The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome miscues in a 30-0 loss to Mountain Division Champion Fresno State (8-4 overall, 7-1 MW) on Friday evening in Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Wyoming finishes the regular-season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 record in the Mountain West Conference, finishing in second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division. The Cowboys were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason media poll.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO