TJ Warren progresses to three-on-three against other players in practice

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Brian Lewis: TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets6:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management), TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are out for the #Nets tonight at the #Raptors12:56 PM

TJ Warren @TonyWarrenJr

My uncle used to pick me up from school in his ‘84 Monte Carlo SS. That’s how I knew – 11:51 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

TJ Warren has moved past playing and practicing vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets6:08 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

That should clearly be “playing” for TJ Warren. #Nets6:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

TJ Warren worked out against other players today, but Jacque Vaughn didn’t know if it was 3-on-3 or more than that. Still no timetable for Warren’s return. – 6:05 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Tobias Harris is probable for tonight’s game against the Nets.

TJ Warren and Alondes Williams are the only Nets out as of now. – 10:04 AM

TJ Warren @TonyWarrenJr

Too deep for the Intro been on repeat lately. – 6:37 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

TJ Warren is the only injured Net on the team’s status report. He has missed each of the last 2 seasons with stress fractures in his L foot & isn’t expected to return to the rotation until December at the earliest.

All other Nets are healthy. Alondes Williams is on GL assignment – 3:07 PM

Kristian Winfield: TJ Warren has progressed from playing against coaches to playing against other players. Jacque Vaughn isn’t sure if it was 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 but was excited to share the update on Warren, who has missed each of the past two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot. #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 22, 2022

Marc J. Spears: Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at L.A. Lakers: Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) – QUESTIONABLE. Kyrie Irving (team suspension) – OUT. TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 13, 2022

Alex Schiffer: Nets update on T.J. Warren: He has started contact work with coaches. Will build up to playing at practice with teammates over the next 1-2 weeks. Next update in two weeks. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / November 11, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis said he wished Pelicans gave him a tribute video when he returned to New Orleans

It would be easy to imagine why the New Orleans Pelicans might have hard feelings about Anthony Davis. Their relationship didn’t end on great terms. There were a lot of parties to blame for their messy divorce, and after having an incredible start to his career with the franchise, the big man eventually got booed upon his return to play against his former team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mina Kimes is a believer in Jacoby Brissett: 'more than a game manager'

Not even the Cleveland Browns expected this level of production out of career journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett when they signed him to a one-year deal this offseason. As Brissett leaves the starting gig off of a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has won over more than one believer that he can do it elsewhere beyond 2022. Adding to his list of believers is ESPN’s Mina Kimes as well.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Smith Jr. could make Arkansas basketball debut this week

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. has yet to play for the Razorbacks this year, a knee injury keeping him out of action and most of full-speed practice. Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said Saturday ahead of Arkansas’ game with Troy on Monday, though, that Smith’s practice intensity has increased in recent days and the five-star freshman is scheduled to meet with the doctor again Monday. Musselman was clear that Smith had not been fully cleared as of Saturday. “He’s starting to do some team stuff again,” Musselman said. “Obviously, (Saturday) we’ll be able to get a little bit more active. Certainly, (Sunday) will...
