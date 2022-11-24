Read full article on original website
Related
Officials encourage Perry residents to shop local this holiday season
As the holidays approach and people begin to shop for gifts, local officials are encouraging people to shop locally and support small businesses. Over the years, said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards, leaders in Hazard and Perry County have focused on downtown revitalization and the city and county have each gained several new locally-owned businesses downtown and across the county. Many of these establishments, said Richards, will be having large sales for the upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events, as well as throughout the holiday shopping season.
Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers to close Nov. 22, help is still available
In close coordination with Kentucky Emergency Management, FEMA and affected counties, a decision has been made to close the remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky, but help is still available. The following Disaster Recovery Centers will cease operations at the close of business on Nov. 22:. • Breathitt County:...
FEMA approves funding for Perry County property acquisition to prevent future flood damage
FEMA has approved more than $2 million in federal funding to Perry County for the acquisition of properties affected by the July floods in Eastern Kentucky. The cleared properties will remain as open space to eliminate damage from future flooding. 13 properties — consisting of two Hazard Mitigation projects, one...
Local VFW, schools celebrate Veterans Day
Members of VFW Post 7387 in Hazard recently took time to visit local schools to celebrate Veterans Day. On Nov. 10, VFW members attended the Hazard Middle School (HMS) where they presented the flag and discussed its history and what it represents; demonstrated how to properly fold a flag; and demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. The HMS students also prepared a presentation about Veteran’s Day and held an assembly for the school, and thanked veterans for their service.
Jett to retire Dec. 31; agreement approved in split vote
Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15. The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.
KFB donates disaster relief funds benefitting flooded Eastern Kentucky communities
Kentucky Farm Bureau has recently donated money from the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund to aid families and communities in Eastern Kentucky during the aftermath of the flooding earlier this year, the agency said a statement. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund are being passed along to organizations providing relief services in areas affected by disasters, the statement said.
Invest 606 Accelerator and Pitch Contest announces finalists
Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, has announced 9 business finalists who have a chance to win over $30,000 in cash prizes through its pitch contest. Launched in 2019, Invest 606 provides support to the businesses with six months of training and services. A $15,000 grand...
Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce announces annual Business Appreciation Awards
The 2022 Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation Award Ceremony and Luncheon were held on Oct. 27. This year the event was held at the Perry County Public Library’s new Imagination Station. The annual event was catered by Shenanigans and Appalachian Wireless sponsored the luncheon. The event...
Indictment charges Hazard man with attempted murder of officers
A Hazard man was recently indicted for multiple charges allegedly committed in Perry County. Lonzo D. Combs, 40, of Hazard, is facing 17 charges including attempted murder of a police officer (two counts), resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (five counts), first-degree wanton endangerment (seven counts) and third-degree assault.
Two arrested in separate trafficking cases; pound of fentanyl reported found in one arrest
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in separate cases recently. According to court documents, the first case was launched just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 when Kentucky State Police went to the Hilltop Lodge Motel at Dawahare Drive, Hazard, to serve warrants against Brian Fugate, 36, of Krypton Lick Branch Road, Hazard.
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0