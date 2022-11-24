Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. coming off Raptors' bench on Monday
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pascal Siakam is making his long-awaited return to the court after missing three weeks due to a right adductor strain. While he will be on a minutes limit in his first game back, he will start nonetheless. In a surprising corresponding move, Trent is headed to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Cavs shift Robin Lopez back to bench Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not list Robin Lopez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers are working Isaac Okoro back into the starting lineup for Monday's game, with Evan Mobley taking over for Lopez at the 5. Lopez will work off of the bench tonight.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (neck) out Monday for Celtics' back-to-back
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness) is out Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown is dealing with some neck stiffness after scoring a season-high 36 points on Sunday, but hopefully the absence has more to do with maintenance on the second leg of a back-to-back against a weak opponent. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams figure to see additional minutes on Monday. There will also likely be an uptick in usage for Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Marcus Smart.
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) will not play in Pelicans' Monday game
The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nance Jr. will miss his second game of the season as he deals with a shoulder injury. His and Brandon Ingram's (toe) absences could push heavy minutes towards Trey Murphy III.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry expected to play regular minutes Monday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry is not expected to be limited on Monday versus the Orlando Magic, per interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said the Nets will monitor Curry's minutes, but the veteran guard is good to go for a full workload in his first back-to-back of the season. On Sunday, Curry scored a season-best 29 points on 11-of-15 field goals and 7-of-10 3-pointers.
numberfire.com
Clint Capela back in Hawks' lineup Monday, Onyeka Okongwu on bench
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Capela is replacing Onyeka Okongwu in the starting lineup after missing the past two games due to dental pain. numberFire's models project Capela for 29.3 minutes and 32.1 FanDuel points on Monday, and he...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (foot) will play Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hunter was listed questionable due to left foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him out there in his full capacity. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Pascal Siakam (adductor) starting on minutes limit for Raptors Monday; Gary Trent Jr. to bench
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Siakam is making his long-awaited return to the court after missing three weeks due to a right adductor strain. While he will be on a minutes limit in his first game back, he will start nonetheless. In a surprising corresponding move, Gary Trent Jr. is headed to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Kyle Kuzma (back) available, starting for Wizards Monday; Corey Kispert back to bench
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kuzma missed Sunday's game due to back pain. However, he is back in there on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Corey Kispert back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench Monday night
Washington WIzards forward Corey Kispert will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kyle Kuzma missed Sunday's game due to back pain. However, he is back in there on the second leg of the back-to-back set. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Kispert back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Cavs' Caris LeVert (ankle) available Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (ankle) will play in Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors. LeVert has been sidelined for the last four games, but he'll make his return tonight against the Raptors. He did not start in his last two games prior to his injury, but could work back into the starting five tonight.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) returning to 76ers' lineup Monday against Atlanta
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup on Monday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid is ready to return from a four-game absence. He is replacing Montrezl Harrell in the starting lineup and is expected to handle a full workload. Embiid's return means fewer opportunities on offense for Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, and Shake Milton. There will also be reduced minutes for Harrell, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (ankle) back in starting five for Celtics Monday
Jayson Tatum (ankle) will start for the Boston Celtics in Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum missed yesterday's game against the Wizards with an ankle injury, but is back in the starting five for tonight's tilt with the Hornets. Our models project Tatum for 29.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) ruled out again Monday for Wizards
Washington Wizards small forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) is out Monday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura will miss a fifth straight game due to an ankle injury. Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill, and Will Barton will have additional minutes available if Hachimura remains out. Barton played the second-most minutes on the team Sunday (31), but he only managed 6 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, and a steal.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Mo Bamba (back spasms) out Monday night
The Orlando Magic announced that Mo Bamba (back spasms) will not play in Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic tried to wait and see if Bamba would make a quick recovery, but it looks like he'll need at least one game off to recover from his back injury. His absence will open a spot for Caleb Houstan to make his first career start.
numberfire.com
P.J. Tucker (ankle) available for Philly Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers cleared P.J. Tucker (ankle) for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tucker was probable for today's contest on the 76ers' earlier injury reports, and has now been officially cleared to play against the Hawks. He'll take his spot in the starting five at tipoff. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (dental pain) available for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks forward Clint Capela will play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Capela missed one game due to dental pain. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared to play. Expect him to also start, which would send Onyeka Okongwu back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Caleb Houstan starting for Magic Monday in place of injured Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Mo Bamba has been ruled out due to back spasms after entering the day with a questionable tag. As a result, there is now a vacancy in the starting five, one that will go to Houstan for now.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (illness) won't return for Orlando Sunday night
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ross is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team is holding him out for the remainder of the second half versus a shorthanded 76ers team. Expect more minutes for R.J. Hampton and Caleb Houstan.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) ruled out for Lakers Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was kicked in the calf Friday night, and on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has decided not to take any risks. He'll sit out versus Jakob Poeltl and Co., expect Damian Jones to now start at center.
