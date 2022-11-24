ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Officials encourage Perry residents to shop local this holiday season

As the holidays approach and people begin to shop for gifts, local officials are encouraging people to shop locally and support small businesses. Over the years, said Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards, leaders in Hazard and Perry County have focused on downtown revitalization and the city and county have each gained several new locally-owned businesses downtown and across the county. Many of these establishments, said Richards, will be having large sales for the upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events, as well as throughout the holiday shopping season.
Local VFW, schools celebrate Veterans Day

Members of VFW Post 7387 in Hazard recently took time to visit local schools to celebrate Veterans Day. On Nov. 10, VFW members attended the Hazard Middle School (HMS) where they presented the flag and discussed its history and what it represents; demonstrated how to properly fold a flag; and demonstrated how to properly retire a flag. The HMS students also prepared a presentation about Veteran’s Day and held an assembly for the school, and thanked veterans for their service.
Jett to retire Dec. 31; agreement approved in split vote

Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett will end his contract early and retire Dec. 31, after the Perry County BOE approved an agreement Nov. 15. The agreement, which allows Jett out of a four-year contract approved in March of 2021, was not unanimously approved, however, with some board members questioning the cost.
KFB donates disaster relief funds benefitting flooded Eastern Kentucky communities

Kentucky Farm Bureau has recently donated money from the KFB for Kentucky Relief Fund to aid families and communities in Eastern Kentucky during the aftermath of the flooding earlier this year, the agency said a statement. One hundred percent of the money raised by the fund are being passed along to organizations providing relief services in areas affected by disasters, the statement said.
Indictment charges Hazard man with attempted murder of officers

A Hazard man was recently indicted for multiple charges allegedly committed in Perry County. Lonzo D. Combs, 40, of Hazard, is facing 17 charges including attempted murder of a police officer (two counts), resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (five counts), first-degree wanton endangerment (seven counts) and third-degree assault.
