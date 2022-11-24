Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. coming off Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Rockets small forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Martin Jr. will resume his previous second unit role after Eric Gordon was picked as Saturday's starter. In 27.5 minutes, numberFire's models project Martin Jr. to produce 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will not play in Pelicans' Monday game
The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nance Jr. will miss his second game of the season as he deals with a shoulder injury. His and Brandon Ingram's (toe) absences could push heavy minutes towards Trey Murphy III.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) remains out on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward / center Serge Ibaka (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ibaka will miss his third straight game with an illness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role off the bench versus a Dallas unit ranked ninth in defensive rating. Portis' current...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis is dealing with a left calf contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday night's second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (calf) on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant will make his start for the Lakers after Anthony Davis was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 19.6 expected minutes, our models project Bryant to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Bryant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Terrence Ross (illness) probable for Sunday's game against 76ers
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (illness) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is on track to return after sitting out on Friday with an illness. In a matchup versus a Philly unit ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Ross to score 15.5 FanDue points.
numberfire.com
Cavs shift Robin Lopez back to bench Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not list Robin Lopez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers are working Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup for Monday's game, with Evan Mobley taking over for Lopez at the 5. Lopez will work off of the bench tonight.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons Sunday evening
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ivey missed Friday's game due to right knee soreness. Now, the team has listed him questionable again for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey plays, Rodney McGruder would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
numberfire.com
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) still out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is still dealing wtih his left mid-foot sprain, and as a result, the team has once again ruled him out of action to close out the weekend. Expect another start for Montrezl Harrell down low.
numberfire.com
76ers send Montrezl Harrell back to bench Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers did not include Montrezl Harrell in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Harrell will take a seat Monday with Joel Embiid returning to the lineup. Harrell is averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per 36 minutes this season. He has a $4,900...
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin to make third start for Boston Monday
The Boston Celtics will start Blake Griffin at center for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will make his third start as a member of the Celtics while Al Horford sits the game out with a back injury. Our models project Griffin, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Herro is questionable on Sunday after playing recently with a left ankle sprain. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Herro is ruled out. Herro's current projection includes 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry expected to play regular minutes Monday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not expected to be limited on Monday versus the Orlando Magic, per interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said the Nets will monitor Curry's minutes, but the veteran guard is good to go for a full workload in his first back-to-back of the season. On Sunday, Curry scored a season-best 29 points on 11-of-15 field goals and 7-of-10 3-pointers.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) remains out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Stevens will miss his second straight game with an illness. Expect Dean Wade to play an increased role versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 297.9 minutes...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela back in Hawks' lineup Monday, Onyeka Okongwu on bench
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Capela is replacing Onyeka Okongwu in the starting lineup after missing the past two games due to dental pain. numberFire's models project Capela for 29.3 minutes and 32.1 FanDuel points on Monday, and he...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (illness) ruled out for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Rozier was listed probable on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness. His situation seems to have worsened over the last few hours, as the veteran has now been ruled out as a result of his ailness. Theo Maledon and James Bouknight should see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
CJ McCollum (health protocols) out again Monday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will not play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McCollum will remain in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it's unclear when he'll be permitted to return to the court. Expect another start at point guard for Jose Alvarado.
