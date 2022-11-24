Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: That guy's an MVP candidate

Joe Mussatto: “The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone: “Vlatko Čančar was amazing on both ends.”

Said his defense on SGA was just incredible…so fun to watch. – 11:07 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder continue to play competitive, entertaining games that go down to the wire.

Young guys like JDub and Poku continue show promise.

SGA continues his superstar leap.

All while OKC increases their Wemby & Scoot ping pong odds to go with a rookie Chet Holmgren next season. – 11:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Nuggets 131, Thunder 126

SGA – 31 points 11 assists 7 rebounds

Joe – 21 points on 7/10 from 3

JDub – 16 points

Dort – 18 points

Poku – 13 points

Jokic – 39 points 10 rebounds 9 assists

Gordon – 30 points

Brown – 17 points 13 rebounds 10 assists

OKC is now 7-11 – 10:49 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight

31 points

11 assists

6 rebounds

2 steals

1 block

1 turnover (!)

14-14 from the line

All Star – 10:47 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Isaiah Joe

Aleksej Pokusevski

to close for OKC – 10:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 12 of 17 games.

Elite scorer. – 10:34 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I’m not sure how to feel about Vlatko being Denver’s best option defending SGA after acquiring both Brown and KCP. – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 31. – 10:34 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC is starting OT with

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 10:30 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

SGA Giddey Dort JDub JRE start OT for OKC – 10:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Vlatko has been Denver’s only SGA defender this game and he’s been fantastic. – 10:27 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Three point game, two minutes left OKC Lineup:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Aleksej Pokusevski – 10:23 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

SGA has tied his career high with 14 made free throws. He’s 14-of-14 tonight. – 10:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Shai’s definitely got that superstar whistle after his superstar start to the season. – 10:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns at the 7:47 mark. OKC by six. – 10:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The question, as it is most nights, is how will OKC survive the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less minutes until he comes back to close the game. They are up ten right now with ten to play. – 10:00 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out here embarrassing defenders on Thanksgiving Eve.

Davon Reed gonna have to ask for new ankles for Christmas. – 9:56 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

SGA putting Davon Reed on skates. 💀 pic.twitter.com/q52r9yohIu – 9:53 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 3Q: Thunder 97, Nuggets 84

SGA – 27 points 7 assists

JDub – 14 points

Dort – 13 points

Joe – 12 points

Poku – 9 points 3 blocks

Giddey- 10 points 6 assists – 9:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC head to the fourth up 97-84 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 27 points. OKC was once down by 19. – 9:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder players were celebrating on the floor before the shot even went up after Shai dropped him, they just knew it was going in. He is incredible and the animation everyone is playing with is awesome. – 9:51 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Oh, man. SGA sent Davon Reed to the deck. Thunder bench is going crazy. – 9:51 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The entire crowd and bench got up for that SGA basket – 9:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

WHAT SHAI JUST DID SHOULD BE ILLEGAL. THE COMPOUND JUST WENT CRAZY HE DROPPED THAT POOR MAN – 9:50 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Someone in Loud City tried to start an M-V-P chant for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I have a feeling it will catch on during his next trip to the line or in the fourth. – 9:50 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai is 10-of-10 from the line tonight. Up to 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. – 9:48 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Every night you just have to shake your head at the shots Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes. Superstar. – 9:36 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

At this point, you can count on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicks it out to him. – 9:28 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63

SGA – 17 points

Joe – 12 points

JDub – 11 points

Jokic – 23 points

Cancar – 13 points

KCP – 11 points – 9:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Lu Dort almost got a T, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled him away from the ref. OKC on the wrong side of a lot of calls here. – 9:02 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21

SGA – 7 points

Giddey – 5 points

Jokic – 14 points

Brown – 8 points

KCP – 7 points – 8:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Strong start for Joker and the Nuggets. Denver’s playing a lot of zone so far and they’ve played it pretty well. Might be the best way to reduce the number of SGA drives. – 8:19 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski just hit. the spinning mid-range jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is a leader. – 8:11 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Nuggets

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Poku

JRE

Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“The guy is an MVP candidate,” Michael Malone says of SGA. – 6:36 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:

1. Luka Doncic: 16.9

2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0

3. Kevin Durant: 15.8

4. Stephen Curry: 15.6

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4

6. Joel Embiid: 14.5

7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4

8. Devin Booker: 13.7

9. Anthony Davis: 12.8

10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM

Katy Winge: Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.” “I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.” Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. -via Twitter @katywinge / November 23, 2022

Now an elder statesman, Durant sees big things in store for SGA and the young Thunder. In a recent appearance on his The ETCs podcast, KD was vocal about Gilgeous-Alexander and the team taking shape around him: “The moves that he’s making, just like sharp, veteran-type moves. That’s just work,” said Kevin Durant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That’s just straight work and the mentality of like ‘this is what I want to do out here’. Once you add all that in a pot, it’s tough to stop.” -via Clutch Points / November 23, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-of-21 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Both of his 3-pointers were cold-blooded step-backs. One that put the Thunder ahead 82-81 in the third quarter, and another that won the game. At least for a little while, it looked like Bradley Beal had drained the game-winner. The Wizards star made a baseline jumper to put Washington ahead 120-118 with 6.1 seconds left. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. “We just wanted to make sure we got (Gilgeous-Alexander) the ball,” Daigneault said. -via The Oklahoman / November 17, 2022