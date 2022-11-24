Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: That guy's an MVP candidate
Coach Malone: “Vlatko Čančar was amazing on both ends.”
Said his defense on SGA was just incredible…so fun to watch. – 11:07 PM
Thunder continue to play competitive, entertaining games that go down to the wire.
Young guys like JDub and Poku continue show promise.
SGA continues his superstar leap.
All while OKC increases their Wemby & Scoot ping pong odds to go with a rookie Chet Holmgren next season. – 11:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Nuggets 131, Thunder 126
SGA – 31 points 11 assists 7 rebounds
Joe – 21 points on 7/10 from 3
JDub – 16 points
Dort – 18 points
Poku – 13 points
Jokic – 39 points 10 rebounds 9 assists
Gordon – 30 points
Brown – 17 points 13 rebounds 10 assists
OKC is now 7-11 – 10:49 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
31 points
11 assists
6 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
1 turnover (!)
14-14 from the line
All Star – 10:47 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Aleksej Pokusevski
to close for OKC – 10:37 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 12 of 17 games.
Elite scorer. – 10:34 PM
I’m not sure how to feel about Vlatko being Denver’s best option defending SGA after acquiring both Brown and KCP. – 10:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 31. – 10:34 PM
OKC is starting OT with
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 10:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA Giddey Dort JDub JRE start OT for OKC – 10:30 PM
Vlatko has been Denver’s only SGA defender this game and he’s been fantastic. – 10:27 PM
Three point game, two minutes left OKC Lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Aleksej Pokusevski – 10:23 PM
SGA has tied his career high with 14 made free throws. He’s 14-of-14 tonight. – 10:11 PM
Shai’s definitely got that superstar whistle after his superstar start to the season. – 10:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns at the 7:47 mark. OKC by six. – 10:09 PM
The question, as it is most nights, is how will OKC survive the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less minutes until he comes back to close the game. They are up ten right now with ten to play. – 10:00 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out here embarrassing defenders on Thanksgiving Eve.
Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:56 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
SGA putting Davon Reed on skates. 💀 pic.twitter.com/q52r9yohIu – 9:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 97, Nuggets 84
SGA – 27 points 7 assists
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 13 points
Joe – 12 points
Poku – 9 points 3 blocks
Giddey- 10 points 6 assists – 9:53 PM
OKC head to the fourth up 97-84 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 27 points. OKC was once down by 19. – 9:52 PM
Thunder players were celebrating on the floor before the shot even went up after Shai dropped him, they just knew it was going in. He is incredible and the animation everyone is playing with is awesome. – 9:51 PM
Oh, man. SGA sent Davon Reed to the deck. Thunder bench is going crazy. – 9:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The entire crowd and bench got up for that SGA basket – 9:51 PM
WHAT SHAI JUST DID SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. THE COMPOUND JUST WENT CRAZY HE DROPPED THAT POOR MAN – 9:50 PM
Someone in Loud City tried to start an M-V-P chant for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I have a feeling it will catch on during his next trip to the line or in the fourth. – 9:50 PM
Shai is 10-of-10 from the line tonight. Up to 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. – 9:48 PM
Every night you just have to shake your head at the shots Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes. Superstar. – 9:36 PM
At this point, you can count on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicks it out to him. – 9:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63
SGA – 17 points
Joe – 12 points
JDub – 11 points
Jokic – 23 points
Cancar – 13 points
KCP – 11 points – 9:12 PM
Lu Dort almost got a T, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled him away from the ref. OKC on the wrong side of a lot of calls here. – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21
SGA – 7 points
Giddey – 5 points
Jokic – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
KCP – 7 points – 8:36 PM
Strong start for Joker and the Nuggets. Denver’s playing a lot of zone so far and they’ve played it pretty well. Might be the best way to reduce the number of SGA drives. – 8:19 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski just hit. the spinning mid-range jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is a leader. – 8:11 PM
OKC starters vs Nuggets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Poku
JRE
Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM
“The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of SGA. – 6:36 PM
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Katy Winge: Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.” “I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.” Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. -via Twitter @katywinge / November 23, 2022
Now an elder statesman, Durant sees big things in store for SGA and the young Thunder. In a recent appearance on his The ETCs podcast, KD was vocal about Gilgeous-Alexander and the team taking shape around him: “The moves that he’s making, just like sharp, veteran-type moves. That’s just work,” said Kevin Durant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That’s just straight work and the mentality of like ‘this is what I want to do out here’. Once you add all that in a pot, it’s tough to stop.” -via Clutch Points / November 23, 2022
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-of-21 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Both of his 3-pointers were cold-blooded step-backs. One that put the Thunder ahead 82-81 in the third quarter, and another that won the game. At least for a little while, it looked like Bradley Beal had drained the game-winner. The Wizards star made a baseline jumper to put Washington ahead 120-118 with 6.1 seconds left. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. “We just wanted to make sure we got (Gilgeous-Alexander) the ball,” Daigneault said. -via The Oklahoman / November 17, 2022
