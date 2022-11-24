TJ Warren progresses to three-on-three against other players in practice

Brian Lewis: TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management), TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are out for the #Nets tonight at the #Raptors – 12:56 PM

TJ Warren worked out against other players today, but Jacque Vaughn didn’t know if it was 3-on-3 or more than that. Still no timetable for Warren’s return. – 6:05 PM

Tobias Harris is probable for tonight’s game against the Nets.

TJ Warren and Alondes Williams are the only Nets out as of now. – 10:04 AM

TJ Warren is the only injured Net on the team’s status report. He has missed each of the last 2 seasons with stress fractures in his L foot & isn’t expected to return to the rotation until December at the earliest.

All other Nets are healthy. Alondes Williams is on GL assignment – 3:07 PM

Kristian Winfield: TJ Warren has progressed from playing against coaches to playing against other players. Jacque Vaughn isn’t sure if it was 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 but was excited to share the update on Warren, who has missed each of the past two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot. #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 22, 2022

Marc J. Spears: Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at L.A. Lakers: Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE. Kyrie Irving (team suspension) – OUT. TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 13, 2022

Alex Schiffer: Nets update on T.J. Warren: He has started contact work with coaches. Will build up to playing at practice with teammates over the next 1-2 weeks. Next update in two weeks. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 11, 2022