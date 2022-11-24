As the holidays approach and people begin to shop for gifts, local officials are encouraging people to shop locally and support small businesses. Over the years, said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards, leaders in Hazard and Perry County have focused on downtown revitalization and the city and county have each gained several new locally-owned businesses downtown and across the county. Many of these establishments, said Richards, will be having large sales for the upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events, as well as throughout the holiday shopping season.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO