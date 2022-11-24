Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is decked out for the holidays. The holiday window showcase kicks off Wednesday in Downtown Scranton.
You can check out the magical holiday displays that are in dozens of businesses.American Rescue Workers’ Thanksgiving preparations
This charming tradition is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends by supporting local businesses.

