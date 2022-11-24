Read full article on original website
myhits106.com
Cowgirls Basketball Wins Over UC Davis
The Wyoming Cowgirls started off strong and then closed the game even stronger Saturday afternoon in a 67-48 victory over UC Davis at the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. Wyoming shot an incredible 8-for-9 from the floor in the fourth quarter and hit four 3-pointers to close-out the victory. Cowgirl veterans,...
myhits106.com
Cowboy Football loses Regular Season Finale To Fresno 30-0
The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome miscues in a 30-0 loss to Mountain Division Champion Fresno State (8-4 overall, 7-1 MW) on Friday evening in Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Wyoming finishes the regular-season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mountain West Conference, finishing in second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division. The Cowboys were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason media poll.
