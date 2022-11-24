Kings 106, Hawks 115: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (10-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Sacramento Kings 106, Atlanta Hawks 115 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ep. 106 of The Kings Beat Podcast: The streak is over, Kings fall on the road in Atlanta.
We are LIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE!
Lets talk about what went down in the ATL.
Also, what are you most thankful for as a Kings fan?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are up to No. 5 in the NBA in pace. They are No. 1 in scoring (120 ppg) and No. 2 in offensive rating, effective field-goal percentage and true shooting percentage. – 12:06 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
ESPN’s Mark Jones & Mark Jackson cite Kings as one of NBA’s “great surprises.”
Jackson: “Really as good a fan base as we’ve seen in the league, so well deserved that they have experienced some success, and Mike Brown is doing a great job.”
* Jackson was a finalist for the job. – 11:44 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Updated heading into Friday night’s showdown of the top two offenses in the NBA this year.
Beam shooting Red tonight
Great Win in the A
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
I didn’t think the Pistons would beat Denver AND Utah this week, but this is what I was getting at after the Kings loss when some people thought the sky was falling. It was an encouraging L considering the injuries, and here we are. Pistons are playing their best ball right now. – 11:26 PM
Clint Capela said that he’s getting up at 5 AM tomorrow to catch Switzerland’s World Cup Match. He’s watching lots of France, too. – 10:32 PM
From @EliasSports: Most consecutive makes in a single game in Pels history:
– 13, Zion Williamson, 1/17/21 vs. Kings
– 12, Zion Williamson, 2/12/21 vs. Mavs
– 12, Willie Green,4/8/11 vs. Suns
– 11,Zion Williamson, tonight vs. Spurs
– 11, Zion Williamson, 2/16/21 vs. Grizzlies – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He’s been giving us a big lift.”
🎙 Coach Brown on @Malik Monk‘s performance off the bench pic.twitter.com/MxEO6HD5XG – 10:16 PM
Trae’s first 12 games: 27.4 ppg, 37.9 FG%.
Trae’s last 4 games: 30.0 ppg, 50.6 FG%. – 10:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Nate McMillan: “The big key was transition defense, and transition defense starts with offense. We wanted to make sure that we took care of the basketball.”
Hawks had 13 turnovers. Kings had 18. – 10:06 PM
The Thunder won the third quarter 34-15 and lead the Nuggets 97-84.
If it holds, it’ll be OKC’s fourth 15+ point comeback this season. Right now OKC and Sacramento have three such comebacks, which leads the NBA. – 9:53 PM
Hawks left that door wide-open in the 4th. Atlanta was 5-18 FG for 18 pts and had 7 turnovers.
Unfortunately, the Kings had 18 pts, 6 turnovers and shot 7-20 FG in the 4th.
Looked like some tiiiiired legs tonight. – 9:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The beam needed a day off.
FINAL: Kings fall in Atlanta, 115-106.
👑 @Malik Monk: 27 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 18 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 15 PTS, 14 REB pic.twitter.com/pE5mjN4i3t – 9:51 PM
Not this time. The Kings took a 7-game win streak into Wednesday night’s back-to-back in Atlanta. Sacramento looked sluggish, but kept it close. In the end, Trae Young was too much as the Hawks handed the Kings a 115-106 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts as the streak ends. – 9:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Hawks 115, Kings 106
Young 35p/7a
DJM 15p/7r/4a
Hunter 13p/10r
AJG 12p/3r/2a
Capela 11p/14r/3b – 9:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trae Young tonight:
35 PTS
7 AST
11-19 FG
4-7 3P
Trae Young tonight:

35 PTS
7 AST
11-19 FG
4-7 3P

Snapped the Kings 7-game win streak.
The Kings win streak is coming to an end.
Sacramento will head into Boston on Friday coming off their first loss in a while. – 9:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes takes a charge. Ring the bell. – 9:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
B2B 3s by the Hawks put them up 110-97 w/ 3:58 remaining in the game. Hawks had a catch and shoot triple from De’Andre Hunter then a logo 3 from Trae Young.
They’re now 10-26 from 3. They’ve made 21 total 3s in their last 2 games. They made 21 3s over three games prior. – 9:39 PM
The Hawks have scored at least 100 points in every game this season (18), tied for the second-longest such scoring streak to begin a season in franchise history.
1960-61: 21 games
2022-23: 18 games
1973-74: 18 games – 9:34 PM
Davion Mitchell with a huge And-1. Misses freebie. Kings within 7 at 100-93. 8:38 remaining. – 9:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3Q: Hawks 97, Kings 88
Hawks got a little flat in that quarter and the Kings pulled things within 6.
But they finish off well enough to head into the 4th with a 9-point lead. – 9:19 PM
Kings trail 97-88 heading to the fourth in Atlanta. 7 game win streak on the line. – 9:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell are trying to will the Kings back into this game. They trail the Hawks 97-88 going into the fourth quarter. Seven-game winning streak on the line. – 9:19 PM
Trey Lyles with a big rebound and putback. Kings down 92-84 with less than a minute remaining in 3Q. – 9:16 PM
Domantas Sabonis now has seven games with 15-10-5, the most in the NBA this season. – 9:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: Domantas Sabonis currently has 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists at ATL. He now has seven games with 15-10-5, the most in the NBA this season. – 9:14 PM
Davion Mitchell is bringing the heat. That’s how you change the game. – 9:10 PM
Clint Capela has recorded his 92nd double-double as a Hawk, two away from tying Clyde Lovellette (94) for 20th place in Hawks franchise history. – 9:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk for 3. The Kings have cut the Hawks’ lead to six. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Monk triple. 6 point game. – 9:05 PM
Sabonis to the rim. Kings within single digits at 85-76. – 9:03 PM
Fourth foul on Huerter. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has his 10th double-double of the season vs. the Hawks. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Four-point play for Trae Young and a technical foul on Fox. Hawks lead the Kings 81-64. – 8:55 PM
Trae Young with a 5 point play…. – 8:54 PM
Sabonis has a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. – 8:54 PM
Dejounte Murray has extended his scoring streak of 10-or-more points to a career-long 55 games, the 10th longest active such streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:54 PM
Just chip away…I love this test for the Kings.
They haven’t had a back-to-back in a month so you’re going to need to fight through some mental and physical fatigue. – 8:52 PM
Dejounte Murray has extended his scoring streak of 10-or-more points to a career-long 55 games, the 10th longest active streak in the NBA (since 1/5/22). – 8:52 PM
5-0 run from Kings to open the third. Kings within 10. – 8:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Hawks 72, Kings 57
So far, not so good. – 8:39 PM
The Hawks poured in 72 points in tonight’s first half (season-high for points in either half), including 37 points in the second quarter (season-high for points in a second quarter). – 8:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Hawks 72, Kings 57
Hawks scored 72 points in the 1H, the most all season. Through two quarters, the Hawks shot 56.6% from the floor, but there’s still some trouble from long range. They’re 4-14 from distance. – 8:36 PM
Kings trail 72-57 at the half. Malik Monk has 15 points. No other Kings player is in double figures. – 8:36 PM
This might be the first bad game this season for De’Aaron Fox. There is time to recover, but he’s 1-of-6 from the field and the Hawks guards are feasting. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After a Kings foul, Trae attempted a three after the whistle, and Kevin Huerter got up to snag it before it got there. – 8:22 PM
Malik Monk has 15. Another steal and breakaway. – 8:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Monk with a vicious hammer running the baseline. – 8:19 PM
Hawks’ defensive rebounding has been on point. – 8:18 PM
Matthew Dellavedova sighting. – 8:16 PM
Monk to Metu for the lob. Metu is having an impact. Bench is scoring. Can the starters wake up? 46-34 Hawks. – 8:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ to or transition JJ. Hawks up 42-29 w/ 10:14 left in the half. – 8:13 PM
‘Trey Lyles has been far and away the best King tonight,” is not a sentence I was prepared to say. – 8:10 PM
Monk and Lyles are keeping the Kings within striking distance. – 8:10 PM
The Hawks reached 35 points in the first quarter, the third time this season they’ve scored at least 35 in a first period. – 8:08 PM
To end 1Q, Trae drove to the FT line, started faking a few passes, and eventually was just there by himself to take an easy one. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 35, Kings 26
Hawks really began to heat up toward the end the pace seemed to get going. Nate McMillan wanted the Hawks to set the tempo for the game and they’ve done that early.
Young 11p (5-7 FG) – 8:06 PM
For as poorly as Kings played in the first quarter in Atlanta, they trail by just 9 at 35-26. Trey Lyles leads Kings with 8 points. – 8:05 PM
Trey Lyles game? – 8:02 PM
Trey Lyles is in attack mode. Kings need someone to step up. He’s heading to the line for an And-1. – 7:57 PM
Huerter drills a triple. Kings down 17-11. – 7:54 PM
John Collins is 0-for-3 from three and it’s just fine because there’s no hesitation and they’re good looks that he should be taking. – 7:50 PM
Kings are a mess early. Trail 10-6. – 7:47 PM
Trae is guarding Kevin Huerter to start. – 7:43 PM
Fox drills the 18-footer to get the kings on the board. 2-2. – 7:42 PM
De’Andre Hunter is recording his 150th career start (tonight is his 156th career game). – 7:39 PM
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 7:39 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Former Hawks wing Kevin Huerter gets a warm welcome from Hawks fans in attendance at State Farm. – 7:36 PM
Atlanta has scored 100+ points in each of its 17 games this season. It’s the third-longest such scoring streak to begin a season in franchise history.
21 games, 1960-61, St. Louis
18 games, 1973-74, Atlanta
17 games, 2022-23, Atlanta
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:17 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Kings starters. pic.twitter.com/GJlxb3w0IM – 7:04 PM
Trae Young and John Collins warm@up at roughly the same time.
When they finish, Trae throws a lob to John from the sideline. pic.twitter.com/RHa3tm2ImR – 6:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report shows four incorrect calls at the end of the Kings’ win over the Grizzlies last night.
1. Huerter stepped out of bounds (1:07)
2. Barnes fouled Brooks (0:48)
3. Brooks fouled Fox (0:27)
4. Konchar 5-second violation (3.9)
official.nba.com/l2m/L2MReport.… – 3:35 PM
This season for the Hawks has been a total reversal of the last one.
on Atlanta’s best start in the Trae Young era: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/23… – 3:15 PM
Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:
50.0 — Kevin Huerter
47.1 — Jerami Grant
45.1 — Desmond Bane
44.8 — Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/ommlG41lL9 – 3:05 PM
This would be the Western Conference All-Star team right now, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating.
Kings with two players in. That last happened in 2004. pic.twitter.com/JUesvouDZI – 2:48 PM
