hawks lead to six. – 9:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk triple. 6 point game. – 9:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis to the rim. Kings within single digits at 85-76. – 9:03 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fourth foul on Huerter. – 8:58 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 10th double-double of the season vs. the Hawks. – 8:58 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Four-point play for Trae Young and a technical foul on Fox. Hawks lead the Kings 81-64. – 8:55 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trae Young with a 5 point play…. – 8:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis has a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. – 8:54 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has extended his scoring streak of 10-or-more points to a career-long 55 games, the 10th longest active such streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:54 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Just chip away…I love this test for the Kings.

They haven’t had a back-to-back in a month so you’re going to need to fight through some mental and physical fatigue. – 8:52 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Dejounte Murray has extended his scoring streak of 10-or-more points to a career-long 55 games, the 10th longest active streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

5-0 run from Kings to open the third. Kings within 10. – 8:51 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Last week the Hawks had Jeezy, this week they have T.I. pic.twitter.com/mVCQ7purKU – 8:45 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Halftime: Hawks 72, Kings 57

So far, not so good. – 8:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks poured in 72 points in tonight’s first half (season-high for points in either half), including 37 points in the second quarter (season-high for points in a second quarter). – 8:39 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

HALF: Hawks 72, Kings 57

Hawks scored 72 points in the 1H, the most all season. Through two quarters, the Hawks shot 56.6% from the floor, but there’s still some trouble from long range. They’re 4-14 from distance. – 8:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail 72-57 at the half. Malik Monk has 15 points. No other Kings player is in double figures. – 8:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

This might be the first bad game this season for De’Aaron Fox. There is time to recover, but he’s 1-of-6 from the field and the Hawks guards are feasting. – 8:33 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Win or lose, we’ll go live with Ep. 106 of The Kings Beat Podcast after the game tonight on Youtube. @Sean Cunningham and @BrendenNunesNBA join the show. I’ll send the link out when it’s time. – 8:23 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sheesh Malik Monk is taking flight in the ATL ✈️ – 8:22 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

After a Kings foul, Trae attempted a three after the whistle, and Kevin Huerter got up to snag it before it got there. – 8:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Malik Monk has 15. Another steal and breakaway. – 8:22 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

A Hawks fan hit a half court shot. Not sure what he won though. – 8:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

watch ya head 🤯

@Chimezie Metu | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/UKICl1cgLZ – 8:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk with a vicious hammer running the baseline. – 8:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks’ defensive rebounding has been on point. – 8:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Matthew Dellavedova sighting. – 8:16 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk to Metu for the lob. Metu is having an impact. Bench is scoring. Can the starters wake up? 46-34 Hawks. – 8:15 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Matthew Dellavedova is at the scorer’s table. – 8:14 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

AJ to or transition JJ. Hawks up 42-29 w/ 10:14 left in the half. – 8:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

‘Trey Lyles has been far and away the best King tonight,” is not a sentence I was prepared to say. – 8:10 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Monk and Lyles are keeping the Kings within striking distance. – 8:10 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

The Hawks reached 35 points in the first quarter, the third time this season they’ve scored at least 35 in a first period. – 8:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

To end 1Q, Trae drove to the FT line, started faking a few passes, and eventually was just there by himself to take an easy one. – 8:07 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

1Q: Hawks 35, Kings 26

Hawks really began to heat up toward the end the pace seemed to get going. Nate McMillan wanted the Hawks to set the tempo for the game and they’ve done that early.

Young 11p (5-7 FG) – 8:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

For as poorly as Kings played in the first quarter in Atlanta, they trail by just 9 at 35-26. Trey Lyles leads Kings with 8 points. – 8:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles game? – 8:02 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Trey dropped the hammer 🔨

@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/V3IfLtbUKw – 8:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Trey Lyles is in attack mode. Kings need someone to step up. He’s heading to the line for an And-1. – 7:57 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Huerter drills a triple. Kings down 17-11. – 7:54 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Kevin Huerter Jumbotron moment at first TO. pic.twitter.com/tUObFnYJUw – 7:51 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins is 0-for-3 from three and it’s just fine because there’s no hesitation and they’re good looks that he should be taking. – 7:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are a mess early. Trail 10-6. – 7:47 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae is guarding Kevin Huerter to start. – 7:43 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Fox drills the 18-footer to get the kings on the board. 2-2. – 7:42 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I was surprised at first to see multiple different Kings shirts/hats in Disneyland and then I remembered who the best team in California was. – 7:39 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

De’Andre Hunter is recording his 150th career start (tonight is his 156th career game). – 7:39 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis – 7:39 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Former Hawks wing Kevin Huerter gets a warm welcome from Hawks fans in attendance at State Farm. – 7:36 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

Atlanta has scored 100+ points in each of its 17 games this season. It’s the third-longest such scoring streak to begin a season in franchise history.

21 games, 1960-61, St. Louis

18 games, 1973-74, Atlanta

17 games, 2022-23, Atlanta

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:17 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Today’s Starters ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Kevin Huerter

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Keegan Murray

👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/WIdOZ0h5FR – 7:06 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Tonight’s Hawks-Kings starters. pic.twitter.com/GJlxb3w0IM – 7:04 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young and John Collins warm@up at roughly the same time.

When they finish, Trae throws a lob to John from the sideline. pic.twitter.com/RHa3tm2ImR – 6:31 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New NBA Draft Show with @J. Kyle Mann out now talking about the Kings and Grizzlies, Sabonis’ development, and the importance of a jump shot for Fox and Morant. Then we get into Arkansas-Creighton, Emoni Bates, and Victor Wembanyama.

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW POD

📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3

Hawks (3:30)

Celtics (12:52)

Nets (18:22)

Hornets (26:57)

Bulls (34:40)

Cavs (41:38)

Pistons (48:27)

Pacers (56:11)

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

In the distance we’ve got Headband (Kevin) Huerter pic.twitter.com/dl7ka40Aq9 – 6:23 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Crossover pod, w/@Chris Mannix:

▪️Ben Simmons’ revival

▪️Warriors woes

▪️Kings resurgence

Link: link.chtbl.com/crossover

Also, Mannix claims his pastrami sandwich is superior to Thanksgiving food. I righteously defend the turkey-stuffing-cranberries holy trinity.

Who’s right? – 4:59 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Last 2 Minute Report shows four incorrect calls at the end of the Kings’ win over the Grizzlies last night.

1. Huerter stepped out of bounds (1:07)

2. Barnes fouled Brooks (0:48)

3. Brooks fouled Fox (0:27)

4. Konchar 5-second violation (3.9)

official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:35 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Of the 40 players who have attempted at least 100 3-pointers this season.

Headband Huerter is the only one shooting over 46% from deep.

(h/t @The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/BSodCzRpNg – 3:26 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

This season for the Hawks has been a total reversal of the last one.

on Atlanta’s best start in the Trae Young era: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/23… – 3:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:

50.0 — Kevin Huerter

47.1 — Jerami Grant

45.1 — Desmond Bane

44.8 — Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/ommlG41lL9 – 3:05 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

This would be the Western Conference All-Star team right now, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating.

Kings with two players in. That last happened in 2004. pic.twitter.com/JUesvouDZI – 2:48 PM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest

Understanding the Value of Bird Rights – Why are teams sometimes limited in what they can pay to keep thier own free agents? (Or why Malik Monk is on the Sacramento Kings and not the LA Lakers?) sportsbusinessclassroom.com/understanding-… – 2:01 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

we play again today 👀

let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/11StiSA89p – 1:44 PM

Austin Burton @Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Kings at Hawks

Sacramento has won 7 straight, but faces its second night of a road back-to-back against an Atlanta team that is looking like a real contender in the East. pic.twitter.com/1UIvCfABzb – 1:40 PM