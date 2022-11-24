Wizards 105, Heat 113: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (10-8) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Washington Wizards 105, Miami Heat 113 (Final)

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma: "When you looks at Deni …" 👀

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Caleb Martin tonight about his attacking opening up his shooting in this game

Talks about seeing Porzingis guarding him to take possessions off

So his focus is to make him pay:

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Talked to Tyler Herro postgame about both his pull-up 3's getting him in rhythm in the 4th, plus his perception of the growth of Caleb Martin:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/JNcSz3bVll – 11:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Caleb Martin about his slashing tonight opening up the 3 ball, and specifically when Porzingis was guarding him

He recalled his past comments he told me about reading match-ups

"I feel like guys are trying to take a back-seat, and I take offense to that."

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Tyler Herro hit some big, big shots. Might’ve been worth putting Goodwin back in to shut his water off but 🤷‍♂️ – 11:05 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lots and lots of details, reaction, tidbits from Heat's win against Washington tonight: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The entryway to the Heat locker room has been updated in the last few days. This wall is now an ode to Udonis Haslem.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s 113-105 victory over Wizards: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Another harrowing path to victory.

2. Lowry loads up first with 3s, then with fouls.

3. Herro returns to find his rhythm late.

4. Butler, Strus, Robinson out.

5. Wizards without Beal. – 10:54 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105 (from @AP) apnews.com/article/3d26c4…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

That food tomorrow is gonna taste even better after a #HEATWin 🙌 Recap our victory over Washington Through The Lens 📸

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I asked Tyler Herro about his rhythm pull-ups that got him going in the 4th:

“I had a goal to get up 10 threes tonight, and I hit my goal.”

Said they needed it without Strus and Robinson

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Caleb had a game 😤

Season-high 24 points and the putback to seal the win. pic.twitter.com/en0SQTPquM – 10:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tyler came back and came alive late.

17 points & 5 3s in the second half. pic.twitter.com/A3bqJ3ohV8 – 10:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Just asked Erik Spoelstra about this, which I will post soon, but I thought tonight was important for the offense without Strus/Robinson safety blankets

Spo kept using the word “versatility,” which is exactly what’s needed when playing without your gravity providers – 10:29 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Asked Spo about Caleb Martin’s development as a screen-setter and shooter (his two-man game with Herro was a big trigger down the stretch).

Said he’s impressed with how Caleb has developed into a versatile offensive player & Caleb will at some point “flirt with a triple-double.” – 10:27 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle put up another huge performance, this time fighting off foul trouble, to lead Miami to a much needed victory over Washington.

@CoupNBA has his Takeaways from Thanksgiving Eve, which included a huge return for Tyler Herro – 10:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Heat outscored the Wizards by 16 with Haywood Highsmith on the floor tonight, second only to Kyle Lowry’s plus 19. – 10:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards went cold in the 1st half against the Heat and then Tyler Herro got hot in the 4th to hold them off.

5 takeaways from a road loss vs. Miami: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz…

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Spo just quoted Run-D.M.C. when describing Kyle Lowry. God bless this game. – 10:23 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Moved ahead of The Czar. #SpoKnows

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#HEATWin final – Miami 113, Washington 105

🔥 Lowry: 28pts (5 3s), 6rebs & 3asts

🔥 Martin: 24pts (4 3s), 9rebs & 4asts

🔥 Herro: 17pts (5 3s), 5rebs & 3asts

🔥 Adebayo: 15pts & 11rebs pic.twitter.com/02iTULZHKN – 10:10 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija falls one rebound short of his first career triple-double. – 10:10 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin come up big in Jimmy Butler’s absence #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:07 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry early, Tyler Herro late help Heat hold off Wizards 113-105 to snap skid. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:05 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat snaps four-game skid behind big nights from Lowry, Herro, Martin. Takeaways, details from 113-105 win against Washington: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Thankful for this W 🙌

Enjoy your day tomorrow, #HEATTwitter! pic.twitter.com/syvdoP2WJD – 10:01 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

couldn’t complete the comeback tonight.

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/fxugAiCzMU – 10:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman's view: No comfort zone for Heat, even after 21-point lead, just a needed win. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards fall to the Heat, 113-105. Shooting 3-for-20 from 3PT range in the 1st half was tough. Going 11-for-19 from the FT line didn’t help. – 10:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro with 4 threes in the fourth quarter

He’s back – 9:59 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Heat 113, Wizards 105

Kuzma: 33 pts., 7 rebs.

Porzingis: 21 pts., 9 rebs., 4 assts.

Avdija: 12 pts., 9 rebs., 10 assts.

Lowry: 28 pts., 6 rebs., 3 assts.

Second-chance points: Heat 15, Wizards 6 – 9:59 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Yeah, the Heat needed that one. – 9:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle sinks 2 free throws and we're up 113-105 with 25.8 seconds left.

🚨 PEPAS 🚨

🚨 PEPAS 🚨 – 9:57 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

new career high for deni in assists 👀

📊 12 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/sulTNCebjT – 9:55 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Tyler's 5th triple of the night. Clutch 🔥

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

After a slow start, Tyler Herro has scored nine fourth-quarter points to hold Miami’s lead. – 9:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Well Tyler Herro is back

Two tough buckets to give Miami’s offense some life

That first step back was as tough as it gets – 9:48 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

BOY WONDER BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLES

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

some tough buckets from kuz 🪣

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

In a Q4 battle.

We lead 99-98 with 6:44 left. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/iTfytn6AIE – 9:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin hitting pull-up threes out of PnR is their one source of offense right now

Not good – 9:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat last 6 third quarters:

— Outscored 6 times

— Opponents 198, Heat 128 – 9:30 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

37 points in q3 😮‍💨

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gPdcJGBM9z – 9:29 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

3️7 points in q3 😮‍💨

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/6bRP9uGioV – 9:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards go +14 in the 3rd quarter and after trailing by 21, now enter the 4th down 83-80 to the Heat.

Porzingis had 13 of his 19 pts in the 3rd quarter. – 9:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry, with five fouls, is still on the bench to start the 4Q. How long can Spo wait until he has to put him in? – 9:27 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Heat gave up a 21-point lead in the third and now lead by 83-80 going into the fourth. Adebayo had 1 field goal in the quarter, Lowry none. – 9:26 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 83, Wizards 80

Porzingis: 19 pts., 8 rebs., 2 assts.

Kuzma: 17 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst.

Avdija: 12 pts., 3 rebs., 6 assts.

Lowry: 24 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts.

3-pointers: Heat 10/30, Wizards 8/29

Second-chance pts.: Heat 13, Wizards 4 – 9:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 21 in third, then Lowry sits with fifth foul, then Adebayo falls to 4 of 13 from field. Now an 83-80 lead going into fourth. – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 107, Sixers 101

Terry Rozier 22 pts, 6 ast

PJ Washington 19 pts, 5 rebs

Kelly Oubre 14 pts, 4 rebs

Nick Richards 13 pts, 13 rebs

Mason Plumlee 11 pts, 13 rebs, 6 ast

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

In a game the Heat desperately need to win, they currently are fielding a lineup of Dewayne Dedmon. Caleb Martin, Jamal Cain, Haywood Highsmith and Gabe Vincent. – 9:22 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Sorry how do the Heat not call their fake on-screen meter thing that measures crowd sound in the 4th the miami sound machine, cmon

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Nice sequence on both ends + back-to-back buckets from Kispert and the Wizards have cut the Heat’s lead to 4. They trail 78-74 with 1:35 left in the third. – 9:20 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Washington has cut Miami’s lead to 78-74 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. – 9:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 21-point lead down to 78-74. Lowry with 5 fouls, Adebayo 4 of 12 from field. – 9:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have played much better in the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 24-18 so far. Kyle Lowry also picked up his fifth foul. Miami leads Washington 78-67 with 3:45 left in the quarter. – 9:16 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Caleb Martin has made three of his six 3-point attempts, and not all of them have been clean looks. Giving the Heat a needed jolt with Lowry resting. – 9:15 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

KP CAUGHT FIRE 🔥

📊 13 points in q3 already. pic.twitter.com/GCqo1FfYNa – 9:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The lack of a power forward conversation on this Heat team has taken away from how good Caleb Martin has been individually – 9:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry fifth foul with 4:45 to play in third. – 9:12 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

the fadeaway from @Kristaps Porzingis 😮‍💨

📊 16 PTS, 6 REB

📊 16 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/iGTM1Db5oh – 9:10 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wizards attacking Lowry’s spot in the zone, knowing he’s limited defensively with his four fouls. Heat 21 point lead down to 11. – 9:09 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle at the break:

🔥 24pts

🔥 5/6 3PM

🔥 7/9 FGM

🔥 5/5 FTM pic.twitter.com/FgsZ5XKNu2 – 8:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Was very curious if Miami would be able to create positive offense in that first half without Strus and Robinson, plus Herro basically sitting out the half

Playing lineups with less and less spacing

Heat, minus Kyle Lowry, shot 1 of 15 from three

So clearly, Lowry was huge lol – 8:58 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija crossover into step back 3 👀

pic.twitter.com/K5CTMQH1EG – 8:57 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

@Miami Heat // @ONESIR pic.twitter.com/M2aD5BGxih – 8:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat shooting just 38.5 percent from the field, but with six turnovers and 10 offensive rebounds. Winning the possession game to enter halftime with a 17-point lead despite some shaky half-court offense. – 8:50 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The Heat are leading 60-43 at halftime in large part thanks to getting stops and scoring off live rebounds. Currently holding the Wizards to 68.1 points/100 in the halfcourt and outscoring them 12-3 on fast break points. – 8:48 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

On a night that the Heat's Kyle Lowry sets a career high with 24 first-half points, a look at how the Dolphins' Hill and Waddle are flummoxing defenders with a mix of moves. And Dolphins injury, roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

at the half in MIA.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/JUxKbMtmbQ – 8:46 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 60-43 Heat at halftime. The Wizards had a tough 2nd quarter, getting outscored 32-17.

Kyle Lowry has been pretty much unstoppable: 24 pts on 5-6 3PT. Wiz just 3-20 3PT vs. Miami’s zone. – 8:46 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards scored 17 points in the second quarter. They went 7 for 23 from the field, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range. At halftime, the Heat lead 60-43. – 8:46 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Heat 60, Wizards 43

Kuzma: 13p

Avdija: 10p

Lowry has 24p and is 5-6 from three – 8:45 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Highest scoring half for Kyle Lowry in his 17-year career. 24 points. – 8:45 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry with 24 first-half points on 7 of 9 from field, 5 of 6 on 3s, as Heat take 60-43 halftime lead on Wizards. – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat doing a lot of athletic things tonight for a team not perceived as particularly athletic. – 8:40 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamal Cain’s activity in this one has been meaningful. – 8:39 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I don’t even remember how he hurt it, but it has bothered him from time to time. I do see him with a heat pack on during the game and he gets treatment on it after the game. It is a factor.” – 8:35 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija with a nice stepback three. He’s got 10 pts and 3 ast on 4-5 FG in 13 min.

6th time in 7 games he’s reached double figures. pic.twitter.com/2vvbMnqEai – 8:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Okay we're starting a Kyle 3-point counter: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The play of Kyle Lowry has been a clear positive during this tough stretch for the Heat. – 8:30 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry has 22

7 of 8 from the field

We’re a quarter and a half in

He’s been spectacular – 8:30 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry is on a heater. – 8:29 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry — 22 points, 8 shots. 5-5 from 3. – 8:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jamal Cain with the steal and slam and Heat up 13, as Lowry moves to 5 of 5 on 3s. – 8:29 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Lowry’s 5-5 from three and the Heat take a 50-37 lead. – 8:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Make it 4 for 4 on 3s for Lowry. – 8:26 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Right in his face ✋

Leading 40-34 with 6:37 left in the half. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/NIk5MtKAz5 – 8:26 PM

Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry 3 of 3 on 3s. Rest of Heat 0 for 10. – 8:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Only available Heat players yet to see action are two-way center Orlando Robinson and team captain Udonis Haslem. – 8:19 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Johnny Davis had 2 blocks in the 1st quarter, including this one on Kyle Lowry that showed quick reflexes.

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

q1 in the books 📚

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/SyJjHVHmXt – 8:17 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Third triple of the quarter for Kyle 🔥🔥🔥

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Now a third foul on Herro in his 7th minute, so Jamal Cain enters. – 8:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Heat lead the Wizards 28-26 after one. Kyle Lowry leads all scorers with 14 pts, Kyle Kuzma has 10 pts. Both Kyles have it going early. – 8:13 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards rookie Johnny Davis blocked two shots during the first quarter. Washington trails Miami 28-26 at the end of the quarter. – 8:13 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Heat lead the Wizards 28-26.

Kuzma has 10p, Kyle Lowry has made three extremely impressive long-range 3’s and has 14p. – 8:12 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry is 3 for 3 on deep 3s in the first quarter. Carrying the Heat offense with 14 of their 28 points. – 8:12 PM

Gary Trent Jr, who had missed 11 straight 3s dating back to before his injury, finally gets one to fall. He’s scored the Raptors’ last 7 points. Good sign – he’s starting to heat up. – 8:12 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

KYL3 LOWRY

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Shorthanded Heat go down nine early, fight back to 28-26 lead after one against shorthanded Wizards. Lowry with 14. Tonight’s all-unavailable team: Hachimura, Butler, Beal, Morris and Strus. – 8:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry looks rejuvenated

Playing very well – 8:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry again leading. – 8:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks really began to heat up toward the end the pace seemed to get going. Nate McMillan wanted the Hawks to set the tempo for the game and they’ve done that early.

Young 11p (5-7 FG) – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Kyle Lowry on the court at the moment in a lineup flanked by Nikola Jovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Haywood Highsmith. – 8:06 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kyle from DEEP

Trailing 21-18 as Q1 wraps up. Tune in on Bally Sports 📺 pic.twitter.com/7GhcUVV56g – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro down. Landed hard on layup attempt. Walking it off. Must shoot free throws to stay in game, and does. – 7:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Herro down. Landed hard on an and-one layup. Walking it off. Must shoot free throw to stay in game, and does. Looks like Gabe Vincent about to replace him. – 7:57 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

goody with the dime 💰

deni with the and-one 👀 pic.twitter.com/PmOqmT7MDQ – 7:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Caleb Martin moving really well to begin this game

6 points early – 7:52 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

count it 😤

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

confirmed: bank is open tonight 👀

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Two fouls on Herro in first 3:17. – 7:48 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Wizards here trying to out-vice the Heat.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Available reserves for Heat tonight: Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Udonis Haslem. – 7:40 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Heat held a moment of silence for the victims of three recent mass shootings in Virginia and Colorado before tip.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat with a pregame moment of silence.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat injuries have pushed Kyle Lowry to provide more at 36. Lowry has played the second-most total minutes in the NBA this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:23 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

time to get to work ⏰

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/wCoh4Cb9oJ – 7:22 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Spo sticking with Jovic-Bam starting power rotation tandem tonight. Herro back in lineup and back in starting lineup. Vincent available. Spoelstra said Jovic “tends to make other guys better.” – 7:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters with Beal, Hachimura and Morris out:

Goodwin*, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis

*1st career start – 7:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wizards opening with Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis. – 7:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say Gabe Vincent will be available tonight. – 7:02 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Return of Boy Wonder

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat starters: Adebayo, Jovic, Martin, Herro and Lowry. – 7:01 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Miami Heat:

PG: Jordan Goodwin

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 7:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

first career @NBA start for @Jordan Goodwin 👀

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/oFTFuHX7Bh – 7:00 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Monte Morris are all OUT for tonight’s game at the Heat after initially being listed as questionable. – 6:55 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

In this video, Daniel Gafford completes his individual pregame shooting routine in Miami with a windmill dunk:

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

No Beal, Hachimura, or Morris tonight for Wizards

I’m not sure that’s a good thing tbh lol – 6:34 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all OUT for tonight in Miami, the Wizards announce. – 6:32 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) will NOT play tonight, the Wizards announced. – 6:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

So my expected Heat starters tonight:

Kyle Lowry

Tyler Herro

Caleb Martin

Nikola Jovic

Bam Adebayo – 6:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says he plans to play tonight. – 6:22 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro said he will try to play tonight – 6:22 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro warming up out here

Tyler Herro warming up out here

I will not make the mistake of making a prediction again on his status lol

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat in process of raising Cain amid flurry of injuries, “We like his spirit.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Kyle Lowry is Heat’s last man standing after his conditioning had been questioned; Max Strus out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Are Heat in a cycle where injuries beget injuries? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:03 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The availability of Bradley Beal (right quadriceps contusion), Rui Hachimira (sore right ankle) and Monté Morris (sore right ankle) are gametime decisions tonight in Miami, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal (thigh contusion), Monte Morris (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) are game time decisions, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 6:00 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Spo says one of the few positives from the 0-4 trip was Nikola Jovic. “Minutes were solid, they weren’t perfect but you can’t expect them to be.” Added that Niko has gotten much better since Summer League. – 5:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Of the “positives” Spoelstra said he took out of the 0-4 trip, he said the play of Nikola Jovic was one of them. – 5:49 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro, Dedmon, Vincent still questionable for Heat against Wizards tonight. Butler, Robinson, Strus, Oladipo, Yurtseven out. – 5:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No changes on Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report. – 5:44 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gW7pEtj2hf – 5:43 PM

