desotocountynews.com
Mississippi roadways were deadly during holiday weekend
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Albany Herald
Significant tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail possible for the South on Tuesday
A "regional tornado outbreak (is) possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across parts of the Lower to Mid-Mississippi Valley," the Storm Prediction Center warned Monday morning. A Level 4 of 5, moderate risk, for severe storms has been issued by the prediction center for Tuesday afternoon and evening. The moderate risk...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
actionnews5.com
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
actionnews5.com
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story on the showdown over the Tennessee Valley Authority electricity contracts that is set to take place in a Memphis courtroom this week.
Severe storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes headed for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Meteorologists have been tracking severe weather to be able to give you the most up-to-date information. The Mid-South is under a 4/5 risk zone level for storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Rain chance: 0%. Winds:...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates. Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from...
Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin Monday for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. Martez Abrams is charged with two counts of murder. Police said Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Abram went into the store […]
Three suspects wanted following Boost Mobile burglary on Black Friday, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — Three suspects are wanted after burglarizing a Boost Mobile on Black Friday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5040 Summer Avenue around 6:32 am. A video showed three unknown suspects breaking out a window to enter the store, according to MPD.
Couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster when car burglarized, cash stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting Memphis for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars...
MFD engine hit while on scene of accident near interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Fire Department (MFD) engine was hit while on the scene of an accident late Saturday night, Memphis Police said. MFD was on the scene of an accident just before midnight on Nov. 26 at I-240 westbound and Walnut Grove when the engine was struck from the back, according to police.
actionnews5.com
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
MPD searching for fatal hit and run suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Memphis. This time, she was a mother of two. A woman was hit and killed on Saturday night while crossing Jackson Avenue in Nutbush. According to MPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash just before 9 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Orchi Road. […]
localmemphis.com
localmemphis.com
Memphis Police looking for suspects in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Frayser took place early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One man was located after officers responded to the shooting at 3:10 a.m. at 3081 Rainier St., according to MPD. That man was found to be dead at the scene, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Family takes child to fire station after being shot, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a call to a Whitehaven fire station Monday afternoon after they say a child was brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the minor was brought in by family to the station located at 2231 East Shelby Drive. The victim was...
Man charged after shot fired in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after an altercation in Parkway Village in July, MPD says. Bryan Williams has been charged with attempted second degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun (class B felonies). Memphis Police responded to a […]
actionnews5.com
West Junior High School dismissing early due to AC issues
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Due to AC issues, West Junior High School dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The heat is not working in the school, but maintenance is currently being done to fix this problem. It’s unclear how long maintenance will take.
actionnews5.com
actionnews5.com
