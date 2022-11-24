ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

The Charleston Chatter

Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber

Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Small Business Saturday Brings Shoppers to Local Stores

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season yesterday. Today, small businesses got their turn in the spotlight. For small business owners, the presence of Small Business Saturday means everything. The National Retail Federation projected that 76 percent of those shopping on Thanksgiving Saturday would shop at a small business.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
The Charleston Chatter

Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes

Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
CALHOUN, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

UPDATED: Missing Child Has Been Located

UPDATED: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday afternoon that Logan Mason has been located. Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police investigate stabbing on East 23rd Street

Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man injured. It happened at around 1 A.M Sunday in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. Police say they arrived to find a man with non-life threatening stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 24

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016096 – 633 Camp Jordan Pkwy – Miscellaneous– A party requested to speak with officers to complain about being told to stop panhandling in the area by police on a previous day. He was advised to stop panhandling and to move along.
EAST RIDGE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Dragons Shut Out By Tyner To End Season

The York Institute Dragons saw their deep playoff run come to an end on Friday in a 33-0 loss to Tyner in Chattanooga. After the Dragons’ quick first possession, Tyner opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, York fumbled on the return and the Rams recovered and took it all the way to the end zone, giving the home team a two-possession lead in a blink of an eye.
JAMESTOWN, TN

