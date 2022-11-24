In North Lawndale, Garfield Park, a push for residents to get their flu shot 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – An organization took to the streets of North Lawndale and Garfield Park.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported how one group is going door to door, on a mission to make sure everyone gets their flu shot.

The goal is to pass out 10,000 flyers urging people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park to come to Saint Anthony Hospital to get a flu vaccine.

It's an organization on a mission. Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere goes door to door, passing out the flyers.

They have one goal: Letting people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park know free flue shots are available. They hope 500 people will get vaccinated.

"It is so important because there is so many people that needs to take their flu shot, especially our senior citizens and our young people," said Louvenia Hood, an organization member.

North Lawndale resident Georgia Williams added, "Information is power. We can let our neighbors know what's happening and we appreciate you so much."

Flu cases are also climbing.

"The outpatient visits for flu are rising at a really steep trajectory and it is actually unseasonably early for this type of flu activity compared to the last five to 10 years of data that we have from the CDC," said UIC epidemiologist Dr. Katrina Wallace.

North Lawndale and Garfield Park were communities that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization doesn't want to see a repeat of that happening with the flu. That's why they partnered with Saint Anthony Hospital.

"In the height of COVID, the zip code, 60623 was the highest hit in the city of Chicago, with people getting impacted by that," said James Sifuentes of Saint Anthony Hospital, adding "Our community is a community that is underserved, that has struggles and challenges regarding access to health."

The flu shots will be available at Saint Anthony Hospital this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday and every Friday and Saturday until the end of the year. Vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Free rides will also be provided. For assistance, call Rev. Hood at 773-956-2650.

For more information, or to request an appointment, call 773-484-1000.