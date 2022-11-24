ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
desotocountynews.com

Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
SARDIS, MS
actionnews5.com

Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home

MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run that took place Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit-and-run took place on Saturday at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they responded around 9 p.m. and found that a hit-and-run driver had struck a female pedestrian. The driver did not try to help that pedestrian, according to MPD. This woman did not survive her sustained injuries, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family takes child to fire station after being shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a call to a Whitehaven fire station Monday afternoon after they say a child was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the minor was brought in by family to the station located at 2231 East Shelby Drive. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Junior High School dismissing early due to AC issues

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Due to AC issues, West Junior High School dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The heat is not working in the school, but maintenance is currently being done to fix this problem. It’s unclear how long maintenance will take.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after one-vehicle accident on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One person is dead and another person is injured following a vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. According to MPD, the crash took place on I-55 and Shelby Drive. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on Rainier Street, according to police. One male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say no description has been given of the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy