Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
WDEF
Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: York Institute vs. Tyner Academy.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
WDEF
Small Business Saturday Brings Shoppers to Local Stores
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season yesterday. Today, small businesses got their turn in the spotlight. For small business owners, the presence of Small Business Saturday means everything. The National Retail Federation projected that 76 percent of those shopping on Thanksgiving Saturday would shop at a small business.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Anderson County vs. Red Bank.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
WTVC
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
WDEF
Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
Dead Vultures as Thanksgiving Concludes
Dead vulture found in the Berry Park Creek withPhoto bya concerned citizen sent via email and sourced anonymously. "Now, therefore, I, Abraham Lincoln, President of the United States, do hereby appoint and set apart the last Thursday in November next as a day which I desire to be observed by all my fellow-citizens, wherever they may then be, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to Almighty God, the beneficent Creator and Ruler of the Universe".
eastridgenewsonline.com
UPDATED: Missing Child Has Been Located
UPDATED: Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday afternoon that Logan Mason has been located. Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at...
WDEF
Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WDEF
Police investigate stabbing on East 23rd Street
Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man injured. It happened at around 1 A.M Sunday in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. Police say they arrived to find a man with non-life threatening stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for...
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 24
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016096 – 633 Camp Jordan Pkwy – Miscellaneous– A party requested to speak with officers to complain about being told to stop panhandling in the area by police on a previous day. He was advised to stop panhandling and to move along.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man arrested for exposing himself around 10 children, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say a Chattanooga man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after multiple witnesses told them he had exposed himself in a hotel hot tub. An affidavit we obtained says police responded to the Staybridge Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Police say when they got...
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Dragons Shut Out By Tyner To End Season
The York Institute Dragons saw their deep playoff run come to an end on Friday in a 33-0 loss to Tyner in Chattanooga. After the Dragons’ quick first possession, Tyner opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead. Then on the ensuing kickoff, York fumbled on the return and the Rams recovered and took it all the way to the end zone, giving the home team a two-possession lead in a blink of an eye.
Comments / 0