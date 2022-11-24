Nets 112, Raptors 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (9-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (9-9) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 112, Toronto Raptors 98 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie: “Especially after last night’s loss & the whole internet going up in an uproar in terms of how embarrassed we should be – which is true – we just wanted to make sure we paid attention to detail. We came out & responded.” #nets nypost.com/2022/11/23/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:58 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Can Gary Trent Jr. stand out while fitting in with the Raptors? And if not, what then?

Take advantage of @TheAthletic‘s Black Friday sale, $1/month for a year for new subs.

theathletic.com/3930193/2022/1… – 11:40 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Smiles to end the night 😃

Goodnight, #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/N9BpqzXOLy – 11:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Markieff Morris on the #Nets‘ needed mindset: “We step on the court 95 percent of the nights – sh1t, 100% of the nights – we’re the best team. We’ve just got to play like that; we’ve got to attack the game like that.” #NBA – 11:36 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Markieff Morris on Ben Simmons’ surge: “Got his legs under him. He was off for 2 years. Y’all won’t even give him a chance; y’all want to criticize him every fu-king name….Obviously y’all wouldn’t know because none of y’all played in the NBA. He got to get his body right” #Nets – 11:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“We just made a lot of toughness plays down the stretch and got the win… My coaches and my teammates, they do a great job of believing in me. When you see that, it makes you want to go out there and play at your best.” – @Terry Rozier – 11:07 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

i remember watching Kevin Knox at Summer League and thinking he moved like KD. do not drink and Summer League. – 11:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

“We just made a lot of toughness plays down the stretch and got the win… My coaches and my teammates, they do a great job of believing in me. When you see that, it makes you want to go out there and play at your best.” – Terry Rozier – 11:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Numbers from tonight’s W 📊 pic.twitter.com/k8eaEUSsDb – 10:55 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Upon playing 1,100th game, Thad Young shouts out his vets. Names Reggie Evans, who showed him how you can last with a very specific skill set. – 10:53 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“There is no reminding myself about being a pro … that’s who I am. I only know one way, that’s to work” — Thad Young, who was the Raptors best player on the night of his 1100th NBA game. pic.twitter.com/D6vRwfHRRQ – 10:48 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Undermanned.

Let’s break down Toronto’s loss to the Nets in the latest #SmithAndJones VLOG.

__________

@Sportsnet @FAN590 @Paul Jones pic.twitter.com/r4Qh3ZdUYj – 10:47 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Markieff Morris with a strong defense of Ben Simmons after the game. Why has everything clicked for Simmons since LA? “Healthy. He finally got his legs under him. He was off for two years. Y’all wouldn’t give him a chance, y’all want to criticize him after every fu***** game …” – 10:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

This one felt good. Listen in for postgame thoughts from @PJ Washington!

#LetsFly | @Waste_Pro_USA pic.twitter.com/N163ZRDlI7 – 10:35 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“He’s the best shooter in the world right now” – Kyrie Irving on Yuta Watanabe – 10:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

If the Nets played in Philadelphia the way they played in Toronto on Thanksgiving Eve, they would be winners of four in a row.

Not a game below .500.

But clearly they needed the wake up call. For ⁦@NYDNSports⁩ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:30 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“I love Toronto. It’s a good place” – Kyrie Irving – 10:26 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

O.G. Anunoby on Thad Young: “He’s been great. He’s a great teammate to have. He’s a calming presence for everyone, a professional, just a great guy.”

Can he imagine himself reaching 1,100 career games like Thad did tonight? “Oh yeah, I could imagine that.” – 10:22 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd when I asked how effective Doncic-Wood were in 4th: “Look at what they did. They have a great connection. They did a good job against considered one of the best teams in the league. So hopefully we can grow from this and we cna have those two out there in Toronto.” – 10:21 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

So the Raptors win the offensive rebounding battle (23-7); make 19 FTs to Nets 5, forced 19 turnovers to 13 of their own and took 19 more shots and were still down 20 in the 4Q. Hard to do, but not so hard when you make 10 less 3s and nine less field goals. Scoring is important! – 10:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Last minute Thanksgiving plans – pizza for dinner! Use code HORNETS for 50% off @yourlocaldomino tomorrow, courtesy of @Nick Richards & @Mason Plumlee. 🍕

*Available throughout the greater Charlotte area, Hickory and Chapel Hill. Not available at all locations. pic.twitter.com/83v7ds3xjX – 9:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors with Kevin Durant on the bench tonight: +16 in 15 minutes.

Raptors with KD on the floor: -30 in 33 minutes.

Playing in Toronto for the first time in nearly 4 years, Kyrie Irving went off for 29 points on 16 shots. Nets beat the undermanned Raps, 112-98. – 9:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Another double-digit night for Ben Simmons:

14 PTS

6 AST

3 STL

2 BLK

7-9 FG

5 straight games with 10+ PTS and 50+ FG%. pic.twitter.com/JmOTgxe75w – 9:46 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Kind of a Groundhog Day Raptors game.

Bunch of guys forced into roles they don’t usually play, play hard, have their moments, can’t shoot 3s to save their souls

Benches emptied, Nets will win, Luka Madness here Saturday at the (non) traditional 5 p.m. start time – 9:42 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD/Kyrie/Simmons done for the night. Kyrie finishes with 29 points in 28 minutes. Simmons had 14 points (7-for-9 from field) and six assists in 33 minutes. Nic Claxton had another nice night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Nets get a much needed win against an undermanned team. – 9:41 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Great win for the Nets. This is what taking care of business looks like. Nets will improve to 9-10 but could have been 10-9 had they beaten the 76ers last night. – 9:41 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors have shot 19 more field goals than Brooklyn and 16 more free throws.

They are -10 3PM and trail by 19. – 9:40 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Ron Harper Jr 3!

That’s a thing – 9:39 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Chris Boucher has a season-high 16 rebounds now, third double-double on the year. – 9:34 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nic Claxton (14 points, 10 rebounds, season-high-tying four blocks) has recorded his sixth double-double of the season, extending a career-best total.

In his first three seasons combined, Claxton registered five double-doubles. – 9:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors getting out-scored by 30 from three-point range

All the turnovers and steals and effort in the world ain’t gonna make that up – 9:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Serving up a W for Thanksgiving. 🧑‍🍳

#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/r6d5JnYyHb – 9:24 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie dropped 19 points in that 3rd quarter after an unengaged 1st half.

That’s the 2nd most points scored in a quarter by a Net this season. – 9:20 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Final quarter coming up pic.twitter.com/RzOHGhJuHr – 9:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

24.5 seconds left.

Hornets – 104

Sixers – 100

HORNETS BALL. – 9:19 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

91-76 Nets over Toronto after a 19-point 3Q burst from Kyrie Irving who leads all scorers with 22. – 9:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nets by 15 on Raptors going into the fourth; not sure they’ve got another run in them but it’ll have to start when Durant gets some rest – 9:19 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets lead Raptors 91-76 after three quarters.

They got a really engaged and high-level frame from the big three. Markieff Morris providing a lift as well. – 9:18 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Really good balance offensively for the Nets in the 3rd quarter. They found some nice looks and the defense looked much better.

Kyrie had 19 points in the 3rd and got rolling. – 9:18 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Here for the Thad takeover – 9:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps trail 91-76 after 3. Unless they have another run with Durant on the bench like they had in the first, this will be curtains. – 9:17 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Markieff Morris has been giving some really impactful minutes lately. – 9:17 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

As bad as Kyrie was in the first half is how impactful he’s been in the 2nd.

He’s had the ball in his hands far more this half. That engagement needs to be there in the off-ball role.

Defense better as well. And that’s just effort-based. – 9:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

BACK TO BACK STEALS FOR 4 PTS 🤑

#LetsFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/eVPqq7BXRa – 9:13 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

FIRED UP 🔥

#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/1npfClX35t – 9:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons continues to be outstanding.

Defensive activity off the charts and extremely decisive with the ball in his hands. – 9:10 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Wouldn’t have traded Zion for Kevin Durant in the offseason and wouldn’t trade him after he puts up 17 and 7 at the half – 9:08 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

dime & dunk

@Thaddeus Young ➡️ @Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/Hwaq72cLbg – 9:07 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Hmm, this got out of hand quickly; Nets take control in first 6 minutes of third quarter – 9:06 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

CLAX ATTACK – 9:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bullish on Ben Simmons – 9:06 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

the nets talent is talenting – 9:06 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie coming alive in the 2nd half. – 9:06 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie snatch-back 3 was tough – 9:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie coming alive in the end half. – 9:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kevin Durant has now passed Kevin Garnett for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. KD now has now scored 26,074 career points and counting. – 8:57 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

KD passes KG.

@Kevin Durant has moved into 18th place on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/Pcho4CGzdc – 8:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

With 11 points and 13 rebounds so far tonight vs. Philadelphia, @Charlotte Hornets center @Nick Richards has become the third Hornets player ever to notch three straight double-doubles off the bench.

#LetsFly – 8:55 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Upon further review, Nets by 1; there was some confusion around the 44 or 46-42 period – 8:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

let’s keep it rollin’ boyz

#LetsFly | @AthleticBrewing pic.twitter.com/iiEwMLY2sJ – 8:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Low pass, high off the glass

@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/s0hRqL0xR5 – 8:48 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Battling at the break pic.twitter.com/2eyr6vmKI9 – 8:36 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors doing Raptors things

Forcing turnovers, hitting the offensive glass and up 51-50 on the Nets at halftime – 8:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nick Nurse was pretty blunt in his assesment of Gary Trent Jr.’s play the other day. The Raptors guard stepped up with 14 points in the first half as Toronto leads Nets 51-50 at half. Anunoby with 12. Durant with nine for the Nets. – 8:36 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors are missing 3 starters and 6 rotation players. They’re shooting 35% (18% from 3) and allowing Brooklyn to shoot 54% (41% from 3)… So, naturally, they lead KD/Kyrie/Simmons and the Nets 51-50 at halftime. – 8:35 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are doing everything they can do (forced 14 turnovers, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds) and everything they cannot (4-for-22 from 3) somehow lead 51-50 at the half. Trent and Anunoby have 14 and 13 apiece. – 8:34 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

KD got a fetish for getting dunked on by a Raptor – 8:33 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Dinwiddie entered the night shooting 45.7/40.7/81.8% FG/3PT/FT. Still a hell of an offensive player who I’ve loved going back to his Brooklyn days. – 8:29 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Kevin Durant has tied Kevin Garnett as the NBA’s all-time leader in scoring among Kevins. The top five:

1. Durant (26,071)

1. Garnett (26,071)

3. McHale (17,335)

4. Willis (17,253)

5. Love (14,474) – 8:27 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

So far Brooklyn is being outscored 20-4 on second-chance points. #Nets #Raptors – 8:24 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving’s YES refusal irks some at network after interview with rival SNY nypost.com/2022/11/23/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:22 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving has been a non-factor since he returned.

Drifting in and out on offense and very bad on defense. – 8:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Nick in the back is all of us ✋😶🤚

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CPWlnjkFdW – 8:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Raptors are really out there Raptorsing. – 8:16 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

My analysis of this quarter, in which the Raptors scored the first 13 points, is that Kevin Durant is one of the best 15 players of all time. (He’s been sitting.) – 8:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

And, as we all expected, now the Raptors lead after a 16-0 run – 8:15 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Raptors go on a quick 9-0 run to start the 2nd quarter — without KD on the floor. This is what Vaughn was frustrated about postgame last night — the defensive effort continues to go through too many high and lows. – 8:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Gary Trent Jr, who had missed 11 straight 3s dating back to before his injury, finally gets one to fall. He’s scored the Raptors’ last 7 points. Good sign – he’s starting to heat up. – 8:12 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets cough up nine answered to open the second. – 8:11 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

State of the Raptors: We just saw a Jeff Dowtin iso, and you know what? I’m fine with it. – 8:09 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The effort has been there defensively. The gaffes so far are more mental, like Kyrie gambling to give up a bucket or Cam Thomas overhelping when he didn’t need to and allowing a 3. But can’t knock the hustle. #Nets – 8:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

9 PTS for Jalen in the second quarter 💪

@Jalen McDaniels | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/rzmh22Xssd – 8:08 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

The Champs are in the building 🏆 @TorontoArgos

#WeTheNorth | #PullTogether pic.twitter.com/07GdR00qch – 8:08 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

hot start tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VBmQXaouzh – 8:07 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brooklyn leads shorthanded #Raptors 38-26 after one. They’ve got nine points and four boards from Royce O’Neale, but more important held Toronto to .333 overall and 3-of-11 from deep. #Nets – 8:07 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nets lead 38-28 after 1Q. Anunoby leads Raptors with 11. – 8:07 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Only 3 Raptors hit a field goal in the 1st quarter: O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and (with 30s left) Jeff Dowtin Jr. Those 3 were 8-for-13. The other 6 players that saw the floor in the Q: 0-for-11. Not unrelated: Nets lead 38-26. Fortunately, Raps have attempted 9 free throws – 8:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nets up 38-26 after a quarter. Brooklyn shooting 71.4%. Rotations off of KD doubles have been pretty abysmal. Many things have. O.G. has 11. – 8:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr left in the 2Q against the Sixers with a left ankle sprain. He will not return to tonight’s game – 8:05 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Brooklyn’s shooting 71 per cent from the field — 71 per cent! — and up 12 after 1 – 8:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Thomas is a repeated offender of over-helping off shooters this season. – 8:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Great Cam Thomas minutes so far. Very decisive. – 8:04 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD was just barking at Harris after that last defensive possession. He said something to him again after Harris hit that three. Can’t remember seeing KD this outwardly frustrated about the defense like he has been the last couple nights. – 8:03 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Not sure what KD is looking at with these passes.

Last two turnovers were really bad. – 8:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD barking at Joe Harris? – 8:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

ROYC3 is dialed in 🎯 – 8:00 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

KD and Ben Simmons have developed some incredible chemistry on these backdoor cuts. – 7:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The CFL champion Argos are here. If any of them can hit a jumper, get ’em in a Raptors jersey ASAP. – 7:56 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Edmond Sumner getting early minutes here. – 7:56 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

If the question was: I wonder how long the Raptors can play decent basketball while missing multiple starters and rotation guys, the answer seems to be ‘not much longer’. Short-handed Raptors down 21-12 to Nets midway thru first Q strictly on merit. – 7:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Servin’ it up 💁‍♂️

@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/6fZaPux7a5 – 7:54 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets out to a 21-12 lead on the #Raptors, and it’s based off defensive energy. They’ve held Toronto to 3-of-11 shooting, with Nic Claxton doing a good job protecting the rim with two blocks already. – 7:53 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets playing with more of an edge the last few minutes. Simmons is moving up and down the floor really well. Brooklyn has six early fast break points and is getting some good looks at the rim. They’ve got seven assists. Every starter has already scored. – 7:53 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nets by 9, just too big, too quick right now for the Raptors – 7:53 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Ben Simmons is really turning a corner.

The confidence is real. – 7:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie gambling on defense this often and almost never coming up with a steal is really something. – 7:50 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Zoning up with a smallish backcourt against a team with Kevin Durant might not be the ticket. – 7:49 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets ‘can’t win a division, can’t win a conference and won’t win a championship’: Jalen Rose nj.com/nets/2022/11/n…

@Jalen Rose – 7:47 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Malachi Flynn hits his first two threes as he gets the start for Fred VanVleet, who is sick. Flynn is now shooting 16-of-32 from 3 on the season, or 50 per cent to lead the Raptors. – 7:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

💥💥

@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/x9CeSnaOYN – 7:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Flynn makes back to back 3s and the Nets call a timeout 1:44 into the first quarter

Jacque Vaughn channelling Pop? – 7:45 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Jacque Vaughn calls timeout after the Nets allow an offensive rebound on consecutive possessions. They allowed *checks notes* many in Philadelphia last night. – 7:44 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

🗣 MALACHI FOR THREE – 7:43 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Per @Raptors_PR, this is Thad Young’s 1100th game. He trails only LeBron, Iguodala and Chris Paul among active players. – 7:43 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Kevin Durant and Nick Nurse seem to be chatting with one another – 7:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

To the extent anything about this game has a chance to be interesting from a bigger picture, I am curious how steadfastly Raptors will look to keep O.G. on Durant. – 7:38 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Flynn, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Thad and Koloko start for under-manned Raptors. – 7:37 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Raptors fans let Kyrie Irving hear it tonight pic.twitter.com/Bm9AOytlkT – 7:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Notable if not deafening boos for Kyrie Irving from the crowd in Toronto. – 7:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

This will be Kyrie Irving’s first game IN Toronto since Feb. 26, 2019 – 7:32 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

I see the way Plumlee shoots after changing hands and I wonder how difficult it would be for Ben Simmons to just test out shooting free throws as a righty push shot if he bought into actually giving it a try. – 7:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors are starting Flynn, Trent, Anunoby, Young, Koloko

Bench will be Boucher, Hernangomez, Birch, Dowtin and Harper – 7:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

A little basketball appetizer before Turkey Day 🦃

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/yIjDkrzW34 – 7:12 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/4RN1nRTkM2 – 7:06 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Flynn, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Young, Koloko start for the Raptors. – 7:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Flynn, Trent, Anunoby Thad and Koloko start for the Raptors. – 7:05 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:

Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Starting 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/5caqCE9enc – 7:04 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Arizona wins the Maui Invitational with a 81-79 victory over Creighton.

Wildcats lost Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko early to the NBA.

Certainly belong in the Top 10 after wins over Creighton and San Diego State.

Oumar Ballo was sensational with 30 and 13. – 7:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Time to EAT 😤

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/J1M4l4u9LW – 6:58 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Prior to tonight’s game against the 76ers the @Charlotte Hornets will have a moment of silence in remembrance of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag of @WBTV_News who lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash – 6:52 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Starters for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:

#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/YCGpzwMwvG – 6:32 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW POD

📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3

Hawks (3:30)

Celtics (12:52)

Nets (18:22)

Hornets (26:57)

Bulls (34:40)

Cavs (41:38)

Pistons (48:27)

Pacers (56:11)

🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx

🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL

✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ

📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kleber getting in some light work. Kidd says there’s optimism that he will return for one of this weekend’s games against Toronto and/or Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/39f7P7TLuy – 6:21 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Your starting 5 vs PHI.👏

#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/UlGFSTSV3k – 6:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Having spent a relaxing afternoon watching a tremendous performance of White Christmas at the Shaw Festival, back to learn no VanVleet (illness), Barnes (knee), Banton (ankle), Siakam (groin), Porter (foot), Achiuwa (ankle), Champagnie (back) vs Nets tonight

And, alas, no Yuta – 6:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets – 6:06 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Yuta Watanabe who is OUT tonight vs Raptors will also be out on Friday night vs Pacers, per @Brooklyn Nets HC Jacque Vaughn. – 6:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Yuta Watanabe got an MRI in Philadelphia and has a hamstring strain. Out tonight at #Raptors and Friday at #Pacers. #Nets – 6:03 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Being the soccer fan he is, it would’ve been cool if Nash was still the Nets coach and here in Toronto on this day. He’s probably happier he was able to sit back, relax, and watch the Canada-Belgium match in peace, though. – 6:03 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The shorthanded Raptors were surprisingly -2.5 point favorites against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons earlier today but the Fred VanVleet news has Toronto +2.0 underdogs now on @BodogCA. Still crazy to me that it’s so close. The Nets are just bad, eh – 6:02 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

📍 The Six pic.twitter.com/KMuqCwB7vs – 5:57 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Malachi Flynn SZN tonight pic.twitter.com/1JeTJzGX86 – 5:53 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nick Nurse says the Raptors have ten healthy players tonight. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet also out tonight for Raptors. – 5:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes (knee soreness) is out. Fred VanVleet is out with a non-COVID illness, as is Dalano Banton. Raptors have 10 available. – 5:47 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Scottie Barnes & Fred VanVleet are out vs the #Nets. The #Raptors will play with ten. – 5:47 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes is OUT vs Brooklyn… and, surprise, so is Fred VanVleet, who will miss tonight’s game due to illness. – 5:47 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet, Barnes and Banton are all Out vs. Nets. – 5:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie won’t play due to a sore knee. VanVleet is out with a non-covid sickness. – 5:46 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes is out tonight. Fred VanVleet is out with a non-COVID illness. Dalano out too – 5:46 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Yuta Watanabe, the former Raptor who is leading the NBA in 3pt % (57.1!) for the Nets has a pulled hamstring and will miss tonight’s game, is still getting his on-court work in. pic.twitter.com/EcKemgEF9t – 5:43 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Justise Winslow will get the start tonight versus the Cavaliers in place of Shaedon Sharpe. Chauncey Billups feels like the team hasn’t gotten off to good starts on the defensive end and hopes inserting Winslow into the starting lineup will change that. – 5:40 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Dalano Banton is out, per the injury report online. – 5:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Over the past 10 seasons there have been 22 teams who started out 4-14 or worse. Of those 22 teams 0 have made the playoffs, the 2013 Raptors were the only team to finish in a “Play in” spot (10th).

The average number of wins among that group of teams was 23 pic.twitter.com/FmBK1TaRuM – 5:31 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Cozy night at the crib 🏡 pic.twitter.com/s853nHq5hb – 5:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Something to feast on before tonight’s game.

#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/K64VVNgZpK – 5:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Pregame Live with Coach Cliff 🔊 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia last night!

His former teammate, @ATolliver,has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Ben Simmons lately #NetsWorld

@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/DpzKynR41R – 5:00 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Crossover pod, w/@Chris Mannix:

▪️Ben Simmons’ revival

▪️Warriors woes

▪️Kings resurgence

Link: link.chtbl.com/crossover

Also, Mannix claims his pastrami sandwich is superior to Thanksgiving food. I righteously defend the turkey-stuffing-cranberries holy trinity.

Who’s right? – 4:59 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHI

LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/0hVZuoZors – 4:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

For our fans in The Nest tonight: a gift for you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HaukbPQSF6 – 4:50 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

There’s still time to contribute to @wfnz’s 20th Annual #StreetTurkeys event! 🦃 Stop by the WFNZ Doghouse to donate frozen turkeys, canned food, boxed foods or cash – you can also text 44321 to STREETTURKEYS to make a donation!

@shmetrolina | @loavesfishesnc | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/dfTxUKkHsw – 4:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Save these for this Friday’s first city night 👀 — #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/mNXhknYPfZ – 4:25 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Shorthanded Sixers do the unthinkable to Ben Simmons and the Nets — win, 115-106 inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:41 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #nba – 3:40 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Between injuries, the pandemic, the Tampa season and then his vaccine status, tonight will be Kyrie Irving’s first game in Toronto since Feb. 26, 2019 – nearly 45 months ago. – 3:33 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the first round of Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!🟡

get tickets for Friday’s game against the Nets and our games against the Wizards (12/9) and Heat (12/12).

🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2RsEFZ pic.twitter.com/8Le9vZ0klP – 2:28 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

After Mavs at Celtics tonight we’re headed to Toronto and will be there til Saturday evening’s game. Unfortunately Canada is playing today and Sunday. Would love to be there during a game experiencing the vibe 🇨🇦 – 2:15 PM

Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats

Last night, @Philadelphia 76ers reserves outscored @Brooklyn Nets bench, 47-29. The 76ers also held a 25-7 advantage in second-chance points.

Per @EliasSports, it was the first time the 76ers had 45-plus bench points and 25-plus second-chance points in a game since 12/10/18 vs. Detroit. pic.twitter.com/5gZDCzmFvq – 1:34 PM