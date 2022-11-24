Wizards 105, Heat 113: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Washington Wizards (10-8) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Washington Wizards 105, Miami Heat 113 (Final)
Kyle Kuzma: “When you looks at Deni …” 👀
pic.twitter.com/K9loPY8oPt – 12:39 AM
I asked Caleb Martin tonight about his attacking opening up his shooting in this game
Talks about seeing Porzingis guarding him to take possessions off
So his focus is to make him pay:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/6GDFrmbXwr – 12:37 AM
Talked to Tyler Herro postgame about both his pull-up 3’s getting him in rhythm in the 4th, plus his perception of the growth of Caleb Martin:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/JNcSz3bVll – 11:54 PM
I asked Caleb Martin about his slashing tonight opening up the 3 ball, and specifically when Porzingis was guarding him
He recalled his past comments he told me about reading match-ups
“I feel like guys are trying to take a back-seat, and I take offense to that.” – 11:13 PM
Tyler Herro hit some big, big shots. Might’ve been worth putting Goodwin back in to shut his water off but 🤷♂️ – 11:05 PM
Lots and lots of details, reaction, tidbits from Heat’s win against Washington tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:05 PM
The entryway to the Heat locker room has been updated in the last few days. This wall is now an ode to Udonis Haslem. pic.twitter.com/eHWW3ybHnu – 10:57 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s 113-105 victory over Wizards: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Another harrowing path to victory.
2. Lowry loads up first with 3s, then with fouls.
3. Herro returns to find his rhythm late.
4. Butler, Strus, Robinson out.
5. Wizards without Beal. – 10:54 PM
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105 (from @AP) apnews.com/article/3d26c4… – 10:53 PM
That food tomorrow is gonna taste even better after a #HEATWin 🙌 Recap our victory over Washington Through The Lens 📸
That food tomorrow is gonna taste even better after a #HEATWin 🙌
Recap our victory over Washington Through The Lens 📸 – 10:46 PM
I asked Tyler Herro about his rhythm pull-ups that got him going in the 4th:
“I had a goal to get up 10 threes tonight, and I hit my goal.”
Said they needed it without Strus and Robinson
Caleb had a game 😤
Season-high 24 points and the putback to seal the win. pic.twitter.com/en0SQTPquM – 10:38 PM
Tyler came back and came alive late.
17 points & 5 3s in the second half. pic.twitter.com/A3bqJ3ohV8 – 10:30 PM
Just asked Erik Spoelstra about this, which I will post soon, but I thought tonight was important for the offense without Strus/Robinson safety blankets
Spo kept using the word “versatility,” which is exactly what’s needed when playing without your gravity providers – 10:29 PM
Asked Spo about Caleb Martin’s development as a screen-setter and shooter (his two-man game with Herro was a big trigger down the stretch).
Said he’s impressed with how Caleb has developed into a versatile offensive player & Caleb will at some point “flirt with a triple-double.” – 10:27 PM
Kyle put up another huge performance, this time fighting off foul trouble, to lead Miami to a much needed victory over Washington.
@CoupNBA has his Takeaways from Thanksgiving Eve, which included a huge return for Tyler Herro – 10:26 PM
The Heat outscored the Wizards by 16 with Haywood Highsmith on the floor tonight, second only to Kyle Lowry’s plus 19. – 10:24 PM
The Wizards went cold in the 1st half against the Heat and then Tyler Herro got hot in the 4th to hold them off.
5 takeaways from a road loss vs. Miami: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:24 PM
Spo just quoted Run-D.M.C. when describing Kyle Lowry. God bless this game. – 10:23 PM
Moved ahead of The Czar. #SpoKnows pic.twitter.com/SX1VUNMeai – 10:14 PM
#HEATWin final – Miami 113, Washington 105
🔥 Lowry: 28pts (5 3s), 6rebs & 3asts
🔥 Martin: 24pts (4 3s), 9rebs & 4asts
🔥 Herro: 17pts (5 3s), 5rebs & 3asts
🔥 Adebayo: 15pts & 11rebs pic.twitter.com/02iTULZHKN – 10:10 PM
Deni Avdija falls one rebound short of his first career triple-double. – 10:10 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin come up big in Jimmy Butler’s absence #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:07 PM
Kyle Lowry early, Tyler Herro late help Heat hold off Wizards 113-105 to snap skid. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:05 PM
Heat snaps four-game skid behind big nights from Lowry, Herro, Martin. Takeaways, details from 113-105 win against Washington: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:01 PM
Thankful for this W 🙌
Enjoy your day tomorrow, #HEATTwitter! pic.twitter.com/syvdoP2WJD – 10:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
couldn’t complete the comeback tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/fxugAiCzMU – 10:01 PM
Winderman’s view: No comfort zone for Heat, even after 21-point lead, just a needed win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:01 PM
Wizards fall to the Heat, 113-105. Shooting 3-for-20 from 3PT range in the 1st half was tough. Going 11-for-19 from the FT line didn’t help. – 10:00 PM
Tyler Herro with 4 threes in the fourth quarter
He’s back – 9:59 PM
Final: Heat 113, Wizards 105
Kuzma: 33 pts., 7 rebs.
Porzingis: 21 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.
Avdija: 12 pts., 9 rebs., 10 assts.
Lowry: 28 pts., 6 rebs., 3 assts.
Second-chance points: Heat 15, Wizards 6 – 9:59 PM
Yeah, the Heat needed that one. – 9:59 PM
Kyle sinks 2 free throws and we’re up 113-105 with 25.8 seconds left.
🚨 PEPAS 🚨 – 9:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
new career high for deni in assists 👀
📊 12 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/sulTNCebjT – 9:55 PM
Tyler’s 5th triple of the night. Clutch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d7YV0Sc8Q8 – 9:50 PM
After a slow start, Tyler Herro has scored nine fourth-quarter points to hold Miami’s lead. – 9:48 PM
Well Tyler Herro is back
Two tough buckets to give Miami’s offense some life
That first step back was as tough as it gets – 9:48 PM
BOY WONDER BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLES – 9:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
some tough buckets from kuz 🪣 pic.twitter.com/GV8Jg9UGSe – 9:39 PM
In a Q4 battle.
We lead 99-98 with 6:44 left. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/iTfytn6AIE – 9:37 PM
Caleb Martin hitting pull-up threes out of PnR is their one source of offense right now
Not good – 9:33 PM
Heat last 6 third quarters:
— Outscored 6 times
— Opponents 198, Heat 128 – 9:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
37 points in q3 😮💨
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gPdcJGBM9z – 9:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️7 points in q3 😮💨
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/6bRP9uGioV – 9:28 PM
The Wizards go +14 in the 3rd quarter and after trailing by 21, now enter the 4th down 83-80 to the Heat.
Porzingis had 13 of his 19 pts in the 3rd quarter. – 9:28 PM
Kyle Lowry, with five fouls, is still on the bench to start the 4Q. How long can Spo wait until he has to put him in? – 9:27 PM
The Heat gave up a 21-point lead in the third and now lead by 83-80 going into the fourth. Adebayo had 1 field goal in the quarter, Lowry none. – 9:26 PM
End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 83, Wizards 80
Porzingis: 19 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 17 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst.
Avdija: 12 pts., 3 rebs., 6 assts.
Lowry: 24 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.
3-pointers: Heat 10/30, Wizards 8/29
Second-chance pts.: Heat 13, Wizards 4 – 9:26 PM
Heat go up 21 in third, then Lowry sits with fifth foul, then Adebayo falls to 4 of 13 from field. Now an 83-80 lead going into fourth. – 9:25 PM
Final: #Hornets 107, Sixers 101
Terry Rozier 22 pts, 6 ast
PJ Washington 19 pts, 5 rebs
Kelly Oubre 14 pts, 4 rebs
Nick Richards 13 pts, 13 rebs
Mason Plumlee 11 pts, 13 rebs, 6 ast
Up next: vs. Minnesota on Friday – 9:23 PM
In a game the Heat desperately need to win, they currently are fielding a lineup of Dewayne Dedmon. Caleb Martin, Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith and Gabe Vincent. – 9:22 PM
Sorry how do the Heat not call their fake on-screen meter thing that measures crowd sound in the 4th the miami sound machine, cmon – 9:22 PM
Nice sequence on both ends + back-to-back buckets from Kispert and the Wizards have cut the Heat’s lead to 4. They trail 78-74 with 1:35 left in the third. – 9:20 PM
Washington has cut Miami’s lead to 78-74 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. – 9:20 PM
Heat 21-point lead down to 78-74. Lowry with 5 fouls, Adebayo 4 of 12 from field. – 9:19 PM
The Wizards have played much better in the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 24-18 so far. Kyle Lowry also picked up his fifth foul. Miami leads Washington 78-67 with 3:45 left in the quarter. – 9:16 PM
Caleb Martin has made three of his six 3-point attempts, and not all of them have been clean looks. Giving the Heat a needed jolt with Lowry resting. – 9:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP CAUGHT FIRE 🔥
📊 13 points in q3 already. pic.twitter.com/GCqo1FfYNa – 9:15 PM
The lack of a power forward conversation on this Heat team has taken away from how good Caleb Martin has been individually – 9:15 PM
Lowry fifth foul with 4:45 to play in third. – 9:12 PM
Davion Mitchell is bringing the heat. That’s how you change the game. – 9:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the fadeaway from @Kristaps Porzingis 😮💨
📊 16 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/iGTM1Db5oh – 9:10 PM
Wizards attacking Lowry’s spot in the zone, knowing he’s limited defensively with his four fouls. Heat 21 point lead down to 11. – 9:09 PM
Kyle at the break:
🔥 24pts
🔥 5/6 3PM
🔥 7/9 FGM
🔥 5/5 FTM pic.twitter.com/FgsZ5XKNu2 – 8:59 PM
Was very curious if Miami would be able to create positive offense in that first half without Strus and Robinson, plus Herro basically sitting out the half
Playing lineups with less and less spacing
Heat, minus Kyle Lowry, shot 1 of 15 from three
So clearly, Lowry was huge lol – 8:58 PM
Deni Avdija crossover into step back 3 👀
pic.twitter.com/K5CTMQH1EG – 8:57 PM
The @MLB’s NL Cy Young Award Winner is gracing us with his presence! Congrats, @sandyalcantar22!
@Miami Heat // @ONESIR pic.twitter.com/M2aD5BGxih – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, but with six turnovers and 10 offensive rebounds. Winning the possession game to enter halftime with a 17-point lead despite some shaky half-court offense. – 8:50 PM
The Heat are leading 60-43 at halftime in large part thanks to getting stops and scoring off live rebounds. Currently holding the Wizards to 68.1 points/100 in the halfcourt and outscoring them 12-3 on fast break points. – 8:48 PM
On a night that the Heat’s Kyle Lowry sets a career high with 24 first-half points, a look at how the Dolphins’ Hill and Waddle are flummoxing defenders with a mix of moves. And Dolphins injury, roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:48 PM
Need another half just like that pic.twitter.com/8QZbkMdQLB – 8:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
at the half in MIA.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/JUxKbMtmbQ – 8:46 PM
It’s 60-43 Heat at halftime. The Wizards had a tough 2nd quarter, getting outscored 32-17.
Kyle Lowry has been pretty much unstoppable: 24 pts on 5-6 3PT. Wiz just 3-20 3PT vs. Miami’s zone. – 8:46 PM
The Wizards scored 17 points in the second quarter. They went 7 for 23 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range. At halftime, the Heat lead 60-43. – 8:46 PM
Halftime: Heat 60, Wizards 43
Kuzma: 13p
Avdija: 10p
Lowry has 24p and is 5-6 from three – 8:45 PM
Highest scoring half for Kyle Lowry in his 17-year career. 24 points. – 8:45 PM
Kyle Lowry with 24 first-half points on 7 of 9 from field, 5 of 6 on 3s, as Heat take 60-43 halftime lead on Wizards. – 8:44 PM
Heat doing a lot of athletic things tonight for a team not perceived as particularly athletic. – 8:40 PM
Jamal Cain’s activity in this one has been meaningful. – 8:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Asked Steve Kerr about the right elbow soreness that has kept Steph out for two games
“I don’t even remember how he hurt it, but it has bothered him from time to time. I do see him with a heat pack on during the game and he gets treatment on it after the game. It is a factor.” – 8:35 PM
Deni Avdija with a nice stepback three. He’s got 10 pts and 3 ast on 4-5 FG in 13 min.
6th time in 7 games he’s reached double figures. pic.twitter.com/2vvbMnqEai – 8:32 PM
Okay we’re starting a Kyle 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The play of Kyle Lowry has been a clear positive during this tough stretch for the Heat. – 8:30 PM
Kyle Lowry has 22
7 of 8 from the field
We’re a quarter and a half in
He’s been spectacular – 8:30 PM
Kyle Lowry is on a heater. – 8:29 PM
Kyle Lowry — 22 points, 8 shots. 5-5 from 3. – 8:29 PM
Jamal Cain with the steal and slam and Heat up 13, as Lowry moves to 5 of 5 on 3s. – 8:29 PM
Lowry’s 5-5 from three and the Heat take a 50-37 lead. – 8:29 PM
Make it 4 for 4 on 3s for Lowry. – 8:26 PM
Right in his face ✋
Leading 40-34 with 6:37 left in the half. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/NIk5MtKAz5 – 8:26 PM
Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM
Lowry 3 of 3 on 3s. Rest of Heat 0 for 10. – 8:22 PM
Only available Heat players yet to see action are two-way center Orlando Robinson and team captain Udonis Haslem. – 8:19 PM
Johnny Davis had 2 blocks in the 1st quarter, including this one on Kyle Lowry that showed quick reflexes. pic.twitter.com/qNjqzmPEJ6 – 8:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
q1 in the books 📚
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/SyJjHVHmXt – 8:17 PM
Third triple of the quarter for Kyle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zt9NzDJBAD – 8:16 PM
Now a third foul on Herro in his 7th minute, so Jamal Cain enters. – 8:15 PM
The Heat lead the Wizards 28-26 after one. Kyle Lowry leads all scorers with 14 pts, Kyle Kuzma has 10 pts. Both Kyles have it going early. – 8:13 PM
Wizards rookie Johnny Davis blocked two shots during the first quarter. Washington trails Miami 28-26 at the end of the quarter. – 8:13 PM
After one, the Heat lead the Wizards 28-26.
Kuzma has 10p, Kyle Lowry has made three extremely impressive long-range 3’s and has 14p. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Lowry is 3 for 3 on deep 3s in the first quarter. Carrying the Heat offense with 14 of their 28 points. – 8:12 PM
Gary Trent Jr, who had missed 11 straight 3s dating back to before his injury, finally gets one to fall. He’s scored the Raptors’ last 7 points. Good sign – he’s starting to heat up. – 8:12 PM
KYL3 LOWRY – 8:11 PM
Shorthanded Heat go down nine early, fight back to 28-26 lead after one against shorthanded Wizards. Lowry with 14. Tonight’s all-unavailable team: Hachimura, Butler, Beal, Morris and Strus. – 8:11 PM
Kyle Lowry looks rejuvenated
Playing very well – 8:09 PM
Lowry again leading. – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 35, Kings 26
Hawks really began to heat up toward the end the pace seemed to get going. Nate McMillan wanted the Hawks to set the tempo for the game and they’ve done that early.
Young 11p (5-7 FG) – 8:06 PM
So Kyle Lowry on the court at the moment in a lineup flanked by Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:06 PM
Kyle from DEEP
Trailing 21-18 as Q1 wraps up. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/7GhcUVV56g – 8:06 PM
Herro down. Landed hard on layup attempt. Walking it off. Must shoot free throws to stay in game, and does. – 7:58 PM
Herro down. Landed hard on an and-one layup. Walking it off. Must shoot free throw to stay in game, and does. Looks like Gabe Vincent about to replace him. – 7:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
goody with the dime 💰
deni with the and-one 👀 pic.twitter.com/PmOqmT7MDQ – 7:54 PM
Caleb Martin moving really well to begin this game
6 points early – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
count it 😤 pic.twitter.com/TcR1Sipofp – 7:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
confirmed: bank is open tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/nfF6q4xkQD – 7:49 PM
Two fouls on Herro in first 3:17. – 7:48 PM
Wizards here trying to out-vice the Heat. pic.twitter.com/QkkHWYZ1cD – 7:44 PM
Take it up a notch.
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/Zsr1v37uRQ – 7:41 PM
Available reserves for Heat tonight: Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Udonis Haslem. – 7:40 PM
The Heat held a moment of silence for the victims of three recent mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado before tip. pic.twitter.com/KvVNabJbb0 – 7:38 PM
Heat with a pregame moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/uBVFNcfdEK – 7:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injuries have pushed Kyle Lowry to provide more at 36. Lowry has played the second-most total minutes in the NBA this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
time to get to work ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/wCoh4Cb9oJ – 7:22 PM
Spo sticking with Jovic-Bam starting power rotation tandem tonight. Herro back in lineup and back in starting lineup. Vincent available. Spoelstra said Jovic “tends to make other guys better.” – 7:08 PM
Wizards starters with Beal, Hachimura and Morris out:
Goodwin*, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis
*1st career start – 7:02 PM
Wizards opening with Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:02 PM
Heat say Gabe Vincent will be available tonight. – 7:02 PM
The Return of Boy Wonder pic.twitter.com/L330ahITp8 – 7:01 PM
Heat starters: Adebayo, Jovic, Martin, Herro and Lowry. – 7:01 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:
PG: Jordan Goodwin
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first career @NBA start for @Jordan Goodwin 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/oFTFuHX7Bh – 7:00 PM
Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are all OUT for tonight’s game at the Heat after initially being listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM
In this video, Daniel Gafford completes his individual pregame shooting routine in Miami with a windmill dunk: pic.twitter.com/Gcs5LIwxRz – 6:36 PM
No Beal, Hachimura, or Morris tonight for Wizards
I’m not sure that’s a good thing tbh lol – 6:34 PM
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. – 6:32 PM
Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. – 6:31 PM
So my expected Heat starters tonight:
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Nikola Jovic
Bam Adebayo – 6:25 PM
Tyler Herro says he plans to play tonight. – 6:22 PM
Herro said he will try to play tonight – 6:22 PM
comfy cozy pic.twitter.com/OyGgECWcle – 6:14 PM
Tyler Herro warming up out here
I will not make the mistake of making a prediction again on his status lol pic.twitter.com/KMELC5wNtG – 6:10 PM
From earlier — Heat in process of raising Cain amid flurry of injuries, “We like his spirit.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:04 PM
From earlier — Kyle Lowry is Heat’s last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned; Max Strus out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat in a cycle where injuries beget injuries? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM
The availability of Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) are gametime decisions tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM
Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are game time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM
Spo says one of the few positives from the 0-4 trip was Nikola Jovic. “Minutes were solid, they weren’t perfect but you can’t expect them to be.” Added that Niko has gotten much better since Summer League. – 5:50 PM
Of the “positives” Spoelstra said he took out of the 0-4 trip, he said the play of Nikola Jovic was one of them. – 5:49 PM
Herro, Dedmon, Vincent still questionable for Heat against Wizards tonight. Butler, Robinson, Strus, Oladipo, Yurtseven out. – 5:44 PM
No changes on Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report. – 5:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
heat before the heat 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gW7pEtj2hf – 5:43 PM
Comments / 0