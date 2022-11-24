Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in pair of Virginia Beach shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead and two others have suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a pair of shootings Wednesday evening within about 11 minutes and three miles of each other in the northwest part of Virginia Beach.

Police told a 10 On Your Side photographer that one man was shot to death in a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. Police got the call at 7:25 p.m. and said they are working to locate the suspect, who took off toward the nearby Dove Landing Apartments, and they are also working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police said they have no identification of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The call for the other shooting, in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard at the Food Lion grocery store, came in at 7:36 p.m.

Police told 10 On Your Side that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute, and that the two victims in that shooting were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one victim was known to the shooter, and the other was a bystander.

Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police said it is unknown if the incidents are related, and they have asked people avoid both areas.

A Virginia Beach couple who asked not to be identified said they were at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Diamond Springs Road and Wesleyan Drive to get gas and were near the first shooting.

“You heard, ‘Pop, pop,’ and then five more in rapid succession,” one said, “and we were trying to pinpoint what direction it came from.”

They said they saw the person who police said died at the scene on Wesleyan Drive.

“When we drove by going to pick up a friend from work in between all of this, the first one and the second one,” one said, referring to the two shootings, “we did see him laying on his back and he was uncovered, and you could see that from the road. He was just laying there on his back, and it was just all taped off.”

The couple said they had driven by the area of the other shooting at the Food Lion in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard on their way home. They said they wanted to see if the employees they had become friendly with were OK.

They said they saw police driving toward the scene on Independence Boulevard, and were disturbed that the two shootings took place in a short timeframe, and within a few miles from where they lived.

“This area’s supposed to be a good area,” one person said. “And one, two, three, four shootings in the past year since I’ve been back in the area, and one of them right at the intersection where we live by the Harris Teeter. It’s just crazy.”

Stay with WAVY-TV 10 for further updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.