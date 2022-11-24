ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in pair of Virginia Beach shootings

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead and two others have suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a pair of shootings Wednesday evening within about 11 minutes and three miles of each other in the northwest part of Virginia Beach.

Police told a 10 On Your Side photographer that one man was shot to death in a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. Police got the call at 7:25 p.m. and said they are working to locate the suspect, who took off toward the nearby Dove Landing Apartments, and they are also working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QBH4_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3HzA_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08f2O2_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1LQF_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police said they have no identification of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The call for the other shooting, in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard at the Food Lion grocery store, came in at 7:36 p.m.

Police told 10 On Your Side that the shooting was related to a domestic dispute, and that the two victims in that shooting were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said one victim was known to the shooter, and the other was a bystander.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkTvp_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dzaZB_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJveH_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEVFE_0jLtS2oJ00
    Virginia Beach Police received a call for a shooting in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 11 minutes after they received a call for a shooting in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive. (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Police said it is unknown if the incidents are related, and they have asked people avoid both areas.

A Virginia Beach couple who asked not to be identified said they were at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Diamond Springs Road and Wesleyan Drive to get gas and were near the first shooting.

“You heard, ‘Pop, pop,’ and then five more in rapid succession,” one said, “and we were trying to pinpoint what direction it came from.”

They said they saw the person who police said died at the scene on Wesleyan Drive.

“When we drove by going to pick up a friend from work in between all of this, the first one and the second one,” one said, referring to the two shootings, “we did see him laying on his back and he was uncovered, and you could see that from the road. He was just laying there on his back, and it was just all taped off.”

The couple said they had driven by the area of the other shooting at the Food Lion in the 700 block of Independence Boulevard on their way home. They said they wanted to see if the employees they had become friendly with were OK.

They said they saw police driving toward the scene on Independence Boulevard, and were disturbed that the two shootings took place in a short timeframe, and within a few miles from where they lived.

“This area’s supposed to be a good area,” one person said. “And one, two, three, four shootings in the past year since I’ve been back in the area, and one of them right at the intersection where we live by the Harris Teeter. It’s just crazy.”

Stay with WAVY-TV 10 for further updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Happy days!!!
4d ago

Boy I don't see them talk about the governor now that he's not democrat. The Youngkin has let this state fall apart faster then lil trump let the country fall apart. But the Republicans say it's not a republican state LoL 😂!!! but in the midterm they won more sets here again.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News

Man dead after shooting on 37th St. in Newport News. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …. Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery …. WAVY News 10. VDH to send COVID-19 booster reminders through text …. WAVY News 10.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grief counselors available at Oscar Smith High School …. WAVY News 10. Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB. One injured following shooting on Thoreau Circle …
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake …. Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. Full ceremony: Chesapeake honors victims of Walmart …. The City of Chesapeake held a vigil Monday evening to honor...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Traffic Blog: Week of Nov. 28

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

50K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy